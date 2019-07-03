Post time: 4 p.m. Best bet: Thelma and Annie (1st race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket — Race 1 (6/All/1/All), $36

1 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Franki D Oro (Butler, Hornsby)120/8-1

2: Flat Out Diva (Gonzalez, Silva)120/4-1

3: Swan River Rosie (Eikleberry, Litfin)120/12-1

4: Western Attire (Canchari, Cline)123/6-1

5: Dixie Nation (Harr, Cline)115/2-1

6: Thelma and Annie (Martin Jr., House)120/9-5

THELMA AND ANNIE is a first time-starter, with more bullets in her morning works than Bonnie and Clyde’s car. This filly is ready to fire. FLAT OUT DIVA ran a decent second in lone start, and could move forward off that effort. DIXIE NATION is too a first time starter, and boasts a strong series of works.

2 About 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

1: Astonishing Tweet (Goncalves, Pfeifer)123/9-2

2: Fridaynitestar (Loveberry, Robertson)123/10-1

3: Alpha and Omega (Eikleberry, Stuart)120/4-1

4: Doc Curlin (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/5-2

5: Outrun the Posse (Ordaz, Silva)123/6-1

6: Fusaichi Kid (Butler, Rhone)120/8-1

7: A Place Remembered (Hamilton, Broberg)123/3-1

FRIDAYNITESTAR is strictly the one to beat if race is moved to the main track. Consecutive wins coming in for Robertson barn. A PLACE REMEMBERED cuts back in distance after fading badly last out. Early speed will put him in a good spot from the start. DOC CURLIN will loom the late closing threat if takes to the surface switch.

3 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

1: Dare Felix (Escobar, Rhone)120/8-5

2: Derbys Moneymaker (Meche, Backhaus)123/8-1

3: Luckynsuccessful (Arrieta, Bethke)123/5-1

4: Notte Oscura (Martin Jr., Scherer)120/12-1

5: Water Patrol (Loveberry, Padilla)123/7-2

6: Azaruk (Hamilton, Berndt)123/5-2

DARE FELIX comes off a eye popping 11 length win, and is the one to catch to get the win. AZARUK is the probable main threat to top pick, and will be pressing the pace from the get-go. Merits respect for solid barn. WATER PATROL will be flying the coop late, but will need a sizzling pace scenario to get up in time.

4 1 mile, 70 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

1: Got Even Smarter (Butler, Sterling Jr.)120/2-1

2: Why God (Gonzalez, Padilla)120/6-1

3: Sexy Dexy (Hernandez, Swan)117/7-2

4: Swayze (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/12-1

5: I’m a G Six (Loveberry, Padilla)117/8-1

6: Pappou (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/5-2

PAPPOU jumps off the grass and will use his muscle on the front end with top jockey Arrieta aboard. GOT EVEN SMARTER will roll late along the rail with Butler as the pilot, but has a knack for the minor awards. Betting against the M/L favorite. I’M A G SIX drops to new low, and should be doing his better running late.

5 About 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

1: Novo Azul (Butler, Robertson)120/7-2

2: Alternative Slew (Eikleberry, Bravo)117/8-1

3: Showreel (Hernandez, Westermann)120/2-1

4: Fashion Rose (Gonzalez, Litfin)120/15-1

5: Accapella Bella (Loveberry, Bravo)120/10-1

6: Council Rules (Hamilton, Broberg)123/5-2

7: Queans Altar (Meche, Guillory Jr.)120/6-1

NOVO AZUL has plenty of speed in her arsenal, and will be flying out of the gate with her quick turn of foot. Inside draw only helps her. COUNCIL RULES will be in the hunt from the start, and is a consistent cash machine. Obvious danger to win from off the pace. SHOWREEL is probably the horse to beat if the race stays on the lawn. Strong class edge and turf pedigree over her rivals.

6 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500.

1: Running On a Beach (Eikleberry, Litfin)120/15-1

2: Asaka (Hamilton, Hanson)120/3-1

3: She’s Not the Pope (Ordaz, Silva)120/4-1

4: Scotia Queen (Goodwin, Hornsby)120/5-1

5: Pearle de Veene (Canchari, Livingston)123/8-1

6: Laura N Lukas (Butler, Litfin)120/6-1

7: Irish Sunrise (Lindsay, Kenney)120/8-1

8: Residual Sugar (Loveberry, Rengstorf)120/7-2

Head scratcher race of the night with many ways to go. I’ll give RESIDUAL SUGAR the tepid nod. Eligible to improve with the cutback in distance and her early turn of foot. SHE’S NOT THE POPE keeps improving with each effort, and finished in the second spot last out for her first decent paycheck. ASAKA and RUNNING ON A BEACH get major class relief, and should improve on the drop.

7 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

1: Maduro (Butler, Van Winkle)120/7-2

2: Hightower (Gonzalez, Lund)120/12-1

3: Dakota Academy (Hamilton, Hanson)120/15-1

4: Sweet Spring (Lindsay, Peters)123/9-2

5: Saison (Gonzalez, Rhone)120/5-1

6: Row the Boat (Loveberry, Van Winkle)120/15-1

7: Wannaplaybigchief (Mojica, Diodoro)123/4-1

8: Foreign Trader (Bedford, McKinley)120/8-1

9: Foible (Martin Jr., Scherer)120/12-1

10: Talent and Tricks (Meche, Backhaus)120/15-1

11: Funky (Eikleberry, Rhone)120/8-1

MADURO got caught in tight late last out out and will roll late along the rail in hopes of cleaner trip. WANNAPLAYBIGCHIEF has been third best last two out but has been freshened since up with bullet drill. FUNKY will be the last one in, and the first one out with Eikleberry at the helm. Likely pace setter out of the chute.

8 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

1: Distinct Flirt (Butler, Bethke)120/9-2

2: Sidasta (Loveberry, Tracy Jr.)123/5-1

3: Between the Arches (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/5-2

4: Memorable Angel (Hamilton, Rarick)123/10-1

5: Harper Bee (Mojica, Hardy)123/7-2

6: Anwara (Eikleberry, Bravo)123/8-1

7: Impeachment’s Rose (Mawing, Westermann)123/12-1

8: Fashion’s Touch (Goncalves, Heitzmann)123/6-1

BETWEEN THE ARCHES drew away for seven length margin win last race as the favorite, and looks tough again in this spot. DISTINCT FLIRT will be on or near the lead along the pine, and was a winner two back on a muddy track. Rate higher with wet surface. HARPER BEE does her better running late, so be patient if you have her on your ticket. Swung three wide last out to get the silver.

9 Minnesota Turf Distaff Stakes. About 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

1: Some Say So (Goncalves, Sharp)117/5-1

2: R J’s Silver Syd (Meche, McKinley)117/12-1

3: Double Bee Sting (Arrieta, Rengstorf)117/6-1

4: Maywood Hope (Gonzalez, Rengstorf)119/10-1

5: Pinup Girl (Gonzalez, Sweere)117/8-1

6: Firstmate (Hamilton, Sharp)119/7-2

7: Honey’s Sox Appeal (Mojica, Robertson)119/5-2

8: First Hunter (Loveberry, Robertson)117/9-2

HONEY’S SOX APPEAL is strong on both surfaces, and should be protecting the lead from the start. Finished in the top two spots last five races. FIRSTMATE got her neck down in time last out to beat Honey’s Sox Appeal at 12-1. Will be gathering up opponents down the stretch. FIRST HUNTER is a versatile runner and is always in the hunt. Tactical speed will let jockey Loveberry sit this mare where he wants.

10 Minnesota Turf Stakes. About 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

1: Tiger by His Tail (Arrieta, McFarlane)123/6-1

2: Cinco Star (Mojica, Robertson)117/10-1

3: Mines Made Up (Butler, Silva)117/15-1

4: Monday Confession (Martin Jr., Litfin)117/20-1

5: A P Is Loose (Loveberry, Robertson)117/2-1

6: Fireman Oscar (Gonzalez, Van Winkle)123/10-1

7: Twoko Bay (Goncalves, Scherer)117/10-1

8: Hot Shot Kid (Mojica, Robertson)123/7-2

9: Herbie (Hamilton, Robertson)117/8-1

10: Where’s Jordan (Mawing, Peters)117/7-1

11: Formidable Force (Eikleberry, Bravo)119/9-2

FIREMAN OSCAR ran his rivals off their hoofs last out in the stakes race at huge odds. Eligble to take another step forward, especially if race is taken off the lawn. CINCO STAR is entered for the main track, and don’t take lightly at 10-1 M/L. HOT SHOT KID is capable on either surface, and does his best running from right off the pace. Boasts two wins in last three starts.

11 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

1: Myperfectsoulmate (Mawing, Westermann)123/12-1

2: Road to Damascus (Gonzalez, Padilla)123/8-1

3: Vix Vision (Hamilton, Hanson)123/8-1

4: Arizona (Ordaz, Silva)123/15-1

5: Sheer Mayhem (Mojica, Diodoro)123/7-2

6: Beer Sheriff (Meche, Anderson)123/15-1

7: No Mo Itch (Roman, Robertson)123/7-1

8: Money Broker (Butler, Rarick)123/6-1

9: Spirit of Caledon (Loveberry, Richard)123/2-1

10: Sunz Up (Eikleberry, Bravo)123/9-2

11: Buxterhooter (Martin Jr., Berndt)123/10-1

SHEER MAYHEM stretches out with early zip, and will attempt to protect the lead to the wire. SPIRIT OF CALEDON drops for over half the price, and should be set today facing softer. Must use on the drop alone. NO MO ITCH will be in the front end group for the first half mile, but holding on has been a issue. Might last longer second off-the-bench.