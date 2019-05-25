Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Mr Benz (2nd race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 2, (2/1,2,3,6/2,3,5,6,7/2,3,4,7), $40.

1 250 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Relentless Lady (Eikleberry, Olmstead)122/3-1

2: Corona Can Dance (Frink, Hanson)122/7-2

3: Sw Artemisia (Romero, Pascoe)122/15-1

4: Sweet Wild Time (Jasso, Johnson)122/9-2

5: Royal N Dashing (Goodwin, Weidner)122/6-1

6: Hes a Kingman (Canchari, Weidner)122/12-1

7: Sw Valencia (Bedford, Pascoe)122/15-1

8: Relentless Concierge (Serrano, Olmstead)122/20-1

9: Mf Docs Corona (Navarrete, Jr., Hardy)122/10-1

10: An Ivory Rose (Swiontek, Olmstead)122/8-1

This race is extremely wide open, so going with a big price in SW ARTEMISIA to start the day. Head shy last out at a healthy price. RELENTLESS LADY broke slowly in debut, and could prove tough with clean break. CORONA CAN DANCE faced better in lone start at Remington Park.

2 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $16,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Masterful Stride (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/8-1

2: MBenz (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/2-1

3: Unleash the Beast (Gonzalez, Silva, Jr.)120/7-2

4: London Legacy (Mojica, Diodoro)120/3-1

5: Synnin (Gonzalez, Diodoro)120/6-1

6: Shooters Alley (Butler, Litfin)120/4-1

MR BENZ got the impressive win last out, after swinging five-wide to roll past his rivals. Will attempt to get his fourth win in five starts. MASTERFUL STRIDE deserves another shot, after contaminated start last out. Could challenge early with clean break. LONDON LEGACY ran second to top pick last effort, and is always a battler. Must use on your ticket.

3 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $15,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Americas Shinning (Eikleberry, Rhone)123/8-1

2: Candy Wompus (Loveberry, Van Winkle)120/2-1

3: Classy Individual (Butler, Rhone)123/5-2

4: Raja’s Appeal (Escobar, Danger)123/12-1

5: A. Lovemaker (Keith, Biehler)123/6-1

6: Brysons Confession (Lindsay, Bethke)123/7-2

AMERICAS SHINNING appears the one to catch off the layoff, and might get a picnic on the lead if unchallenged and ready to go. BRYSONS CONFESSION will be running late to the dance, so the faster the splits, the better for him. CANDY WOMPUS is winless since his debut, and now plunges in class. Mysterious favorite to me, so betting against.

4 About 7½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Kweenkim (Keith, Biehler)120/10-1

2: Zee Ro Drop (Hamilton, Berndt)123/3-1

3: Melody Rose (Martin, Jr., Biehler)120/9-5

4: Mizzanna (Roman, Sheehan)120/15-1

5: Shes So Savvy (Eikleberry, Sharp)120/6-1

6: Storm Shelter (Goncalves, Westermann)123/12-1

7: My Munny (Gonzalez, Ashford, Jr.)120/4-1

8: Jubia (Mawing, Rarick)120/20-1

ZEE RO DROP is the veteran of the group on the grass, and deserves top billing. Has faced tough competition out of state. MELODY ROSE is bred well for the turf, and could be tough to catch if grabs the lead. Came up a neck short in lone start sprinting. MY MUNNY projects to sit in the stalking position ready to pounce. Has chased better, so must use on the ticket.

5 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,750

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Javacandy (Gonzalez, Rengstorf)120/10-1

2: MrD’s Concerto (Arrieta, Donlin)120/9-2

3: Ready to Runaway (Butler, Rhone)120/5-2

4: Lila’s Lucky Lady (Gonzalez, Biehler)120/4-1

5: She B Glamorous (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/6-1

6: Helen’sphotoflash (Keith, Biehler)123/8-1

7: Grand Prize (Hernandez, Berndt)120/3-1

MRS. D’S CONCERTO won by six lengths last race in gate-to-wire fashion. Come catch the rabbit to get the win. READY TO RUNAWAY suffered through a wide trip last out, but managed to get up for the second spot. One to fend off down the stretch. GRAND PRIZE got the win on opening weekend, after getting mugged at the break. Major player here at a decent price.

6 About 7½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $32,750

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bourque (Mojica, Silva, Jr.)120/8-1

2: Impetu (Gonzalez, Silva, Jr.)120/9-2

3: Smooth Stroke (Keith, Biehler)120/12-1

4: Reigning Warrior (Martin, Jr., Scherer)120/20-1

5: Chocolateicecream (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/4-1

6: On the Lam (Goodwin, Riecken)120/8-1

7: Irish Major (Loveberry, Padilla)120/5-1

8: Sexy Dexy (Hernandez, Swan)117/15-1

9: Got Even Smarter (Butler, Sterling, Jr.)120/20-1

10: Philo (Gonzalez, Padilla)120/12-1

11: Twoko Bay (Goncalves, Scherer)120/7-2

TWOKO BAY gets major class relief, and figures to be in the hunt from the start. Not thrilled with outside post, but class edge is huge here. CHOCOLATEICECREAM is no slouch, and will will rolling late for the Eikleberry/Broberg team. BORQUE is all about speed, and the one to catch to get the win. Starting from the fence only adds to the attraction.

7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $33,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Swannyland (Arrieta, Swan)120/8-1

2: Kenai Bob (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/8-1

3: Front Office (Roman, Scherer)120/12-1

4: Northcut (Mawing, Danger)120/6-1

5: De Bird Is Da Word (Butler, Broberg)123/15-1

6: Quicksilver (Loveberry, Richard)120/15-1

7: Jerrys Pridenjoy (Martin, Jr., Heitzmann)120/5-1

8: Tabia (Hamilton, Berndt)123/4-1

9: It Makes Sense (Mojica, Davis)123/20-1

10: Smellin Candy (Goodwin, Hornsby)123/20-1

11: Swayze (Lindsay, Van Winkle)123/9-2

12: Immosiautunya (Gonzalez, Silva)123/30-1

TABIA has faced much tougher out of state, and will take a shot on the favorite with the drop in class. SWAYZE is another class dropper, but has been on the shelf since last June. If closer is ready to go, will be doing his Dirty Dancing late to the scene. KENAI BOB will attempt to run out the clock on the lead, but will have company up front. Faded last out in return race, after being challenged early.

8 About 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,250

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Alpha and Omega (Eikleberry, Stuart)123/3-1

2: A Place Remembered (Butler, Broberg)123/7-2

3: General Macarthur (Gonzalez, Padilla)123/4-1

4: Oso Ready (Martin, Jr., Heitzmann)123/8-1

5: Jack Snipe’s (Goodwin, Scherer)123/6-1

6: Maid Easy (Mawing, Silva)118/5-1

7: Saved by Zero (Hamilton, Diodoro)123/8-1

8: Outrun the Posse (Lindsay, Silva)123/15-1

OUTRUN THE POSSE best performances have been sprinting on the turf, where he won both grass starts in commanding fashion. Seems natural fit in this field at a price. ALPHA AND OMEGA has impressive résumé on the local turf, and is talented enough to return to winning ways. A PLACED REMEMBERED and GENERAL MACARTHUR are logical entrants in this evenly matched field. Both do their best running from the stalking position.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fulkerson (Arrieta, Bethke)123/2-1

2: Grand Marais (Martin, Jr., Scherer)123/4-1

3: Why God (Gonzalez, Padilla)123/3-1

4: Slick as Ice (Butler, Bethke)123/6-1

5: Five Star Creek (Goncalves, Rarick)123/8-1

6: Netela (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/7-2

WHY GOD looks for his third consecutive win from off-the-pace pace today with hot jockey Edwin Gonzalez aboard. Should have enough speed in the field to get perfect stalking trip. FULKERSON is strictly the one to beat with top jockey Francisco Arrieta at the helm. Runner-up last out in his Canterbury debut. NETALA lost past two starts as the heavily bet favorite at Will Rogers Downs. Maybe a change of scenery is what the doctor ordered.