Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Political Candyhouse (3rd Race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket — Race 3, (5/1,2,3,4,7,8/1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9/1,6), $48.

1 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Miss Trainwreck (Brown, Manriquez)122/5-1

2: Krashin King (Torres, Charette-Hill)122/9-2

3: Relentless Surfer (Esqueda, Olmstead)122/8-1

4: Chicklet (Frink, Weidner)122/6-1

5: Aces Bodaciousbeauty (Jasso, Johnson)122/10-1

6: Sizzling Fajita (Romero, Crawford)122/5-2

7: Nanyehi (Goodwin, Swan)122/7-2

8: Lavie Enrose (Serrano, Olmstead)122/12-1

SIZZLING FAJITA got her neck down in time for the win after a rough start last out. NANYEHI has been second-best in two career starts. KRASHIN KING fought hard but lost as the chalk last race.

2 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000

1: Relentless Candy (Smith, Crawford)122/5-1

2: Jess a Traveler (Brown, Manriquez)122/3-1

3: Hennessy B (Serrano, Olmstead)122/6-1

4: Gotta Moment (Swiontek, Weidner)122/12-1

5: Little Bit of Hero (Esqueda, Olmstead)122/4-1

6: Last Train to Yuma (Jasso, Johnson)122/10-1

7: Cf High Rate Rita (Romero, Crawford)122/8-1

8: Valiant Lancor (Torres, Charette-Hill)122/7-2

VALIANT LANCOR had traffic issues last out and looks to rebound from the outside post. JESS A TRAVEL was brought down from the second spot after drifting in and bothering others. LITTLE BIT HERO weakened late last out as the favorite, coming up a length short.

3 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000

1: Left Town (Romero, Crawford)122/5-1

2: Im Perry Perry Quick (Torres, C.-Hill)122/6-1

3: Undrafted (Brown, Manriquez)122/8-1

4: Sweet Wild Time (Jasso, Johnson)122/7-2

5: Political Candyhouse (Smith, Crawford)122/5-2

6: Mami Chula (Serrano, Olmstead)122/12-1

7: Alto Rojo (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)122/10-1

8: Southard Queen (Esqueda, Olmstead)122/9-2

POLITICAL CANDYHOUSE is undefeated in two starts, and is strictly the one to beat. SWEET WILD TIME was a sharp winner in her lone start. IM PERRY PERRY QUICK got up for second after stumbling out of the gate.

4 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000

1: Apollitical Cash (Esqueda, Olmstead)122/4-1

2: Bc Fancy Wave Runner (Romero, Crawford)122/9-2

3: Easy Wagon Tales (Torres, C.-Hill)122/5-2

4: Southern Seperation (Swiontek, Weidner)122/10-1

5: One Famous Blue (Eikleberry, Hammes)122/12-1

6: Cy Suebiscuit Finale (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)122/8-1

7: Piecicle (Goodwin, Campos)122/5-1

8: Special Candy Kisses (Smith, Crawford)122/7-2

9: Jess Make a Mark (Serrano, Olmstead)122/15-1

EASY WAGON TALES has finished in the top two sports in both starts. SPECIAL CANDY KISSES caught a sloppy track last effort, but ran for the second spot after a bumpy trip. APOLLITICAL CASH and BC FANCY WAVE RUNNER earn spots on my exotic tickets.

5 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. TRIALS. Purse: $6,000

1: A Tres of Sign (Esqueda, Olmstead)122/5-2

2: Wagon Up Girl (Torres, C.-Hill)122/7-2

3: Lake Life (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)122/4-1

4: Jessaracin (Eikleberry, Hammes)122/15-1

5: Rose Colored Wagon (Romero, Crawford)122/10-1

6: Getaway (Serrano, Olmstead)122/5-1

7: Five Bar Bodee (Smith, Olmstead)122/9-2

8: Unbroken Belle (Frink, Hanson)122/8-1

9: Harleys Wild Fire (Goodwin, Weidner)122/12-1

WAGON UP GIRL sped away from the field and never looked back for the victory. A TRES OF SIGN has been runner-up in two starts. LAKE LIFE could improve with swift start and clean trip.

6 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000

1: Timeformetofly (Serrano, Olmstead)122/7-2

2: Celebratori (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)122/15-1

3: A Valiant Diamond (Jasso, Swan)122/10-1

4: Lottago Lilly (Goodwin, Hybsha)122/4-1

5: Borose (Torres, Stacy Charette-Hill)122/9-2

6: Royal Cash Flash (Romero, Crawford)122/5-2

7: Royal N Dashing (Swiontek, Weidner)122/8-1

8: Cr Hez the Man (Esqueda, Olmstead)122/5-1

9: Pats Suprise (Brown, Manriquez)122/12-1

ROYAL CASH FLASH has lost both starts by ahead and is due for a win. TIMEFORMETOFLY keeps improving with each effort. LOTTAGO LILLY has been knocking on the door, and could shock at a price. BOROSE was a winner two back.

7 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500

1: Knights Nation (Roman, House)123/5-1

2: Norco (Martin Jr., Pfeifer)123/6-1

3: General Macarthur (Gonzalez, Padilla)123/8-1

4: Sweet Stuff (Lindsay, Donlin Jr.)123/8-1

5: Born Force (Eikleberry, Donlin)123/15-1

6: True West (Arrieta, Robertson)123/15-1

7: Perfect Movement (Butler, Backhaus)123/20-1

8: Skippy's Strike (Loveberry, McKinley)123/12-1

9: Herbie (Arrieta, Robertson)123/4-1

10: Red Corvette (Meche, Scherer)123/12-1

11: Two Chance (Bell, Donlin Jr.)123/9-2

12: Reigning Warrior (Goncalves, Scherer)123/20-1

13: High Drive (Hamilton, Guillory Jr.)123/20-1

HERBIE came up a bit shy with late rush last out and will be doing his better running late along the rail. SKIPPY'S STRIKE should be sitting in a great tracking spot with Jareth Loveberry aboard and get first crack at the frontrunner. KNIGHTS NATION swung six-wide closing strong to get show dollars last out.

8 About 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Stitzy (Hamilton, Berndt)120/7-2

2: Row the Boat (Loveberry, Van Winkle)120/8-1

3: Sioux Valley (Roman, Robertson)120/9-2

4: Mas Takela (Keith, Biehler)120/5-2

5: Maduro (Butler, Van Winkle)120/10-1

6: Foreign Trader (Bedford, McKinley)120/15-1

7: Sweet Spring (Lindsay, Peters)123/12-1

8: Big Valiant (Meche, Applebee)123/4-1

9: Breeze E Prado (Gonzalez, Brinson)123/5-1

SIOUX VALLEY tries the turf for the first time after a couple of humdrum efforts on the dirt. Trainer Mac Robertson is clipping at a high percentage with first-time turfers. BIG VALIANT is strictly the one to catch, so look for jockey to be aggressive out of the gate. STITZY and MAS TAKELA are must-use in a wide-open race.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Money Broker (Butler, Rarick)123/9-2

2: No Mo Itch (Arrieta, Robertson)123/8-1

3: Caddo Daddo (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/2-1

4: Myperfectsoulmate (Mawing, W'rmann)123/10-1

5: Big Money Max (Martin Jr., House)123/5-2

6: Vix Vision (Hamilton, Hanson)123/3-1

CADDO DADDO moved away with each stride last out for a seven-length-margin win. BIG MONEY MAX was off his game last race and plunges in class in hopes of turning things around. MONEY BROKER will show early zip along the pine with Dean Butler as the pilot.

10 About 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $37,000

1: Vidira (Butler, Schnell)120/8-1

2: Double Bee Sting (Loveberry, Rengstorf)120/7-2

3: Firstmate (Hamilton, Sharp)120/6-1

4: First Hunter (Roman, Robertson)120/5-1

5: Pinup Girl (Eikleberry, Sweere)120/10-1

6: Honey's Sox Appeal (Arrieta, Robertson)120/9-5

7: Some Say So (Goncalves, Sharp)120/9-2

SOME SAY SO will need a well-timed ride by jockey Leandro Goncalves from off the pace. Should get a legit pace to pounce on. HONEY'S SOX APPEAL is probably the horse to beat out of the Robertson barn. Consistent money maker has lifetime earnings of nearly $350K. DOUBLE BEE STING and FIRSTMATE are candidates for win honors.

11 About 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000

1: Starfest (Butler, Rhone)123/6-1

2: Two Be Royal (Goncalves, Rengstorf)123/5-2

3: Helen'sphotoflash (Keith, Biehler)123/7-2

4: Dusty Princess (Bell, Donlin Jr.)123/8-1

5: According to Aspen (Gonzalez, Tracy Jr.)123/12-1

6: She B Glamorous (Mawing, Bravo)120/10-1

7: Lady Langfuhr (Eikleberry, Richard)123/3-1

With no real speed in this field, look for HELEN'SPHOTOFLASH to be sent to the front with Lori Keith aboard, attempting to lead the field to the wire. ACCORDING TO ASPEN returns to the turf where she gives her best efforts. Likes to sit mid-pack before running late. DUSTY PRINCESS will be rolling late, if at all. Needs a sizzling pace scenario to get the job done.