Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Raging Gold Digger (10th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 7, (1,3,4,6,7/All/1,4,5/5), $45.00.

1 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Pottawattamie Squaw (Torres, Charette-Hill)125/2-1

2: High On Ivory (Jasso, Johnson)127/10-1

3: Royal Cash Corona (Romero, Crawford)125/5-2

4: Ima Jj Junior (C. Esqueda, Weidner)125/3-1

5: Hasta Be Reckless (Frink, Johnson)127/8-1

6: Caldwell Chrome (Ramirez, Weidner)127/9-2

ROYAL CASH CORONA got his neck down in time for the win last out in hard fought victory. POTTAWATTAMIE SQUAW ships up from Remington Park for strong connections. CALDWELL CHROME lacked late response last out off the bench, and looks to improve second time out.

2 300 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Watch Out Or Elsa (Swiontek, Manriquez)125/8-1

2: Diamonds On the Dirt (Romero, Weidner)125/7-2

3: Nm Hasta B Cash (Jasso, Johnson)125/10-1

4: Lil Miss Hott Pants (Frink, Weidner)125/5-1

5: Db Quick Sam (Canchari, Livingston)125/5-2

6: Fire N Guns (Bedford, McKinley)125/6-1

7: Old Trick (Arroyo, McKinley)125/12-1

8: Runnoft (Navarrete Jr., Backhaus)125/9-2

Db QUICK SAM was a half length shy last out in best effort of his young career. RUNNOFT gets dream outside post after getting mugged at the break last two out. DIAMONDS ON THE DIRT finished behind top pick last out, and looks to turn the tables today.

3 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hiclass Whiskey (Torres, Weidner)125/8-1

2: A Dashing Diva (Frink, Johnson)125/5-1

3: Two Swirl Earl (Romero, Weidner)127/4-1

4: Hermajestythequeen (Ramirez, Charette-Hill)125/7-2

5: Cashair (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)125/5-2

6: One Famous Bullet (E. Esqueda, Candia)125/12-1

7: Trs Lz Jess (Navarrete Jr., Campos)125/10-1

8: Take Me Ta Church (Goodwin, Swan)125/9-2

9: Sniper Chick (Jasso, Johnson)125/15-1

HERMAJESTYTHEQUEEN got up for show honors last race after a bumpy start. CASHAIR is probably the horse to beat, and will be doing his better running late. TWO SWIRL EARL comes off the extended layoff with two decent morning works.

4 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Best Trick Yet (Bell, Anderson)123/12-1

2: Victory Lane (Hamilton, Broberg)123/8-1

3: Jerf (Bedford, Donlin Jr.)123/3-1

4: Jimbo’s Biz (Butler, Silva)120/7-2

5: Splash for Gold (Loveberry, Robertson)123/6-1

6: Charlies a Charmer (Arrieta, Arnett)123/5-2

7: Schindlers Risk (Roman, Schindler)123/10-1

CHARLIES A CHARMER has strong class edge over his opponents in the turf experiment. Could prove tough if makes a connection with the grass. JERF will be dedicated to the front, and is a big threat if goes unchallenged. JIMBO’S BIZ flattened out behind Jerf last out, but now gets top turf jockey Dean Butler to ride.

5 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Laura N Lukas (Eikleberry, Litfin)120/5-1

2: Digger Heels In (Hamilton, Berndt)120/5-2

3: Over the World (Goncalves, Heitzmann)123/8-1

4: Lynne T (Mojica, Rengstorf)123/7-2

5: Hamazing Honor (Mawing, Hornsby)120/10-1

6: Priceless Miracle (Harr, Wiley)118/12-1

7: Modern Muse (Loveberry, Robertson)120/9-2

8: Te Na Na (Butler, Applebee)123/6-1

MODERN MUSE has been training sharply for her return, including a couple of bullet drills. DIGGER HEELS IN owns excellent positional speed to sit near the pace, and attack when asked by jockey Quincy Hamilton. LYNNE T will need top effort to close from the back of the pack.

6 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: High Drive (Hamilton, Pearson)123/12-1

2: Teddy Time (Loveberry, Robertson)123/8-1

3: Generous Kitten (Mawing, Padilla)123/15-1

4: Red Corvette (Meche, Scherer)123/7-2

5: Renvyle (Goncalves, Hawley)123/12-1

6: Two Chance (Bell, Donlin Jr.)123/6-1

7: Fulkerson (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/5-1

8: Why God (Gonzalez, Padilla)123/12-1

9: Mud Light (Butler, Litfin)123/10-1

10: He Is a Roadster (Bedford, Rengstorf)123/20-1

11: Sweet Stuff (Lindsay, Donlin Jr.)123/10-1

12: Fritz Johansen (Eikleberry, Fields)123/9-2

FULKERSON has plenty of speed in his arsenal, and is strictly the one to catch to get the win. MUD LIGHT, SWEET STUFF and FRITZ JOHANSEN will all be closing late with a rush, but lack of early speed could be their nemesis down the the stretch.

7 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Gold and Skol (Eikleberry, Bravo)118/7-2

2: Fast Math (Gonzalez, Silva)115/10-1

3: Macho Rapido (Butler, Rhone)118/5-2

4: Lil’ Ninja (Lindsay, Van Winkle)118/8-1

5: Pincesa Del Sol (Ordaz, Silva)115/12-1

6: Williecatchem (Loveberry, Robertson)118/3-1

7: Big Falcon Rocket (Martin Jr., Silva)118/6-1

WILLIECATCHEM comes in for strong connections, and a solid series of works for his baby debut. Trainer Francisco Bravo does well with his first timers, but draws the rail today with GOLD AND SKOL. Tough to endorse with the rail position, and only three works coming in. MACHO RAPIDO has moderate works entering, but looks plenty fit with this group.

8 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shes So Savvy (Eikleberry, Sharp)120/3-1

2: Nariz Canela (Mawing, Rengstorf)120/10-1

3: Trudy (Goncalves, Hawley)123/8-1

4: Zee Ro Drop (Arrieta, Berndt)123/2-1

5: Heffington (Harr, Cline)118/9-2

6: Mizzanna (Roman, Sheehan)120/5-2

ZEE RO DROP swung four wide last out, but came up a neck short. Not a lot of speed signed up in the group, so look for the filly to sit closer up front. MIZZANNA is not a true front runner, but might not have a choice with lack of early speed in the field. Narrowly missed last out on the turf. SHES SO SAVVY makes the surface switch, and will be saving ground along the rail.

9 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Judy’s Jam (Arrieta, Arnett)120/4-1

2: Spell Winder (Loveberry, Donlin)123/2-1

3: Battle Chic (Martin Jr., Nolen)120/8-1

4: Right On By (Butler, Rhone)123/6-1

5: Wrap It Up (Hernandez, Berndt)120/9-5

6: Triple Trouble (Lindsay, Riecken)120/12-1

RIGHT ON BY edged clear for the win last out from off the pace, and should have a heated pace scenario in front of her to pull off the upset. WRAP IT UP drops in class, and has ample early speed and versatility to sit in the wings for first assault. JUDY’S JAM and SPELL WINDER will be knocking heads from the start for the lead, in what should be contested fractions. Both are coming off victories.

10 About 1 mile on turf. State bred. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Morning Report (Hernandez, Westermann)123/7-2

2: Cozzy Kinda Love (Meche, McKinley)123/8-1

3: Dusty Princess (Bell, Donlin Jr.)123/6-1

4: Somerset Allie (Butler, Rhone)123/10-1

5: Raging Gold Digger (Eikleberry, Berndt)123/5-2

6: Miss Brookside (Roman, Scherer)123/3-1

7: Smoken Danni (Martin Jr., Wiley)123/12-1

RAGING GOLD DIGGER is lone speed, and could be long gone if goes unchallenged. Best Bet of the day. MISS BROOKSIDE is always in the hunt, and does her better running on the lawn. MORNING REPORT finished behind top two picks last out for the fourth spot, and will have to get out of her holding pattern habits to have a shot.