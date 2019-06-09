Post time: 12:45 pm. Best bet: Purely Given (6th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 6, (6/All/1,2,4,6/2,6,7,8), $48.00.

1 300 yards. Open. 2-year olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Divas First Moon (Jasso, Johnson)122/4-1

2: An Ivory Rose (Swiontek, Olmstead)122/5-1

3: Willie N Wonderland (Eikleberry, Livingston)122/9-2

4: Corona Can Dance (Frink, Hanson)122/7-2

5: Docs Corona (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)122/10-1

6: Captain Annie (Smith, Johnson)122/12-1

7: Have It My Way (Torres, Charette-Hill)122/5-2

8: Corazon de Cartel (Romero, Weidner)122/8-1

9: Leaving to Get Candy (Tapia, Campos)122/15-1

HAVE IT MY WAY ships up from Remington Park where she has been facing tougher. CORONA CAN DANCE was bothered by rivals last out and could prove tough with clean trip. AN IVORY ROSE and DIVAS FIRST MOON are first-time starters in a wide open race.

2 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ganso Galopante (Eikleberry, Sharp)120/5-2

2: A.J. Lovemaker (Keith, Biehler)123/7-2

3: Dexter’s Miracle (Hernandez, Rhone)123/8-1

4: Gabo S (Gonzalez, Silva)120/6-1

5: Captain of Summer (Bedford, Wiley)123/12-1

6: Classy Individual (Butler, Rhone)123/2-1

GANSO GALOPANTE edged clear by four lengths last out, and will bide his time along the rail behind the speed. CLASSY INDIVIDUAL exits a higher-quality race and will be rolling late from the outside lane with Dean Butler aboard. A.J. LOVEMAKER too steps down to cheaper, and was a winner from off the pace two back vs. tougher.

3 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Andrea’s Halo (Meche, Sheehan)123/12-1

2: Devil Lady (Hamilton, Hanson)123/6-1

3: Distinct Flirt (EIkleberry, Berndt)120/9-5

4: Harper Bee (Mojica, Hardy)123/4-1

5: Fashion’s Touch (Goncalvez, Heitzmann)123/8-1

6: Right On By (Butler, Rhone)123/2-1

DISTINCT FLIRT won by two lengths last out on a muddy track after chasing the pace in a holding pattern. HARPER BEE will loom the late closing threat off the layoff. Could fire well fresh and gets Orlando Mojica to ride. FASHION’S TOUCH faded badly last out at Keeneland but will be tough to beat if returns to previous form.

4 About 11/16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year olds and up. Allowance Optional Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Irish Major (Loveberry, Padilla)120/3-1

2: Swannyland (Hernandez, Swan)117/8-1

3: Broken Key (Martin Jr., Scherer)120/2-1

4: Swayze (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/9-2

5: Pappou (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/5-2

6: Couch Trainer (Meche, Litfin)117/10-1

BROKEN KEY ran for show dollars on the off track last out, and I’m sure he’s looking forward to getting back on the grass where he does his best running. PAPPOU could be on the lead with lack of group speed out of the Diodoro barn. Legit player with the surface switch. IRISH MAJOR will be doing his better running late with ground-saving rail trip. Jockey Jareth Loveberry is starting to rack up the wins.

5 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000..

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Arizona Jax (Mawing, Van Winkle)120/6-1

2: Delfina (Hamilton, Sharp)120/9-2

3: Where’s My Lute (Mojica, Diodoro)120/5-1

4; Miss Divinity (Goncalves, Heitzmann)120/10-1

5: Dynamite Daughters (Eikleberry, Richard)120/2-1

6: Lady Gritt (Martin Jr., Pfeifer)120/15-1

7: Residual Sugar (Loveberry, Rengstorf)120/5-2

DYNAMITE DAUGHTERS lost the late lead last out, and had to settle for place honors as the chalk. Runs under new silks today. RESIDUAL SUGAR drops for half the price and projects as the one to catch to get the win. ARIZONA JAX is a first-time starter with a strong series of works. Might have found ideal field to win at first asking.

6 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Archarchmonarch (Mojica, Diodoro)123/8-1

2: Williston Dude (Arreita, Bethke)123/3-1

3: Bronk (Lindsay, Backhaus)123/10-1

4: Lootn and Shootn (Hernandez, Bolinger)123/9-2

5: The Last Prophet (Mawing, Schindler)123/5-2

6: Purely Given (Gonzalez, Diodoro),123/2-1

PURELY GIVEN is strictly the one to beat, and the most likely single on the card. Been facing much tougher out of state, and has been working smartly on the local track. WILLISTON DUDE cuts back in distance with decent quick turn of foot. Gelding usually pays dividends, so is a must-use on your ticket. ARCHARCHMONARCH had legit excuse last out, after extremely troubled trip throughout the journey. Look for improvement with clean trip.

7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500..

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mud Light (Loveberry, Litfin)123/5-2

2: Peacock Cowboy (Goncales, Lund)123/8-1

3: Ender (Lindsay, Fields)123/7-2

4: Madelyn’s Wild Max (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/2-1

5: Five Star Creek (Hamilton, Rarick)123/6-1

6: Courtney’s Hero (Butler, Rhone)123/12-1

MADELYN’S WILD MAX has caught a wet surface last two out and will appreciate a fast surface to exhibit more speed. MUD LIGHT drops a notch after finishing fourth last out at 34-1. Won’t get that price today but is worth a trifecta inclusion. PEACOCK COWBOY will control his own destiny on the lead and comes in with back-to-back wins.

8 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000..

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Always Cool (Arrieta, Berndt)123/2-1

2: Trevor’s Call (Gonzalez, Williams)123/5-2

3: Noble Egyptian (Mojica, Diodoro)120/15-1

4: Golden Sceptor (Goncalves, Lund)120/7-2

5: Name That Verse (Eikleberry, Stuart)120/12-1

6: J P’s Pride (Hamilton, Berndt)123/8-1

J P’s PRIDE drops to lowest level of his turf career and has early speed to be in a good spot from the start. ALWAYS COOL plunges in class, after fading badly last out on a yielding turf course at Keeneland. One to beat on the steep drop. GOLDEN SCEPTOR could shock if takes to the turf experiment. Worth a look at a square price.

9 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500..

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Real Lute (Lindsay, Van Winkle)123/5-1

2: Great Sky (Mojica, Diodoro)123/5-2

3: First to the Wire (Hernandez, Fields)123/10-1

4: Spirit of Caledon (Eikleberry, Richard)123/12-1

5: Philo (Arrieta, Padilla)123/8-1

6: Dreamer’s Point (Loveberry, Richard)123/7-2

7: Wildscore (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/9-2

8: Smooth Stroke (Keith, Biehler)123/6-1

GREAT SKY looks to carry his speed to the stretch run for top connections. Should be forwardly placed from the start. WILDSCORE will sit midpack before making threatening move. Returns to the grass where he does his best running. SMOOTH STROKE chased the pace last out but faded to fifth spot off the layoff. Expect stronger legs second time out.