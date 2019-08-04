Post time: 12:45 pm. Best bet: French Quarter (7th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 7, (9/2,3,6,8,9/2,3,5/1,2,3,4,5,8), $45.

1 330 Yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Eos Minnie Pearl (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)125/8-1

2: Watch Out Or Elsa (Swiontek, Black)125/15-1

3: Diamonds On the Dirt (Romero, Weidner)125/2-1

4: Runnoft (Goodwin, Backhaus)125/6-1

5: Rckhastabesouthern (Torres, Johnson)125/7-2

6: Fire N Guns (Frink, Backhaus)125/5-2

7: Nm Hasta B Cash (Ramirez, Johnson)125/10-1

DIAMONDS ON THE DIRT just missed last out on a sloppy track. RCKHASTABESOUTHERN keeps improving with each effort. FIRE N GUNS and RUNNOFT finished right behind Diamonds On The Dirt last race.

2 250 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Wonderland (Ramirez, Holdaway)125/6-1

2: Vf Count Dracula (Swiontek, Manriquez)125/9-2

3: Another Overdraft (Frink, Manriquez)125/12-1

4: The Dealers On Fire (Torres, Charette-Hill)125/7-2

5: King of the Candy (Romero, Crawford)125/5-1

6: Dashing Fajita (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)125/5-2

7: Hey Seis (Serrano, Crawford)125/10-1

8: Lady Kathryn (Navarrete Jr., Johnson)125/8-1

DASHING FAJITA is alert gate breaker and is usually in the mix. THE DEALERS ON FIRE is consistent moneymaker for strong connections. WONDERLAND broke her maiden last out in her 12th attempt.

3 About 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Under Current (Goncalves, Berndt)123/4-1

2: Maria (Roman, Schindler)123/8-1

3: Raging Gold Digger (Eikleberry, Berndt)123/6-1

4: Take Charge Gal (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/15-1

5: Fashion Rose (Arrieta, Litfin)123/8-1

6: Miss Brookside (Martin Jr., Scherer)123/5-1

7: Western Berlin (Hernandez, Rengstorf)123/3-1

8: Brenda’s an I Full (Hamilton, Silva)123/7-2

MISS BROOKSIDE will deal with a softer field, and will doing her better running late in the game. WESTERN BERLIN is a versatile runner, and gives her jockey options where to sit in the herd. Mare does her better running near or on the lead. BRENDA’S AN I FULL took a different approach last out, by grabbing the lead and trying to lead the field to the wire. Filly was caught late and settled for second best.

4 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Familiar Dream (Butler, Sterling Jr.)120/8-1

2: Clifden (Loveberry, Padilla)123/4-1

3: Mommy’s Soldier (Arrieta, Applebee)123/10-1

4: Unfailing (Mojica, Diodoro)123/9-2

5: Second Guess (Eikleberry, Berndt)120/3-1

6: Everado (Lindsay, Eidschun)123/5-2

7: Summer Lovin (Hernandez, Riecken)118/6-1

UNFAILING tasted victory for the first time last out as the favorite. Expect to be within striking range for the journey to the finish. SECOND GUESS rolled late for the win on the turf last race, and now switches surfaces with the drop in class. EVERADO also jumps off the grass after a dull effort on the lawn. Been runner-up last three races on the main track.

5 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance option claiming: $35,000. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ibaka (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/4-1

2: High Security (Arrieta, Williams)120/8-1

3: Giant Payday (Goncalves, Berndt)120/7-2

4: Blue Harbor (Hamilton, Broberg)123/6-1

5: Majestic Pride (Butler, Robertson)123/5-1

6: Impetu (Gonzalez, Silva Jr.)120/8-1

7: Malibu Pro (Loveberry, Robertson)120/15-1

8: Firey Speech (Martin Jr., House)120/3-1

FIREY SPEECH has faced much better out of state, and ran career best speed figure last out. Should prove tough if ready to fire off the layoff. MAJESTIC PRIDE will bid his time behind the wall of speed, and is proven at this level. IBAKA and IMPETU will be knocking heads on the lead from the start, sacrificing themselves for the closers.

6 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Camelot’s Arrow (Roman, Peters)123/20-1

2: El Enano (Ordaz, Silva)120/10-1

3: Keagan’s Ford (Arroyo, Fauchald)120/20-1

4: Sammy’s Nugget (Martin Jr., Peters)120/15-1

5: Gotta Lil Captain (Harr, Wiley)115/5-1

6: You Got the Look (Lindsay, Fields)120/8-1

7: Supermans Bodgit (Bedford, Wiley)123/4-1

8: Brave One (Arrieta, Bethke)123/7-2

9: Who Let Dacat Out (Hernandez, Fauchald)123/12-1

10: Funky (Butler, Rhone)120/9-2

11: Jester Chester (Meche, Backhaus)120/8-1

FUNKY plunges to lowest level of his career in hopes of turning things around. Should be a key factor. BRAVE ONE also drops well in class, and has right to improve with the drop and seducing top jock to ride. SUPERMANS BODGIT is the M/L favorite, but tough to put in the top spot with trainer searching for first win of the summer.

7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ship It Red (Goncalves, Lund)120/4-1

2: Awesome Emmit (Arrieta, Donlin)120/10-1

3: Masterful Stride (Lindsay, Bolinger)120/12-1

4: Cinco Star (Evans, Robertson)120/8-1

5: Big League (Hernandez, Richard)120/9-2

6: Kota Copy (Mojica, Diodoro)120/7-2

7: Got Even Smarter (Butler, Sterling Jr.)120/5-1

8: Irritator (Loveberry, Heitzmann)123/12-1

9: French Quarter (Eikleberry, Berndt)123/5-2

FRENCH QUARTER should receive ideal stalking trip with the speed to the inside of him. Winner from off-the-pace last out at 10-1. KOTA COPY projects as the one to catch for the Diodoro barn. Light on winning form this year, but still is a must use. SHIP IT RED will vie for command up front, riding the pine along the way. Been third best last three races.

8 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Oh Larry (Loveberry, McKinley)123/12-1

2: Easilyunbridled (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/4-1

3: Outfitter (Hamilton, Hardy)120/7-2

4: Kilarney Blarney (Escobar, Applebee)123/10-1

5: Slightly Crafty (Harr, Cline)115/15-1

6: Invasor Gold (Carter, Diodoro)120/5-1

7: Spunky Kitten (Meche, Hawley)120/8-1

8: Kiwitahi (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/5-2

9: Survey (Mojica, Diodoro)120/9-2

KIWITAHI has been knocking on the door, and has been very game in defeat. Strong turf outfit might get it done today. EASILYUNBRIDLED settled for the silver medal in lone turf event last out, after getting nabbed down the stretch. Has every right to move forward. OUTFITTER will exhibit early speed, and gets rabbit duties for the tour around the oval.

9 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Te Na Na (Escobar, Applebee)123/6-1

2: Over the World (Martin Jr., Heitzmann)123/2-1

3: Western Attire (Harr, Cline)118/5-2

4: Emily Elizabeth (Hamilton, Olmstead)120/10-1

5: Laura N Lukas (Butler, Litfin)120/9-2

6: Flags At the Top (Meche, Marsh)123/15-1

7: Adverse Possession (Canchari, Livingston)120/5-1

OVER THE WORLD lone start was in turf sprint against better, so should show upside off that effort. LAURA N LUKAS hit the brakes last out after leading the first half mile. Could get brave on the lead if goes unchallenged. WESTERN ATTIRE will loom the late closing threat, and should improve second off the layoff.

10 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Royal C (Gonzalez, Silva)123/9-2

2: Nariz Canela (Arrieta, Rengstorf)120/7-2

3: Elliebel (Canchari, Swan)120/4-1

4: Archacha Girl (Eikleberry, Rhone)120/10-1

5: Heffington (Harr, Cline)118/3-1

6: Running On a Beach (Goodwin, Litfin)120/15-1

7: Lazy Girl (Butler, Rhone)120/12-1

8: Pushy (Hamilton, Rarick)123/6-1

ROYAL C has been training smartly for her return, and will be a tough foe if ready to fire. HEFFINGTON will be arriving to the scene late, but slight concern of a slow pace to roll on. NARIZ CANELA and ELLIEBEL have fighting chances at square prices.