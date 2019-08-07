Post time: 6 p.m. Best bet: Fridaynightstar (7th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 7, (7/All/All/2,5), $48

1 300 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $9,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Df Boogies Sign (Swiontek, Manriquez)124/12-1

2: Cf High Rate Rita (Romero, Crawford)124/2-1

3: Hes a Kingman (Torres, Stein)124/5-2

4: Bodacious Affair (Canchari, Livingston)124/8-1

5: An Ivory Rose (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/7-2

6: A Cha Ching (Goodwin, Hybsha)124/6-1

CF HIGH RATE DATA has been bothered out of the gate the past two efforts, but could prove tough with clean start. HES A KINGMAN needs clean start to have a chance. AN IVORY ROSE will be doing her better running late.

2 350 Yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $9,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Just Plain Fast (Swiontek, Johnson)125/12-1

2: Jess About Midnight (Romero, Crawford)127/6-1

3: Eye Blue by You (Esqueda, Weidner)127/8-1

4: Hr Meant to Be (Torres, Charette-Hill)125/5-2

5: J S Valentino (Goodwin, Hybsha)125/3-1

6: Bodacious Peach (Canchari, Livingston)127/7-2

7: Keystone Kartel (Frink, Johnson)127/10-1

HR MEANT TO BE started slow last out, but worked her way up to runner-up. J S VALENTINO is alert gate-breaker and consistent money maker. BODACIOUS PEACH failed as the favorite the past two races.

3 About 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Whatdoyathink (Bedford, McKinley)123/20-1

2: Stitzy (Gonzalez, Berndt)120/7-2

3: Big Valiant (Lindsay, Applebee)123/8-1

4: Dance and Romance (Eikleberry, Richard)120/10-1

5: Talent and Tricks (Meche, Backhaus)120/8-1

6: Divided by Pie (Goncalves, Lund)120/12-1

7: Lil’ Mojo (Roman, Anderson)123/15-1

8: Saison (Butler, Rhone)120/5-1

9: Run Away Flash (Eikleberry, Ashford, Jr.)120/9-2

10: Clark and Addison (Bell, Riecken)120/20-1

11: Hold the Spice (Arrieta, Rhone)120/4-1

STITZY got off slow, rushed up circling four-wide, and just missed the victory last out. Clean start could mean new ballgame. RUN AWAY FLASH runs on the grass for the first time and should exhibit early speed. HOLD THE SPICE has been third-best the past three races but had valid excuse last out with traffic-filled stretch.

4 About 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Pewter (Harr, Cline)115/8-1

2: Josie Boy (Butler, Robertson)120/5-2

3: Price to Pay (Hernandez, Kenney)120/3-1

4: Broken Together (Canchari, Cline)120/10-1

5: Eastside Boy (Loveberry, Robertson)120/6-1

6: Snoose Goose (Mojica, Robertson)120/4-1

7: Deja Crew (Arrieta, Nolen)120/9-2

JOSIE BOY faced much better out of state in lone two starts and drops in class off the bench in the turf experiment. Stablemates EASTSIDE BOY and SNOOSE GOOSE are major players, and the race strictly goes through the Robertson stable to get the win.

5 About 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dancing Awesome (Hamilton, Rarick)120/8-1

2: Vagary (Hernandez, Berndt)120/6-1

3: Extra Gorgeous (Mojica, Robertson)120/2-1

4: Tashiara (Butler, Silva)120/7-2

5: Badger Babe (Martin, Jr., Weir)123/15-1

6: Swan River Rosie (Goodwin, Litfin)120/10-1

7: Frosty Flirt (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/5-2

EXTRA GORGEOUS will get cozy spot behind front runner, with not much speed signed up. Has dropped the ball twice as the favorite. FROSTY FLIRT will make a strong late presence, but lack of field speed could be a problem. Ran third last out to next out winner. TASHIARA is lone speed and one to catch to get the trophy. VAGARY could wake up with the big drop in class after last dud.

6 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ever On Cowboy (Martin, Jr., Wiley)123/12-1

2: Champsachamp (Roman, Kenney)123/9-2

3: Quicksilver (Eikleberry, Richard)120/10-1

4: One Bet From Even (Goodwin, Litfin)120/15-1

5: Smellin Candy (Butler, Hornsby)123/5-1

6: Sink the Bismarck (Goncalves, Lund)123/8-1

7: Calido (Loveberry, Bravo)120/4-1

8: Clifton Beach (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/5-2

9: French Dancer (Mojica, Diodoro)123/7-2

CHAMPSACHAMP drops for half the price, and owns excellent positional speed to sit in great tracking spot. Stablemates FRENCH DANCER and CLIFTON BEACH are candidates for win honors for the Diodoro barn, which has been on fire as of late. FRENCH DANCER will be pounding his hoofs on the lead. QUICKSILVER looms a late-closing threat.

7 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $6,250. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Vow of Francis (Hernandez, Rhone)120/10-1

2: Hatties Jewel (Hamilton, Broberg)120/8-1

3: Brysons Confession (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/7-2

4: Archarchmonarch (Mojica, Diodoro)120/6-1

5: Dazzle Man (Martin, Jr., Hawley)120/20-1

6: Blue Jeans N Beer (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/9-2

7: Fridaynitestar (Loveberry, Robertson)120/5-2

8: Familiar Rhythm (Arrieta, Bravo)120/8-1

9: Monday Confession (Butler, Litfin)120/15-1

FRIDAYNITESTAR is strictly the one to beat, with speed figures towering the field. Owns tactical speed to press the pace and take over when asked. FAMILIAR RHYTHM returns to sprinting, where gelding was a winner two back as the favorite. HATTIES JEWEL drops to face claimers after so-so effort last out at the allowance level.

8 6½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Duke of Luke (Arrieta, Bethke)120/6-1

2: Astonishing Tweet (Goncalves, Pfeifer)120/8-1

3: Five Star Creek (Hamilton, Rarick)120/7-2

4: Madelyn’s Wild Max (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/3-1

5: Drop the Gloves (Butler, Rhone)120/5-1

6: Real Fast Music (Lindsay, Bethke)120/15-1

7: Greeleys Spirit (Williams, Sharp)120/8-1

8: Boalt Hall (Carter, Diodoro)123/4-1

MADELYN’S WILD MAX caught mud last out, and was not a fan. Old man always plugs away on a fast track, and should have plenty of speed in front of him to swoop on. ASTONISHING TWEET will come out smokin’ as usual, and will attempt to lead the field to the wire. BOALT HALL should keep Astonishing Tweet company on the front end, and was a gate-to-wire winner last out this level.

9 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Charlie Irish (Loveberry, Padilla)117/10-1

2: Overanalyzfakenews (Mojica, Diodoro)123/9-2

3: Cowboy Creed (Eikleberry, Litfin)120/2-1

4: Trumpence (Arrieta, Nolen)123/3-1

5: Bandit Point (Harr, Cline)115/5-2

6: Six Point Rack (Gonzalez, Davis)120/8-1

TRUMPENCE is undefeated in both starts and might be lone speed in a field full of chasers. COWBOY CREED will be doing his better running late and is strictly the one to fend off down the stretch. BANDIT POINT will try to catch a late gear, but things will need to go awfully well to get up in time.

10 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Skat Happens (Arrieta, McKinley)123/7-2

2: Digger Heels In (Gonzalez, Berndt)120/5-2

3: Bellwood Forever (Martin, Jr., Riecken)123/6-1

4: Rhythm Dancer (Lindsay, Bethke)123/8-1

5: Lil’ Red Devil (Hernandez, Anderson)123/2-1

6: Hanalei Sun (Roman, Berndt)120/12-1

DIGGER HEELS IN could be long gone if goes unchallenged on the lead. Eye-popping winner last out by over 19 lengths. LIL’ RED DEVIL will be doing her best running in the later stages. Drop in class might be what the doctor ordered. SKAT HAPPENS stretches out with the surface switch and will be chasing the pace with rail ride.