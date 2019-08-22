Post time: 6 pm. Best bet: Wild Munny (7th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 5 (All/All/1/2,3), $42.

1 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Insane Maclean (Roman, Heitzmann)120/9-2

2: Dancing Awesome (Hamilton, Rarick)120/3-1

3: Dixie Nation (Harr, Cline)115/2-1

4: Winning Walk (Martin Jr., Housto)120/5-2

5: Lynne T (Loveberry, Rengstorf)123/8-1

6: Turquoise Trail (Meche, Sheehan)120/10-1

WINNING WALK just missed last out in lone start and has been freshened up with sharp morning work. DIXIE NATION was sent hard out of the gate but faded to the third spot and was passed by top pick. Expect to get rabbit duties once again. TURQUOISE TRAIL will have dead aim on the rabbit and will get first shot to pounce.

2 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lady Langfuhr (Arrieta, Richard)123/10-1

2: Caterina Iano (Gonzalez, Tracy Jr.)123/8-1

3: Lil' Red Devil (Hernandez, Anderson)123/8-1

4: Steal the Thunder (Eikleberry, Sharp)120/7-2

5: Wanamingo (Hamilton, Wolff)123/15-1

6: Blues Touch (Martin Jr., Rhone)123/6-1

7: According to Aspen (Mojica, Tracy Jr.)123/5-2

8: Cup o'Tea for Me (C. Wolff, P. Wolff)123/20-1

9: Anniesfirstdance (Lindsay, McKinley)123/9-2

ACCORDING TO ASPEN has been fourth-best last three races and now takes drop from allowance effort. Owns gate speed and should be effective at this level. STEAL THE THUNDER will be rolling late for strong connections and looms the late closing threat. ANNIESFIRSTDANCE is the likely pacesetter and the one to catch to get the win. Price will be right to give a look.

3 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Final Flight (Martin Jr., Peters)120/15-1

2: Talent and Tricks (Loveberry, Backhaus)120/9-2

3: Divided by Pie (Goncalves, Lund)120/15-1

4: Run Away Flash (Canchari, Donlin)120/6-1

5: Lil' Mojo (Bell, Anderson)123/8-1

6: Saison (Butler, Rhone)120/7-2

7: Hold the Spice (Arrieta, Rhone)120/3-1

8: Foreign Trader (Bedford, McKinley)120/20-1

9: Big Valiant (Lindsay, Applebee)123/10-1

10: Sweet Spring (Roman, Peters)123/12-1

SAISON should exhibit early speed with journeyman jockey aboard. HOLD THE SPICE will be doing his better running late Lack of group speed could be a issue. TALENT AND TRICKS and DIVIDED BY PIE are major players.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dreamers Point (Mojica, Diodoro)123/6-1

2: Superior's Boy (Arrieta, Biehler)123/20-1

3: Charlie Irish (Loveberry, Padilla)120/20-1

4: Tizona (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/5-1

5: Philo (Hamilton, Padilla)123/15-1

6: Fear Fighter (Martin Jr., Silva)123/20-1

7: Union Riches (Goncalves, Rarick)123/9-2

8: Masked (Butler, Berndt)123/10-1

9: Link (Thompson, Sharp)123/12-1

10: Trevor's Call (Gonzalez, Williams)123/7-2

11: Logan's Heroe (Bedford, Rickert)123/30-1

12: Arizona (Ordaz, Silva)123/8-1

MASKED goes from sprinting to routing and will attempt to run out the clock on the lead. TREVOR'S CALL was caught late last out. Talented enough to bounce back. TIZONA went gate-to-wire last out at Lone Star Park.

5 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Forze Mau (Thompson, Litfin)120/10-1

2: Reigning Warrior (Martin Jr., Scherer)120/5-2

3: Luckynsuccessful (Arrieta, Bethke)120/2-1

4: Sheer Mayhem (Hernandez, Richard)120/6-1

5: Archie (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/5-1

6: On the Lam (Roman, Riecken)120/9-2

7: Greeleys Spirit (Goncalves, Schindler)120/15-1

LUCKYNSUCCESSFUL drops in for cheaper after aiming too high last three efforts. Projects to stalk a lot of speed. REIGNING WARRIOR will be doing his better running late and just missed being a big-time spoiler last out at 20-1. ON THE LAM caught a sloppy track last race and will be destined to duel for the lead. Speed numbers match up well in this group.

6 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dynamite Daughers (Eikleberry, Richard)120/5-2

2: Wow Wow Now (Williams, Hornsby)123/3-1

3: Shine On Me (Hernandez, Metz)123/10-1

4: Hamazaing Honor (Hamilton, Hornsby)120/2-1

5: Gio's Lil Angel (Canchari, Berndt)120/9-2

6: Nana's Joy (Roman, Heitzmann)123/8-1

HAMAZING HONOR only won by 23 lengths last effort and strictly the one to catch. Facing slightly better field, but is lone speed and could be long gone. DYNAMITE DAUGHTER draws the rail and will get ground-saving ride with Ry Eikleberry aboard. Trainer has strong numbers in the sprint-to-route angle. GIO'S LIL ANGEL has had growing pains coming in but another trainer with strong numbers in the sprint-to-route column.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Wild Munny (Martin Jr., House)118/9-5

2: Beyond Streetsmart (Escobar, Rhone)120/6-1

3: Seanshine (Goncalves, Lund)120/8-1

4: Notte Oscura (Canchari, Scherer)120/10-1

5: Ima Harley Too (Mojica, Robertson)120/5-2

6: Derbys Moneymaker (Meche, Backhaus)123/4-1

WILD MUNNY switches surfaces after failing as the favorite last two out on the grass. Nine-length winner three back sprinting on the main track. IMA HARLEY TOO also jumps off the lawn and lone win was on the dirt. Strong connections will draw money at the betting windows. DERBYS MONEYMAKER will bide his time from midpack and will make one big late run.

8 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Captain of Summer (Harr, Wiley)118/15-1

2: Marco's Tribute (Butler, Rhone)123/2-1

3: Hold That Thought (Hamilton, Hanson)120/5-2

4: Raja's Appeal (Bell, Danger)123/7-2

5: Tekela's Glory (Goncalves, Rarick)123/12-1

6: Candy Wompus (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/8-1

MARCO'S TRIBUTE will be rolling from the cheap seats but needs to benefit from contested fractions. Not much speed signed up, so needs to sit closer to the pack. HOLD THAT THOUGHT was a multiple-length winner three back on a muddy track, so rate higher with a wet surface. RAJA'S APPEAL puts the blinkers on and should be involved from the bell.