Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Ari Gia (7th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket — Race 6, (All/3/All/1,5,7), $54.00.

1 250 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $9,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Agoodnightkiss (Torres, Charette-Hill)125/6-1

2: Krash for Kash (Canchari, Livingston)127/10-1

3: Another Overdraft (Swiontek, Manriquez)125/7-2

4: Teller Titan (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)125/3-1

5: Yes No Yes (Goodwin, Hybsha)127/5-2

6: Sharons Darlin Adele (Esqueda, Barnes)125/12-1

7: Kool Energy (Ramirez, Charette-Hill)125/8-1

YES NO YES came up a neck shy last race for hot barn. TELLER TITAN should enjoy the slight cutback after getting out finished last two races. AGOODNIGHTKISS could improve with new surroundings for top connections.

2 300 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

1: All Outt (Eikleberry, Hardy)124/12-1

2: Undrafted (Swionek, Manriquez)124/8-1

3: Df Zookie Cookie (Torres, Charette-Hill)124/7-2

4: Corona Can Dance (Frink, Hanson)124/9-2

5: Leaving to Get Candy (Romero, Campos)124/12-1

6: Sw Hellcat (Goodwin, Pascoe)124/6-1

7: Edith Anne (Ramirez, Charette-Hill)124/15-1

8: Dream Destiny (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)124/5-1

9: Jessabluemoonlady (Jasso, Johnson)124/15-1

10: Jess Make a Mark (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)124/10-1

11: Corazon de Cartel (Ramirez, Weidner)124/15-1

12: La Tabaquera (E. Esqueda, Candia)124/15-1

DF ZOOKIE COOKIE has been facing better at Remington Park, and has room for development. CORONA CAN DANCE ran best effort to date last out, and seems to be on the right path to the winner’s circle. JESS MAKE A MARK draws ideal outside post, and should be doing better running in later stages.

3 250 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

1: Makit Snappi (Eikleberry, Hammes)127/8-1

2: Olivias Jett (Navarrete Jr., Swan)127/5-1

3: I Put It On Ya (Ramirez, Charette-Hill)127/15-1

4: Ms Haulin Chic (Goodwin, Hybsha)127/5-2

5: Damn Strait (Torres, Charette-Hill)127/7-2

6: First of 15 (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)127/4-1

7: Ima Fashin Follie (Frink, Johnson)127/10-1

8: Ms Jess Knockout (Jasso, Johnson)127/9-2

9: Ferrari James (Romero, Campos)127/12-1

MS JESS KNOCKOUT could surprise if ready to fire off the extended absence. MS HAULIN CHIC is consistent money maker and strictly the horse to beat. DAMN STRAIT finished strong last out for show honors, and is a main contender for win honors.

4 About 5½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000.

1: Red Pants (Lindsay, Davis)120/12-1

2: Big Valiant (Meche, Applebee)123/7-2

3: Second Guess (Roman, Berndt)120/2-1

4: Easilyunbridled (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/8-1

5: R Deja Voo (Harr, Rickert)118/15-1

6: Invasor Gold (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/5-2

SECOND GUESS came up a nose short last out on the off track, and looks for redemption second time off the bench. INVASOR GOLD will exhibit early speed with first turf attempt, and will be pounding his hoofs on the lead with Arrieta aboard. BIG VALIANT will loom the late closing threat, and will be touring the course from the back of the pack before making his big run.

5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

1: C Dub (Mojica, Diodoro)123/2-1

2: Champsachamp (Roman, Kennedy)123/8-1

3: Richie Gary (Martin Jr., Scherer)120/15-1

4: Quicksilver (Loveberry, Richard)120/5-2

5: Brother Richie (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/7-2

6: Reef’s Destiny (Harr, Cline)118/12-1

C DUB ia all about speed, so come catch to get the win. Lack of group speed makes him tough to snag before the wire. RICHIE GARY could be lone rival to put some heat on top pick, but will have to break alertly to do so. Winner two back sprinting as the chalk. BROTHER RICHIE is confirmed closer, but lack of field speed could be his biggest enemy. Light on winning form, but must use on ticket.

6 About 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,500.

1: Smooth Stroke (Keith, Biehler)123/2-1

2: Brysons Confession (Hamilton, Broberg)123/6-1

3: Candy Cove (Butler, Rhone)123/7-2

4: Drama in Danube (Eiklberry, Sterling Jr.)123/5-2

5: Last Minister (Mojica, Bethke)123/8-1

6: Classy Individual (Loveberry, Rhone)123/12-1

LAST MINISTER is allowance dropper, and shortens up in distance for the Bethke barn. Runner-up last two out. SMOOTH STROKE is the logical favorite, but hasn’t had his picture taken in nearly two years. Will let others settle the difference up front, and will get ground saving rail trip from mid-pack. CANDY COVE and DRAMA IN DANUBE are candidates for win honors, in the most wide open race on the card.

7 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000.

1: Team Hollywood (Mojica, Diodoro)120/4-1

2: Brechin’s Command (Gonzalez, Williams)120/2-1

3: Ari Gia (Arrieta, Silva Jr.)123/9-5

4: Kalliste Rose (Goncalves, Lund)120/8-1

5: Saucy At Midnight (Eikleberry, Litfin)120/12-1

6: Sierrita (Lindsay, Bethke)120/6-1

ARI GIA was overmatched last out in the Hoist Her Flag Stakes, and looks for redemption in a field more to her liking. 5 year old mare will be dedicated to the lead. BRECHIN’S COMMAND ran many lengths behind Ari Gia last out for the third spot, and hopes that top pick has tired legs coming into today. TEAM HOLLYWOOD needs a wicked pace to collapse to get the job done from off the pace.

8 About 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

1: Sendmethemoney (Keith, Biehler)120/5-1

2: Mr. Benz (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/7-2

3: Saved by Zero (Hamilton, Diodoro)120/9-2

4: Master Guns (Loveberry, Robertson)120/6-1

5: Agent McGee (Martin Jr., Nolan)120/10-1

6: Deflater (Harr, Cline)115/5-2

7: World Famous Sam T (Arrieta, Bethke)120/12-1

8: Samurai Mike (Mojica, Litfin)120/8-1

MR. BENZ has been solid on the main track, and now brings his talent to the turf. Could be dangerous if takes to the lawn. DEFLATER will be involved from the bell, and narrowly missed last out at a huge price. SAVED BY ZERO was gate-to-wire winner last out at today’s distance. Will try to make it two in a row in front running fashion.

9 About 5 furlongs on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

1: Kota Copy (Mojica, Diodoro)120/5-2

2: Northland Gold (Lindsay, Riecken)120/12-1

3: Hotfoot (Meche, Fields)120/10-1

4: Satellite Storm (Goncalves, Lund)120/6-1

5: Marvelous Thunder (Harr, Cline)115/3-1

6: Dyna Cat (Gonzalez, Williams)120/7-2

7: Superior’s Boy (Gonzalez, Biehler)123/8-1

KOTA COPY tries the turf experiment after 26 races on the main track. Should be sitting in the garden spot with ground saving rail trip. MARVELOUS THUNDER broke his maiden in second career start last out, sprinting on the grass. Consecutive wins is well within reach. SUPERIOR’S BOY got the win last out, rolling late from the back of the pack. Strictly the one to fend off down the stretch.