Johnny Love's line

Post time: 12:45 pm. Best bet: A P Is Loose (6th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 5 (All/2/1,3,4,5,7/2,5), $40.

1 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Scotia Queen (Williams, Hornsby)120/10-1

2: Delfina (Hamilton, Sharp)120/3-1

3: Her Name is Um (Eikleberry, Robertson)120/7-2

4: Priceless Miracle (Harr, Wiley)118/8-1

5: Te Na Na (Roman, Applebee)123/12-1

6: Queen Isabella (Goodwin, Rarick)123/5-2

7: Where's My Lute (Gonzalez, Diodoro)120/8-1

DELFINA could get free ride on the lead if goes unchallenged and lead the group to the finish line. QUEEN ISABELLA will be rolling from the cheap seats, but lack of pace could prove to be a factor. HER NAME IS UM dropped anchor last out routing and returns to sprinting where she does her best running.

2 Cash Caravan Stakes. 400 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Chocolateicecream (Lindsay, Fields)120/6-1

2: Pine Grove Road (Hamilton, Rarick)123/10-1

3: Stormy Sailor (Gonzalez, Huizenga)120/8-1

4: Tapsolute (Canchari, Robertson)120/8-1

5: Blue Harbor (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/9-2

6: Glacken's Ghost (Loveberry, Robertson)120/7-2

7: Top of the Page (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/5-2

8: Sleepy Eyes Todd (Martin Jr., Silva)120/5-1

BLUE HARBOR was bothered by a wide trip last out and failed to hit the board. Had back-to-back wins before the broad journey. PINE GROVE ROAD was on his game last out by changing strategies and going gate-to-wire for the win. GLACKEN'S GHOST and TOP OF THE PAGE will be doing their better running late and most likely be the top two betting choices when gates open.

3 About 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hurricane Force (Gonzalez, Robertson)123/5-2

2: Wickets Way (Roman, Berndt)120/10-1

3: Astonishing Tweet (Goncalves, Pfeifer)120/7-2

4: Duke of Luke (Canchari, Bethke)120/8-1

5: American League (Butler, Broberg)120/3-1

6: Cedar Rapids (Hernandez, Metz)120/12-1

7: Purple Sky (Arrieta, Eischun)120/6-1

HURRICANE FORCE wired the field last out and now grabs the rail for ground-saving trip. Will have company up front, so won't get easy lead. ASTONISHING TWEET stretches out after getting the win last out in frontrunning fashion. Has the speed, but distance could be the issue. AMERICAN LEAGUE also is early speed type but might decide to sit off a bit with speed to his inside.

4 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Kilarney Blarney (Lindsay, Applebee)123/15-1

2: Survey (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/9-2

3: Listen to Rose (Hamilton, Hornsby)123/15-1

4: Spunky Kitten (Canchari, Hawley)120/20-1

5: Clear the Nile (Butler, Berndt)120/7-2

6: All in Stew Oui (Gonzalez, Davis)120/6-1

7: Camelot's Arrow (Roman, Peters)123/30-1

8: Slightly Crafty (Harr, Cline)115/8-1

9: Foible (Martin Jr., Scherer)120/12-1

10: Hawk On the Wing (Butler, Rhone)115/20-1

11: Brozilian (Goncalves, Kenney)123/5-1

12: Diplome (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/10-1

CLEAR THE NILE has yet to race this cheap and should be waiting in the wings with go-to rider aboard. SURVEY will be closing with a rush and is the main late threat down the stretch. FOIBLE aimed too high last out against tougher and speed makes him a threat at a price.

5 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mizzen Air (Martin Jr., Scherer)120/7-2

2: Sandy Sangria (Ordaz, Quinonez)117/12-1

3: Kiss of Dahpespe (Arrieta, Kenney)120/5-1

4: Council Rules (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/3-1

5: Saucy at Midnight (Hamilton, Litfin)120/8-1

6: She Be Addie (Canchari, Robertson)120/6-1

7: Gold Diggin Darlin (Goncalves, Lund)117/10-1

8: Savvy Ally (Butler, Robertson)117/4-1

SAVVY ALLY takes another drop in hopes of getting back to the winner's circle. Troubled start cost her any chance last out. COUNCIL RULES returns to the main track after failing to hit the board last race on the grass. Should have dead aim on the front-runners sitting off their heels. MIZZEN AIR will depart from the rail with early speed but will have company up front. SHE BE ADDIE closed with a rush to get the win in her debut and is a must-use.

6 Princess Elaine Stakes. About 11⁄16 miles on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Real Lute (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/8-1

2: A P Is Loose (Loveberry, Robertson)120/5-2

3: Spirit Mission (Meche, Eidschun)120/5-1

4: Kit Check (Canchari, Bastin)120/12-1

5: Great Sky (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/6-1

6: Shirl's Ready (Hamilton, Diodoro)120/9-2

7: Candy Cove (Butler, Rhone)120/10-1

8: Mesa Skyline (Goncalves, Lund)120/7-2

A P IS LOOSE drops to lowest level of his long and wealthy career and might have one more left in the tank to get the win. MESA SKYLINE has two wins in her last four starts and has a lot of upside coming in. SHIRL'S READY was the show horse last effort off the extended layoff and has every right to move forward second time out.

7 Blair's Cove Stakes. About 11⁄16 miles on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Awesome Emmit (Goncalves, Donlin)120/10-1

2: Hot Item (Butler, Bethke)120/15-1

3: London Legacy (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/7-2

4: Dixie Fever (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/2-1

5: Kota Copy (Canchari, Diodoro)120/6-1

6: Ender (Hamilton, Broberg)120/8-1

7: French Quarter (Eikleberry, Berndt)120/5-2

DIXIE FEVER edged clear to get the win last race and should have the target within striking range for first attack. LONDON LEGACY is effective at this level but has been runner-up past three efforts. FRENCH QUARTER and AWESOME EMMIT are major players in a closely matched field.

8 Minnesota Oaks. 1 mile, 70 yards. State bred. Fillies. 3-year-olds. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Panoe (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/6-1

2: Elsie's Kid (Canchari, Robertson)117/7-2

3: Drip Brew (Eikleberry, Richard)120/5-2

4: Cabloosie Bay (Loveberry, Bravo)120/12-1

5: Novo Azul (Butler, Robertson)117/2-1

6: She's No Drama (Gonzalez, Kenney)120/8-1

ELSIE'S KID is loaded with speed and comes in with consecutive victories. Stablemate NOVO AZUL also has quick turn of foot and comes in with back-to-back wins. I can see Novo Azul sit off a bit and let her barnmate take the lead. PANOE could be the late closing threat if top two get into a pace battle. Got the win last out from off the pace.