Post time: 4 p.m. Best bet: Arnold’s Patsy (6th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 4 (All/All/5/1,6,7), $54

1 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Smart Rachel (Mojica, Diodoro)123/7-2

2: U S Express (Meche, Donlin Jr.)123/8-1

3: Dakota Peach Pie (Harr, Rickert)118/12-1

4: Reconciling (Lindsay, Bethke)123/2-1

5: Ms Elegance (Loveberry, Padilla)123/6-1

6: What’d I Miss (Goncalves, Lund)123/5-2

RECONCILING stretches out to two turns and has been screaming for added yardage in past two races. WHAT’D I MISS also stretches out and has tactical foot to put her close to the front from the start. SMART RACHEL returns to the mile distance where she does her best running.

2 Frances Genter Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 3-year-olds. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

1: Javacandy (Gonzalez, Rengstorf)122/4-1

2: Ready to Runaway (Loveberry, Robertson)122/5-2

3: Shez Just Crusin (Keith, Biehler)122/6-1

4: Dangerous Wave (Butler, Rhone)122/8-1

5: Grand Prize (Hernandez, Berndt)122/9-5

6: Penny for Luck (Martin Jr., House)122/10-1

GRAND PRIZE comes into stakes race with consecutive wins and will be sent aggressively out of the gate by jockey Hernandez. JAVACANDY could get brave on the lead if gets clear. Should appreciate the inside draw. READY TO RUNAWAY was sharp winner last out.

3 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

1: Western Ridge (Goncalves, Scherer)123/5-2

2: Runaway Wind (Loveberry, Robertson)120/3-1

3: Spinster Road (Mojica, Robertson)120/7-2

4: Sermon by the Sea (Canchari, Davis)120/8-1

5: Marshall Hill (Harr, Cline)115/10-1

6: Zachry (Martin Jr., House)120/12-1

7: Sunday Sermon (Goodwin, Hornsby)123/6-1

ZACHRY is a first-time starter for the Brian House barn, which has been clicking at a high percentage with newbies. Both WESTERN RIDGE and RUNAWAY WIND put in hard-fought second-place efforts last out.

4 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

1: Cause to Wonder (Eikleberry, Silva)123/8-1

2: Silvera (Mojica, Diodoro)123/7-2

3: Ginger Rose (Mawing, Silva)123/6-1

4: Indian Bella (Gonzalez, Ashford Jr.)123/2-1

5: Luna’s Empire (Gonzalez, Silva Jr.)123/12-1

6: Deputy Dora (Goncalves, Westermann)123/5-2

SILVERA returns to the grass, where some of her best speed numbers appear. INDIAN BELLA should find a place on or near the lead, where she feels most comfortable, around the first turn. DEPUTY DORA will explore the race from the back of the pack before unleashing her closing kick. Has been third best past three efforts.

5 1 mile, 70 yards. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

1: Kinley Cash (Harr, Cline)115/12-1

2: Teaspoon (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/6-1

3: Cuando Again (Hamilton, Hanson)120/8-1

4: Unique Factor (Goncalves, Lund)117/2-1

5: Seaside Song (Mojica, Davis)120/5-2

6: Cabloosie Bay (Loveberry, Bravo)120/7-2

UNIQUE FACTOR has strong class edge and caught a sloppy track last out. SEASIDE SONG will be in the hunt from the bell with Mojica as the pilot. Duo won two back on an off track. CABLOOSIE BAY got the win last out in return effort. Big threat at a square price.

6 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

1: Timber Lady (Bedford, McKinley)120/6-1

2: Kathleen V. (Arrieta, Bethke)123/7-2

3: River Swan (Hamilton, Hanson)120/10-1

4: Blues Touch (Martin Jr., Rhone)123/5-2

5: Arnold’s Patsy (Loveberry, Rhone)123/2-1

6: Dot’s Vow (Escobar, Danger)123/8-1

7: R J’s Lemon Drop (Meche, McKinley)120/15-1

ARNOLD’S PATSY gets the nod, based on multiple close calls, in an untrustworthy maiden field. BLUES TOUCH and DOT’S VOW will be doing their better running late.

7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

1: Florida Two Step (Gonzalez, Van Winkle)120/3-1

2: Aubey Ridge (Gonzalez, Rengstorf)120/10-1

3: Deja Crew (Roman, Nolen)120/12-1

4: Price to Pay (Hernandez, Kenney)120/7-2

5: Silver Hammer (Goncalves, Heitzmann)123/8-1

6: Eastside Boy (Mojica, Robertson)120/6-1

7: Around the Dial (Loveberry, Robertson)120/5-2

AROUND THE DIAL draws the outside hole and should sit in perfect stalking position. Stablemate EASTSIDE BOY earns a spot on the ticket as a late closing threat. FLORIDA TWO STEP grabs the rail with ample early speed and a bullet drill last training session.

8 About 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000.

1: Frosty Flirt (Loveberry, Bravo)120/4-1

2: Extra Gorgeous (Roman, Robertson)120/3-1

3: Cam’s Force (Martin Jr., Peters)123/15-1

4: Turquoise Trail (Harr, Sheehan)115/8-1

5: Elsie’s Kid (Mojica, Robertson)120/7-2

6: Paddy’s Choice (Hamilton, Rarick)123/8-1

7: B L Breezy (Meche, Backhaus)123/6-1

8: Tashiara (Eikleberry, Silva)120/5-1

ELSIE’S KID ran a decent third last out in lone turf effort and gets aggressive jockey switch to improve her chances. Stablemate EXTRA GORGEOUS was runner-up in lone start as the favorite and gets Elsie’s Kid’s jockey. Make what you want out of the switch of jockeys. TASHIARA ran in a holding pattern in debut and will need to show late energy to graduate.

9 Victor S. Myers Stakes. 6 Furlongs. State Bred. Open. 3 Year Olds. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

1: Dame Plata (Loveberry, Bravo)122/7-2

2: Son of Poseidon (Arrieta, Rengstorf)122/5-1

3: Mister Banjoman (Mojica, Robertson)122/9-2

4: Sax Zim Boss (Gonzalez, Davis)117/8-1

5: Harry the Hitman (Roman, Robertson)122/6-1

6: El Tizar (Butler, Rhone)122/9-5

7: Astronaut Oscar (Gonzalez, Van Winkle)122/10-1

DAME PLATA has four wins in five starts and is training quickly. EL TIZAR was impressive winner in lone start at Churchill Downs and is possible favorite at post time in first local start. MISTER BANJOMAN failed to factor on the sloppy track last out but will be a major player on the lead on a fast track.

10 About 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $34,000.

1: Sonic Boom (Hamilton, Berndt)120/5-2

2: P Club (Arrieta, Kenney)120/8-1

3: It Makes Sense (Mojica, Davis)123/7-2

4: Burgameister (Goncalves, Berndt)123/9-2

5: She’s No Drama (Gonzalez, Kenney)115/12-1

6: Wings Locked Up (Eikleberry, Stuart)120/5-1

7: Izzy the Warrior (Mawing, Bethke)120/6-1

8: Creative Art (Mojica, Davis)120/10-1

CREATIVE ART is strictly the horse to beat as the lone Main Track Only entrant, if race is taken off the grass because of rain. Ran fourth last out in the Dark Star Cup. SONIC BOOM has experience and class edge on turf and is top choice if race stays on the sod. IT MAKES SENSE is the rabbit to catch to get the win.

11 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500.

1: Vivace (Hamilton, Hanson)120/6-1

2: Seabeescando (Eikleberry, Silva)120/5-1

3: Shanghai Go Go (Loveberry, Padilla)120/8-1

4: Chick Magnet (Keith, Biehler)120/10-1

5: Proper Cross (Harr, Cline)115/9-2

6: Dreamin of Peace (Gonzalez, Williams)123/5-2

7: Kris Me Deadly (Carter, Diodoro)123/7-2

8: Hunky Monkey (Lindsay, Sheehan)123/12-1

In a wide-open affair, SHANGHAI GO GO is the lone speed, trying to run out the clock to the wire. DREAMIN OF PEACE was second best off the extended layoff and will be in stalking position from the start. PROPER CROSS will need a top effort to get the win from the back of the pack.