Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Front Office (8th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket — Race 6, (1,2,3,4,5,7/1,3,4,5,6,7,9,11/8/1,2), $48.

1 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $9,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Rm U Bet the Rocket (Arroyo, Peters)127/12-1

2: Perrelet (Canchari, Livingston)125/9-5

3: Fourtwentyninedigger (Jasso, Johnson)125/4-1

4: Bojangled (Torres, Charette-Hill)125/2-1

5: Shakem Jesse Shakem (Ramirez, Charette-Hill)125/6-1

6: Runaway Flyer (Frink, Weidner)127/8-1

BOJANGLED should improve with the cutback in yardage for strong connections. PERRELET is the filly to beat, but she hasn't had her picture taken in six starts. SHAKEM JESSE SHAKEM could surprise with clean start.

2 250 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Zoes Sassy Miracle (Serrano, Barnes)125/10-1

2: Jess Great (Bedford, Flores)127/12-1

3: Cartels Queen (Swiontek, Hammes)125/8-1

4: Fast Bobby (Romero, Crawford)125/5-2

5: Legendari (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)125/7-2

6: Cartels Special Girl (Jasso, Johnson)125/6-1

7: Polar Xpress (E. Esqueda, Olmstead)127/3-1

FAST BOBBY broke late as the favorite last out and deserves another chance. LEGENDARI held on last race to get the win at 31-1. Could prove tough at much lower odds. POLAR XPRESS fought off all rivals last race to get the win.

3 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Papa's Isla Doll (Gonzalez, Rengstorf)120/10-1

2: Lookin Ata Runaway (Butler, Rengstorf)120/2-1

3: Housemaker (Loveberry, Van Winkle)120/5-2

4: Jeana Baby (Eikleberry, Rhone)120/3-1

5: Ocean Dream (Gonzalez, Silva Jr.)123/8-1

6: Laura Ray (Mojia, Litfin)123/9-2

LOOKIN ATA RUNAWAY stretches out after getting the win last race at 7½ furlongs. Should be in a great tracking spot behind a speed-favoring pace. JEANA BABY switches surfaces after failing to fire as the chalk on the main track last out. Boasts two wins in her turf attempts. HOUSEMAKER will be rolling late and is worth a trifecta inclusion at a price.

4 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bank On Me (Meche, Fauchald)120/5-2

2: Sammy's Nugget (Mawing, Peters)120/8-1

3: Direct Impact (Goodwin, Wiley)123/7-2

4: Gopher Gold (Eikleberry, Sharp)120/4-1

5: Red Magic (Hernandez, Danger)123/15-1

6: Who Let Dacat Out (Butler, Fauchald)123/5-1

7: El Enano (Ordaz, Silva)120/12-1

8: You Got the Look (Lindsay, Fields)120/10-1

9: Sir Zebo (Garner, Sheehan)123/9-2

GOPHER GOLD, with not much speed in the field, should be dedicated to the front and take them as far as he can go. BANK ON ME is lightly raced and should be sitting in garden spot along the rail behind top pick. DIRECT IMPACT and SIR ZEBO are candidates to win. Both will be doing their better running late.

5 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Winters Run (Gonzalez, Sweere)123/12-1

2: Bye Bye Bennie (Roman, Sheehan)123/10-1

3: Northernbrilliance (Arrieta, Rengstorf)123/3-1

4: Hummin Through (Goncalves, Donlin)123/8-1

5: Yeah Yeah (Hamilton, Berndt)120/7-2

6: Lucky Ducky (Martin Jr., Scherer)120/6-1

7: Lovanskol (Loveberry, Sharp)123/9-2

8: Tri Spot (Meche, Backhaus)123/12-1

9: Son of So (Mawing, Rarick)123/8-1

10: Gabo S (Eikleberry, Silva)120/15-1

NORTHERNBRILLANCE will be tough to catch, if he can transfer last performance on the main track to the lawn. Controlled the speed that race and cashed the ticket by over nine lengths. YEAH YEAH had a rough start last out but rushed up to the lead before fading late. Could prove tough with clean start. SON OF SO will be in the hunt from the start but will have to pick it up a notch to score.

6 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shay's Glory (Goodwin, Rarick)120/12-1

2: Goona Whoop You Up (Bedford, Wiley)120/12-1

3: Blue Moon Belle (Mawing, Danger)123/9-2

4: Awesome Pegasus (Meche, Bethke)123/10-1

5: Mucho Super Girl (Arrieta, Bethke)120/3-1

6: Ooga Ooga Mooska (Martin Jr., Hawley)123/7-1

7: Facing North (Keith, Biehler)120/7-2

8: Davidsderbydaygirl (Hernandez, Westermann)120/8-1

9: Mz Jackie (Hamilton, Rarick)123/15-1

10: Sting Bee (C. Wolff, P. Wolff)123/6-1

FACING NORTH has earned the minor awards in three career starts and gets Lori Keith to ride. MUCHO SUPER GIRL will be staring down, and trying to wear down, her opponents on the lead. Merits respect with top jock aboard. BLUE MOON BELLE will be pressing the pace from the start and usually gets in the money gimmicks.

7 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Temple Keys (Gonzalez, Rarick)123/4-1

2: Purple Sky (Lindsay, Fields)120/12-1

3: Knights Nation (Mawing, House)120/9-2

4: Born Force (Eikleberry, Donlin)120/5-1

5: Mambocello (Arrieta, McFarlane)123/6-1

6: Generous Kitten (Hernandez, Padilla)123/12-1

7: Blue Bomber (Mojica, Diodoro)120/7-2

8: He Is a Roadster (Bedford, Rengstorf)120/10-2

9: Wickets Way (Roman, Berndt)120/8-1

10: Bluegale (Lindsay, Rickert)120/20-1

11: Two Chance (Bell, Donlin Jr.)120/8-1

BLUE BOMBER is strictly the horse to beat with his quick turn of foot and consecutive wins coming in. GENEROUS KITTEN is a price play with his return to the grass, where he has done some of his better running. Will be running late, if at all. KNIGHTS NATION and TEMPLE KEYS are the biggest threats to Blue Bomber but will need contested fractions to swoop late on.

8 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: French Dancer (Mojica, Diodoro)123/7-2

2: Delta Reward (Loveberry, Hornsby)120/6-1

3: One Bet From Even (Eikleberry, Litfin)120/8-1

4: Wild Whiskey (Lindsay, Davis)120/12-1

5: Ready to Forgive (Roman, Berndt)120/10-1

6: California Gold (Gonzalez, Silva Jr.)123/5-1

7: Take Charge Bob (Hernandez, Padilla)123/9-2

8: Front Office (Martin Jr., Scherer)120/5-2

FRONT OFFICE drops to new low and will be the one to fend off down the stretch. Should have enough speed in front of him to close on. FRENCH DANCER won by over four lengths last out as the chalk in gate-to-wire fashion. Going to have company with him up front. TAKE CHARGE BOB will be one of the rivals keeping French Dancer busy on the lead. Could hold on for minor awards.

9 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Caterina Iano (Gonzalez, Tracy Jr.)123/4-1

2: Sass Machine (Eikleberry, Berndt)120/2-1

3: Summer Lovin (Mawing, Riecken)123/12-1

4: She Looks Proud (Hamilton, Hornsby)123/8-1

5: Its Noon Somewhere (Loveberry, Anderson)123/12-1

6: Bellwood Forever (Hernandez, Riecken)123/6-1

7: American Misfit (Bell, Donlin Jr.)123/15-1

8: Nana's Joy (Martin Jr., Heitzmann)123/5-2

CATERINA IANO stretches out to a mile with good early speed and should appreciate the rail ride with hot jockey Gonzalez as pilot. Could surprise at a price. SASS MACHINE will sit in the main body of runners before making final move. Could prove tough moving well down in class. NANA'S JOY looms the late closing threat but needs a speed-favoring pace.