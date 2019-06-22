Post time: 5 pm. Best bet: Shez Stuck Up (1st race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 1, (2/All/1,2,3,4,5/2,6,8), $52.50.

1 5 furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Baby Gordita (Hamilton, Silva)118/10-1

2: Shez Stuck Up (Valdivia, Jr., Rivelli)118/9-5

3: Diamond Diva (Gonzalez, Silva)118/8-1

4: Causin Mischief (Lindsay, Van Winkle)118/6-1

5: Baby Leche (Eikleberry, Silva)118/5-1

6: Ring Leader (Butler, Robertson)118/7-2

7: Baktohertricks (Arrieta, Williams)118/9-2

SHEZ STUCK UP is lone starter with a race under her belt, and was second best at Arlington Park in for her debut. RING LEADER and BAKTOHERTRICKS are the first time starters with the best chance to win at first asking.

2 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sullyvin’s G G (Meche, McKinley)120/10-1

2: Sharp Holiday (Mojica, Diodoro)120/8-1

3: Shaboom (Martin, Jr., Biehler)120/5-2

4: Maid Easy (Mawing, Silva)120/2-1

5: Bolt Up (Lindsay, Fields)120/15-1

6: Deputy Dora (Loveberry, Westermann)120/7-2

7: R J’s Silver Syd (Goncalves, McKinley)120/6-1

SHABOOM drops for half the price after running fourth in return race. Her speed makes her a threat from the bell. MAID EASY will be waiting in the wings to pounce, but it’s been awhile since she has been to the winner’s circle. Tough favorite to endorse. DEPUTY DORA is a major contender if race stays on the grass, but is a toss if race switches to the off-track.

3 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Easter Music (Roman, Robertson)120/7-2

2: Foreign Rumor (Loveberry, Bravo)120/6-1

3: Sax Zim Boss (Mojica, Davis)120/5-2

4: Dance and Romance (Eikleberry, Richard)120/8-1

5: Blue Eclipse (I. Hernandez, Berndt)120/9-2

6: Clark and Addison (Bell, Riecken)120/10-1

7: Hightower (Gonzalez, Lund)120/12-1

8: Seanshine (Goncalves, Lund)120/5-1

EASTER MUSIC was much improved in his second start, and draws the fence with ample early speed for solid connections. SAX ZIM BOSS was living large on the lead last out, before hitting the brakes down the stretch. Will attempt to shake loose from the field if goes unchallenged. FOREIGN RUMOR is unveiled tonight for trainer Francisco Bravo, who is clicking at 32% with his new shooters.

4 Hoist Her Flag Stakes. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Panoe (Lindsay, Van Winkle)117/15-1

2: Ari Gia (Arrieta, Silva, Jr.)123/4-1

3: College Queen (Goncalves, Lund)119/9-2

4: No Mercy Percy (Mojica, Roberson)117/10-1

5: Puntsville (Marquez, Jr., Boyce)117/5-1

6: Lake Ponchatrain (De La Cruz, Haynes)123/5-2

7: Aiken to Be (Butler, Robertson)117/8-1

8: Hotshot Anna (Loveberry, Robertson)117/7-2

9: Spring Steen (Eikleberry, Bravo)123/12-1

The Hoist Her Flag Stakes draws a closely matched field with a lot of speed. LAKE PONCHATRAIN will benefit from contested fractions, and pick up the pieces if takes to the local track. Multiple winner comes in with consecutive wins from off-the-pace. ARI GIA has done nothing wrong in last three starts as the favorite. Will attempt to lead the field to the wire. COLLEGE QUEEN and HOTSHOT ANNA will keep Ari Gia busy from the start, and are major players.

5 Lady Canterbury Stakes. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dontmesswithjoanne (Mojica, Diodoro)117/8-1

2: Lovely Loyree (Marquez, Jr., Boyce)117/5-2

3: Kool Kate (Loveberry, Granitz)117/12-1

4: Susie Bee (Arrieta, Maker)123/5-1

5: Beach Flower (Butler, Robertson)117/6-1

6: Love On Tides (Gonzalez, Lovell)117/10-1

7: Goodyearforroses (Hamilton, House)117/9-2

8: Remember Daisy (Martin, Jr., Scherer)119/7-2

The Lady Canterbury has a ton of speed in the field, so I’m looking for someone to cash rolling late. REMEMBER DAISY will be rolling late from the cheap seats, as she did last race for the impressive win. Filly has four wins in last five starts. LOVELY LOYREE returns off the extended layoff, and is the class of the field. The seasoned veteran has been a consistent money maker for trainer Michelle Boyce, and could be scary if ready to go. DONTMESSWITHJOANNE is the one to catch with the inside draw. SUSIE BEE will loom the late closing threat.

6 Mystic Lakes Mile Stakes. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Nobrag Justfact (Goncalves, Heitzmann)117/7-1

2: Supreme Aura (Martin, Jr., Stidham)117/6-1

3: Underpressure (Mojica, Richard)123/8-1

4: Malibu Max (Loveberry, Robertson)117/12-1

5: Han Sense (Valdivia, Jr., Maker)121/8-1

6: California Night (Gonzalez, Maker)119/5-1

7: Ibaka (Eikleberry, Bravo)117/7-2

8: Giant Payday (Marquez, Jr., Berndt)117/10-1

9: A P Is Loose (Roman, Robertson)117/12-1

10: Spooky Channel (Arrieta, Brinson)123/9-2

11: Space Mountain (Hamilton, Maker)117/12-1

12: Majestic Pride (Butler, Robertson)117/15-1

13: My Bariley (Loveberry, Granitz)117/10-1

14: Morocco (Gonzalez, Padilla)117/15-1

MY BARILEY ran career-best speed figure last out in Grade 3 race at Tampa. Give this double-digit-odds gelding a shot with Jareth Loveberry aboard. IBAKA will attempt to lead from beginning to end. Michael Maker sends in HAN SENCE and CALIFORNIA NIGHT, both dangerous on or off the turf.

7 Mystic Lake Derby. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds. G Stakes. Purse: $200,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Faraway Kitten (Mojica, Maker)116/7-2

2: Couch Trainer (Butler, Litfin)116/15-1

3: Spectralight (Martin, Jr., House)117/6-1

4: Bizzee Channel (Valdivia, Jr., Rivelli)116/4-1

5: Senor Friday (Arrieta, Diodoro)122/8-1

6: Winning Number (Velazquez, House)116/8-1

7: Thetrashmanscoming (Thompson, Anderson)122/5-1

8: Dunph (Gonzalez, Maker)116/3-1

The Mystic Lake Derby is a evenly matched field of eight runners, but the race still goes through morning line favorite DUNPH. Gelding has strong class edge over his rivals, and can run on either surface if the rain comes. Stablemate FARAWAY KITTEN is probably the main threat if race stays on the lawn. WINNING NUMBER and THETRASHMANISCOMING are main contenders if the race switches to the main track.

8 Dark Star Cup Stakes. 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Rock City Roadhog (Wethey, Jr., Condon)123/12-1

2: The Tabulator (Valdivia, Jr., Rivelli)119/3-1

3: Chief Cicatriz (Arrieta, Davis)117/5-2

4: Cowboy Creed (Eikleberry, Litfin)117/10-1

5: Hot Shot Kid (Butler, Robertson)123/7-2

6: Creative Art (Mojica, Davis)117/8-1

7: Malibu Max (Loveberry, Robertson)117/6-1

CHIEF CICATRIZ has strong class edge and came up a head short to a next-out winner at Prairie Meadows. HOT SHOT KID has the best chance of the local runners. Comes in with impressive back-to-back wins for trainer Mac Robertson. TABULATOR is a versatile runner who can lead or sit back.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Malibu Pro (Loveberry, Robertson)123/5-2

2: Moon Over Montana (Valdivia, Jr., Rivelli)120/2-1

3: Sky Promise (Mojica, Diodoro)120/10-1

4: Soul P Say (Hamilton, Diodoro)120/15-1

5: Gato Guapo (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/7-2

6: Conquest Sure Shot (Martin, Jr., House)123/8-1

7: High Security (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/6-1

GATO GUAPO drops in class after coming up a neck shy in stakes race at Prairie Meadows. MOON OVER MONTANA won last out in career-best speed figure. MALIBU PRO will flash speed along the paint and exits a six-length margin win from gate-to-wire.

10 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Western Ridge (Goncalves, Scherer)123/6-1

2: Snoose Goose (Gonzalez, Robertson)120/7-2

3: Sedaris (Martin, Jr., Nolen)120/10-1

4: Marshall Hill (Harr, Cline)115/12-1

5: Outfitter (Mojica, Hardy)120/8-1

6: Tapizars Secret (Eikleberry, Richard)120/5-2

7: Lieutenant Powell (Loveberry, Hornsby)120/9-2

8: Tonka Flower (Roman, Robertson)120/5-1

TONKA FLOWER is a first-time starter for the Robertson barn with a strong series of works. WESTERN RIDGE is a new shooter, and trainer Gary Scherer isn’t shy winning at first asking. TAPIZARS SECRET appears to be the one to beat.

11 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hash Brown (Martin, Jr., House)123/8-1

2: Ms Comedy Time (Goncalves, Rarick)123/10-1

3: Creative Xpression (Gonzalez, Brinson)123/9-2

4: Wild Desire (Mojica, Riecken)123/5-1

5: MrD’s Concerto (Arrieta, Donlin)120/6-1

6: Ready to Runaway (Butler, Rhone)120/9-5

7: Lila’s Lucky Lady (Gonzalez, Biehler)120/7-2

READY TO RUNAWAY ran for show honors in both starts this season. LILA’S LUCKY LADY will get ideal stalking trip. HASH BROWN won her debut by over five lengths.