Post time: 6:30 pm. Best bet: Charlotte’s Wish (6th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 6, (9/1,2,4,5,6,7/All/1,2), $48.

1 250 Yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $14,000

1: First Dashin James (Canchari, Holdaway)124/6-1

2: Ms First Prize Rainy (Goodwin, Wilson)124/5-1

3: Telle Em Corona (Swiontek, Hanson)124/8-1

4: Icanhenryyoutoo (Serrano, McKinley)126/8-1

5: Kaelies Dividend (Velazquez, Holdaway)124/4-1

6: Valiant Suzy (Ramirez, Olmstead)124/1-1

VALIANT SUZY dueled throughout but came up a neck shy last race. A clean start for KAELIS DIVIDEND could mean a new ballgame. MS FIRST PRIZE RAINY is usually a consistent gate-breaker.

2 About 7½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500

1: Paddy Party (Bedford, Donlin, Jr.)119/20-1

2: Tavernonthecrow (Velazquez, Berndt)124/8-1

3: Hurricane Force (Goncalves, Robertson)124/5-2

4: Kela Brew (Evans, Robertson)124/15-1

5: Tempietto (Hamilton, Silva)124/8-1

6: Lootn and Shootn (Mawing, Bolinger)124/15-1

7: Xtreme Lyra (Arrieta, Diodoro)124/3-1

8: Cedar Sage (Eikleberry, Bravo)124/9-2

9: Spanish Avenue (Mojica, Arnett)119/6-1

CEDAR SAGE has solid tracking speed and reunites with jockey Eikleberry; they won as a team two back. HURRICANE FORCE swung five wide last race but came up a length short. Obvious closing danger. XTREME LYRA jumps off the main track and will be part of the expected spirited pace.

3 About 1 Mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000

1: Stormy Sailor (Velazquez, Brinson)122/8-1

2: Mystorynmstikntoit (Loveberry, Richard)120/6-1

3: Buymeabond (Arrieta, Diodoro)122/3-1

4: Union Riches (Butler, Rarick)120/15-1

5: Oh Brother Jack (Mojica, McFarlane)117/12-1

6: Herbie (Goncalves, Robertson)120/9-2

7: Heat Flash (Eikleberry, Broberg)122/7-2

8: Factored In (Stevens, McFarlane)120/8-1

9: Sweet Stuff (Lindsay, Donlin, Jr.)120/10-1

10: Mackaroni Art (Butler, Robertson)117/5-2

11: Skippy’s Strike (Goncalves, McKinley)124/20-1

MACKARONI is stamped in as my top choice if gets in off the also-entered list. Butler remains at the helm. BUYMEABOUND has looked pretty sharp since shipping in from Santa Anita. Will uncork his big run when things get interesting. HEAT FLASH looks to get back to the winner’s circle after a dull effort last out.

4 About 5 Furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000

1: Astral Favor (Stevens, Merrick)120/10-1

2: Ta Kela Warning (Eikleberry, Rhone)120/10-1

3: Shaboom (Butler, Robertson)120/9-2

4: Seams Discreet (Thompson, Arnett)120/12-1

5: Storm Temple Pilot (Sanchez, Heitzmann)120/6-1

6: Getupbabygetup (Mojica, Diodoro)116/8-1

7: Bella’s Back (Mawing, McFarlane)120/10-1

8: Malibu Stella (Loveberry, Robertson)124/2-1

9: Trinni (Arrieta, Bratcher)120/5-1

10: Flash N Go (Eikleberry, Berndt)120/5-2

MALIBU STELLA has been sharp all summer and keeps improving. New stablemate SHABOOM transfers in from Arlington Park after a few so-so efforts. Change of scenery might be the answer. TRINNI will be shadowing the speed from the start.

5 1 Mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

1: Wilko Tango (Stevens, Merrick)124/7-2

2: Socratical (Mawing, McFarlane)124/5-2

3: Corporate Chapel (Arrieta, Bethke)124/10-1

4: Winter Wally (Bedford, McKinley)119/20-1

5: Dually Affirmed (Hernandez, Gordon)124/6-1

6: Go to the Pulpit (Wolff, Wolff)124/20-1

7: Houdini Hill (Eikleberry, Fields)124/8-1

8: Express River (Loveberry, Bravo)124/4-1

9: Speed Is Life (Lindsay, Rengstorf)124/8-1

WILKO TANGO comes in with upbeat workouts. Drop in class and getting veteran jockey Scott Stevens make him my top choice. SOCRATICAL is probably the horse to beat but has had a rough go this summer. EXPRESS BET faded tast out.

6 5 Furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000

1: Honor and Riches (Eikleberry, Tracy, Jr.)124/7-2

2: Lacie’s Entourage (Mawing, Anderson)124/12-1

3: Kitty Kali (Swiontek, Bolinger)124/15-1

4: Renegade Runner (Hernandez, Lund)120/5-1

5: Foxxy Ford (Bedford, Spencer)119/15-1

6: Made in Flame (Thompson, Rarick)124/20-1

7: Harperstown Road (Loveberry, Hornsby)120/8-1

8: American Misfit (Escobar, Donlin, Jr.)124/9-2

9: Charlotte’s Wish (Goncalves, Heitzmann)120/2-1

CHARLOTTE’S WISH ran her best race to date last effort and drops in class. HONOR AND RICHES also plunges in class and has top jockey aboard. AMERICAN MISFIT will be looking for a sizzling pace before making her middle move.

7 1 Mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500

1: Barstool Warrior (Mawing, Lund)124/10-1

2: Choral Song (Goncalves, Pfeifer)124/6-1

3: Strike Perfection (Butler, Litfin)124/12-1

4: Fashion Tour (Lindsay, Rarick)124/9-2

5: Go Go Eva (Loveberry, Biehler)124/10-1

6: Stylist (Eikleberry, Silva)119/2-1

7: Line of Grace (Mojica, Robertson)124/3-1

8: Life’s Battles (Arrieta, Bratcher)119/15-1

LINE OF GRACE drops to lowest level of her career with the surface switch. STYLIST will be on the lead with not much speed signed up. FASHION TOUR is lone entrant who’s stretching out.

8 1 Mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000

1: Axial Load (Bedford, Goodsell)115/10-1

2: Glamorized (Butler, Robertson)117/12-1

3: Baydar (Mojica, Arnett)119/2-1

4: Pinup Girl (Eikleberry, Sweere)120/6-1

5: Sierrita (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/7-2

6: Double Bee Sting (Loveberry, Rengstorf)120/10-1

7: Flyin Falynn (Hernandez, Swan)115/10-1

8: Superstar Bea (Goncalves, Robertson)120/4-1

BAYDAR is strictly the one to catch to get the win. First local spin, after shipping up from Prairie Meadows. PINUP GIRL will loom the late closing threat, if at all. Been off her best game as of late. SIERRITA should enjoy the added distance after rolling late for the win last out sprinting.

9 1 Mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500

1: Lasoeurcadetecheri (Goncalves, Robertson)124/3-1

2: One Putt Par (Arrieta, Diodoro)124/2-1

3: Raspberry Punch (Sanchez, Livingston)124/10-1

4: Olympic Lady (Escobar, Danger)124/8-1

5: What’d I Miss (Mojica, Lund)124/4-1

6: Elevenpoint River (Hamilton, Hornsby)124/6-1

7: Mad About Grace (Williams, Swan)124/10-1

LASOEURCADETECHERI has been running against better on the turf. ONE PUTT PAR has been on the bench since May but comes in with a strong series of works. WHAT’D I MISS has caught a sloppy track last two out and could turn things around with a dry surface.