Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Hawkeye (7th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket — Race 7, (2/All/1,2,3,4,10/4,8), $50.

1 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Relentless Surfer (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)124/4-1

2: Pats Surprise (Swiontek, Manriquez)124/7-2

3: Royal N Dashing (Frink, Weidner)124/12-1

4: Cy Suebiscuit Finale (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)124/9-2

5: Oilfired Up (E. Esqueda, Olmstead)124/10-1

6: La Tabaquera (Goodwin, Candia)124/15-1

7: Capshaw Coronado (Torres, Charette-Hill)124/5-2

8: Capos Lambretta (Canchari, Livingston)124/5-1

9: Corazaon de Cartel (Ramirez, Weidner)124/8-1

CAPSHAW CORONADO came up a head shy last out after a faulty start. Clean break should get the job done. CY SUEBISCUIT FINALE is worth a look at a healthy price. PATS SURPRISE could fire well with clean break.

2 250 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lady Kathryn (Jasso, Johnson)125/10-1

2: Another Overdraft (Swiontek, Manriquez)125/15-1

3: Trs Amazing Oxana (Navarette Jr., Campos)125/20-1

4: Ivory by Choice (Smith, Crawford)125/12-1

5: Nbc Nr Blackie (Smith, Crawford)127/15-1

6: Dashing Fajita (E. Esqueda, Olmstead)125/6-1

7: First Dashin James (Ramirez, Holdaway)127/7-2

8: This Political Candy (Romero, Crawford)125/8-1

9: Be a Hero (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)125/9-2

10: The Dealers On Fire (Torres, Charette-Hill)125/3-1

THE DEALERS ON FIRE is consistent money-maker and gets ideal outside post. FIRST DASHIN JAMES usually pays dividends and is a must use on your ticket. BE A HERO showed more energy last out, coming on strong with late rush for the third spot.

3 5 furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: American Hat (Torres, Charette-Hill)126/8-1

2: Hastabealeader (Smith, Johnson)126/7-2

3: Virgil Cole (Ramirez, Livingston)126/12-1

4: Rock Wit Cha Baby (Johnstone, Belt)126/15-1

5: Bout Tree Fiddy (Goodwin, Swan)126/2-1

6: Edelman (Eikleberry, Hammes)126/5-2

BOUT TREE FIDDY runs hard most of the time and got the win last out on a sloppy track. EDELMAN won at this distance last out at Remington Park and could prove tough if takes to new surroundings. AMERICAN HAT has had many close calls and could be new ballgame with ground-saving rail trip.

4 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Beep Beep Zoom Zoom (Smith, Olmstead)124/6-1

2: Reigning Berries (Bedford, McKinley)124/20-1

3: Hes a Kingman (Goodwin, Weidner)124/8-1

4: Hr Storm On In (Frink, Hanson)124/7-2

5: Fly Relentless Fly (Torres, Charette-Hill)124/12-1

6: Relentless Jess (Romero, Weidner)124/9-2

7: Relentless Lady (Eiklberry, Olmstead)124/10-1

8: Fastest Leader (Jasso, Johnson)124/15-1

9: Tipsy Girl B (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)124/3-1

10: Relentless Concierge (Serrano, Olmstead)124/15-1

HR STORM ON IT comes in with back-to-back wins and should be a square price when gates open. TIPSY GIRL B is undefeated in two starts and is the horse to beat on paper. RELENTLESS JESS ran right behind Tipsy Girl last race for the second spot.

5 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lottago Lilly (Smith, Hybsha)124/15-1

2: Lavie Enrose (Serrano, Olmstead)124/7-2

3: Aces Bodaciousbeauty (Jasso, Johnson)124/9-2

4: Little Bit of Hero (E. Esqueda, Olmstead)124/6-1

5: Relentless Candy (Smith, Crawford)124/10-1

6: A Valiant Diamond (Goodwin, Swan)124/12-1

7: Cr Hez the Man (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)124/15-1

8: Easy Wagon Tales (Torres, Charette-Hill)124/3-1

9: Harleys Wild Fire (Frink, Weidner)124/20-1

10: Rose Colored Wagon (Romero, Crawford)124/8-1

EASY WAGON TALES has finished in the top two spots in all three starts. Alert gate breaker is the one to beat. ACES BODACIOUSBEAUTY improved greatly last out and is a major player with another step forward. LITTLE BIT OF HERO and A VALIANT DIAMOND will be used underneath on most tickets. Both should be surging late.

6 About 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Silky Senator (Smith, Pascoe)127/12-1

2: Our Lady Wagon (Ramirez, Charette-Hill)127/6-1

3: The Polar Vortex (Eikleberry, Olmstead)127/8-1

4: Weetonas Lafawn (Smith, Crawford)127/7-2

5: Painted Dynasty (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)127/9-2

6: Paint Me Southern (Jackson, Pascoe)127/5-1

7: Pretty and Big (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)125/10-1

8: Curls Happy Wagon (Torres, Charette-Hill)127/5-2

CURLS HAPPY WAGON is always in the hunt and can brag about three wins in last six starts. WEETONAS LAFAWN is the class of the field but has been shy of getting her picture taken as of late. Should show late foot. PAINTED DYNASTY is due for a rebound after poor showing last out. Winner two back as the favorite.

7 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Let Bull Fly (Ramirez, Campos)127/10-1

2: Hawkeye (Gutierrez, Ponce)127/5-2

3: Three Olives N Smoke (Smith, Hammes)127/5-1

4: Faster Than Hasta (Jasso, Johnson)127/4-1

5: Political Candy (Smith, Crawford)127/15-1

6: High Rate of Motion (Romero, Crawford)127/7-2

7: Quick Dashin Perry (Swiontek, Manriquez)127/8-1

8: Drt Dynasty (Canchari, Livingston)127/12-1

9: Pvc Jess Bite Mydust (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)127/9-2

HAWKEYE comes in with three wins and is at the very peak of conditioning and marksmanship. FASTER THAN HASTA came up a neck short off the layoff and could take the big step forward second time off the bench. PYC JESS BITE MYDUST just missed as the favorite last out and should be doing his better running late.

8 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sweet Bab of Return (Goodwin, Hardy)125/12-1

2: Stripper Dust (Smith, Pascoe)125/8-1

3: Hr Back N the Day (Torres, Charette-Hill)125/3-1

4: The Bald Eagle (Serrano, Olmstead)125/10-1

5: Jess Wagon P (Ramirez, Charette-Hill)125/7-1

6: Apollitical Mogul (Smith, Olmstead)125/7-2

7: Jess Doin Time (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)125/12-1

8: Heza Blues Man (Eikleberry, Hammes)125/9-2

9: Spy for the Senate (Jackson, Pascoe)125/6-1

10: Its No Sin to Win (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)125/10-1

APOLLITICAL MOGUL has three wins in last four starts and gets the slight nod in a very competitive race. HR BACK N THE DAY is multiple winner and probable post-time favorite when the field enter the gates. SPY FOR THE SENATE and SWEET BAB OF RETURN are candidates for win honors but will need to be on their game to beat top two choices.

9 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Royal Cash Flash (Swiontek, Crawford)124/9-2

2: Left Town (Romero, Crawford)124/7-2

3: Five Bar Bodee (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)124/7-1

4: Special Candy Kisses (Torres, Crawford)124/6-1

5: Southard Queen (Serrano, Olmstead)124/12-1

6: Sizzling Fajita (Smith, Crawford)124/8-1

7: Sweet Wild Time (Jasso, Johnson)124/10-1

8: Celebration (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)124/15-1

9: Jessaracin (Eikleberry, Hammes)124/15-1

10: Political Candyhouse (Smith, Crawford)124/3-1

POLITICAL CANDYHOUSE has made a decent living at this game, coming in undefeated in three starts. LEFT TOWN came up a head short last out against top pick in career-best performance. ROYAL CASH FLASH broke her maiden last out and keeps improving with each effort.

10 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Holy Storm (Goodwin, Swan)125/6-1

2: Its Big Pappa to You (Romero, Wilson)127/10-1

3: Shakemupbayb (Bedford, Christenson)127/12-1

4: Db Quick Sam (Canchari, Livingston)125/5-1

5: Fantastic Feelyn (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)125/8-1

6: Haute Wagon (Swiontek, Hanson)125/5-2

7: Apolls Reign (Smith, Wilson)125/9-2

8: Fly With a Buzz (Eikleberry, McKinley)125/7-2

FLY WITH A BUZZ has never been out of the money in five starts and usually cuts loose late in the game. DB QUICK SAM got his first win last out on a sloppy track, so rate higher with wet surface. APOLLS REIGN was sharp winner last race and comes in full of confidence.