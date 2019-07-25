Post time: 6 pm. Best bet: Broother Richie (9th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 7, (1,2,3,5/1,2,3,7/4/1,2,3,4,7), $40.

1 300 Yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Piecicle (Ramirez, Campos)124/8-1

2: Mirandasbabylota (Swiontek, Manriquez)124/15-1

3: Bhr Jessies Girl (Jasso, Johnson)124/15-1

4: Mighty B Nice (Romero, Crawford)124/5-2

5: Willie N Wonderland (Canchari, Livingston)124/12-1

6: All Outt (Navarrete, Jr., Hardy)124/15-1

7: Apollitical Cash (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/10-1

8: Jess Make a Mark (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/7-2

9: Alto Rojo (Goodwin, Hardy)124/10-1

10: Valiant Lancor (Torres, Charette-Hill)124/9-2

11: One Famous Blue (Eikleberry, Hammes)124/6-1

12: Get Em Gator (Frink, Hanson)124/15-1

13: Corazon de Cartel (Ramirez, Weidner)124/8-1

14: A Bit Dicey (Swiontek, Manriquez)124/12-1

15: Kastoli (Serrano, Marsh)124/10-1

JESS MAKE A MARK had career-best finish last out, getting up for the second spot. MIGHTY B NICE rushed up for show dollars after a bumpy start. PIECICLE and VALIANT LANCOR have a fighting chance as the bookends.

2 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $14,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Trs Amazing Colton (Esqueda, Campos)125/15-1

2: Hermajestythequeen (Ramirez, Charette-Hill)125/8-1

3: Df Lawton (Torres, Charette-Hill)125/4-1

4: Vq Maggie Belle (Frink, Manriquez)125/10-1

5: High Exchange Rate (Serrano, Crawford)125/6-1

6: Political Candy (Romero, Crawford)127/3-1

7: Vf Wheely Favorite (Swiontek, Manriquez)125/8-1

8: Favorite Pearl (Goodwin, Pascoe)127/12-1

9: Pretty and Big (Navarrete, Jr., Hardy)125/12-1

10: Be a Hero (Esqueda, Olmstead)125/5-1

11: Lady Kathryn (Jasso, Johnson)125/10-1

12: Another Overdraft (Frink, Manriquez)125/15-1

BE A HERO has been a neck shy of the win last two out. POLITICAL CANDY has a strong class edge over his rivals, and is the one to beat. DF LAWTON just missed last out as the favorite.

3 5 Furlongs. State Bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Stylin N Profilin (Roman, Sharp)118/8-1

2: Rental Pool (Loveberry, Robertson)118/5-1

3: Rush Hour Traffic (Goncalves, Scherer)118/6-1

4: Skiers Blessing (Hamilton, Hanson)118/15-1

5: Willing Bastone (Meche, McKinley)118/15-1

6: Defend the Rose (Mojica, Robertson)118/3-1

7: Dreaming Biz (Arrieta, Berndt)118/7-2

8: Arresting (Martin, Jr., Scherer)118/6-1

9: Fast Math (Eikleberry, Silva)118/12-1

Wide-open race of 2-year-olds. DEFEND THE ROSE begins her racing career for tough jockey/trainer combination, and is training well coming in. Stablemate RENTAL POOL, too has been training sharply for debut. Trainer Gary Scherer, is clicking at 38% with his new shooters, and sends in the duo of RUSH HOUR TRAFFIC and ARRESTING.

4 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $20,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shirl’s Ready (Mojica, Diodoro)120/8-1

2: Caddo Daddo (Loveberry, Westermann)120/15-1

3: Candy Cove (Butler, Rhone)123/10-1

4: Grand Marais (Martin, Jr., Scherer)120/12-1

5: Mesa Skyline (Goncalves, Lund)120/4-1

6: Real Lute (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/5-1

7: Pappou (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/3-1

8: Red Corvette (Martin, Jr., Scherer)120/8-1

9: Formidable Force (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/8-1

10: Pine Grove Road (Hamilton, Rarick)120/5-1

MESA SKYLINE should get a sizzling pace scenario to pick off his opponents one by one. Owns two wins in past three starts. Expect PAPPOU and REAL LUTE to duel for the lead out of the gate, staring down and wearing down each other. Real Lute was a winner two back in front-running fashion.

5 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bye Bye Bennie (Gonzalez, Sheehan)123/15-1

2: Yeah Yeah (Eikleberry, Berndt)120/6-1

3: Kela Brew (Loveberry, Robertson)123/7-2

4: Hummin Through (Harr, Donlin)118/15-1

5: Notte Oscura (Hamilton, Scherer)120/12-1

6: Lucky Ducky (Martin, Jr., Scherer)120/8-1

7: Ima Harley Too (Mojica, Robertson)120/6-1

8: Classy Individual (Goncalves, Rhone)123/3-1

9: Tri Spot (Meche, Backhaus)123/5-1

IMA HARLEY TOO will be pursued by the field as lone speed, and will attempt to run out the clock to the wire. Barnmate KELA BREW has been third the past three races, and gets another jockey switch tonight. Maybe best used underneath. CLASSY INDIVIDUAL and TRI SPOT loom the late- closing threats departing from the outside posts. Tri Spot got the win last out at a huge price.

6 1 mile 70 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dance and Romance (Eikleberry, Richard)120/6-1

2: Foreign Trader (Bedford, McKinley)120/20-1

3: Hold the Spice (Arrieta, Rhone)120/12-1

4: Divided by Pie (Goncalves, Lund)120/12-1

5: Foible (Martin, Jr., Scherer)120/15-1

6: Minnesota Lucky (Eikleberry, Padilla)123/4-1

7: Sweet Spring (Mawing, Peters)123/20-1

8: Mas Takela (Mojica, Biehler)120/8-1

9: Maduro (Loveberry, Van Winkle)120/10-1

10: Talent and Tricks (Hamilton, Backhaus)120/10-1

11: Stitzy (Gonzalez, Berndt)120/3-1

12: Big Valiant (Meche, Applebee)123/10-1

13: Saison (Butler, Rhone)120/12-1

14: Seanshine (Hernandez, Lund)120/12-1

Maybe the best betting race of the night. MINNESOTA LUCKY brings early zip in his first turf attempt, and is bred well for the grass. Should be on or near the lead from the start with clean start. MAS TAKELA ran decent in lone turf effort last out and has been freshened up since. Has tactical speed to be in good spot from the start. STITZY and BIG VALIANT are obvious dangers from off-the-pace.

7 2 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $22,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Smart Prospector (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/4-1

2: World Famous Sam T (Lindsay, Bethke)120/8-1

3: Skylas Gold (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/2-1

4: Rickshaw Express (Gonzalez, Tracy, Jr.)120/15-1

5: Zoot Suit (Butler, Broberg)123/3-1

6: Fridaynitestar (Loveberry, Robertson)120/6-1

7: J P Rocker (Hamilton, Rarick)120/10-1

8: Handsome Roy (Ramirez, Silva)120/10-1

ZOOT SUIT switches surfaces with a quick turn of foot, and should get out of the gate quickly in this short, two-furlong sprint. SMART PROSPECTOR was a sharp winner two back at 2½ furlongs out of state, and has three consecutive wins coming in. SKYLAS GOLD returns to the short sprint, after tiring badly last out. Runs extremely well on a muddy track, so rate higher with rain.

8 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Melody Rose (Martin, Jr., Biehler)120/4-1

2: Girls a Bullet (Bell, Biehler)120/8-1

3: Alternative Slew (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/2-1

4: Chickanella (Keith, Biehler)120/5-1

5: Shakin for Love (Lindsay, Eidschun)120/12-1

6: Bright Bling (Loveberry, Bravo)120/8-1

7: Modern Muse (Arrieta, Eidschun)120/3-1

MODERN MUSE won by 19 lengths last out to break her maiden, and now steps up in class off the claim for smaller barn. ALTERNATIVE SLEW switches surfaces for the Bravo barn and should be sitting in the garden spot behind top pick near the lead. MELODY ROSE will let others do the dirty work up front and will be rolling late while holding the rail.

9 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shanghai Go Go (Loveberry, Padilla)120/5-1

2: Jimbo’s Biz (Butler, Silva)120/9-2

3: Ready to Forgive (Roman, Berndt)120/8-1

4: Brother Richie (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/9-5

5: French Dancer (Mojica, Diodoro)123/3-1

6: Calido (Arrieta, Bravo)120/10-1

7: C’Mon Chrome (Hamilton, Hanson)120/12-1

BROTHER RICHIE gets major class relief and might be a new runner on the drop. Should be doing his better running late. SHANGHAI GO GO and FRENCH DANCER will be banging heads on the front end, trying to outlast each other. Shanghai Go Go got the gate-to-wire win last effort.

10 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Jeana Baby (Eikleberry, Rhone)120/7-2

2: Smart Rachel (Mojica, Diodoro)120/4-1

3: What’d I Miss (Goncalves, Lund)123/5-1

4: Bolt Up (Arrieta, Eidschun)120/4-1

5: Dakota Peach Pie (Harr, Rickert)115/15-1

6: Memories Galore (Lindsay, Bethke)120/15-1

7: Line of Grace (Gonzalez, Brinson)123/2-1

LINE OF GRACE got the three-length win off the layoff and could prove tough opponent with repeat effort tonight. SMART RACHEL took the lead but was caught by Line Of Grace last out settling for second. JEANA BABY returns to the main track after running fifth on the lawn last out. Looks to dust off and comeback on the surface switch.