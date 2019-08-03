Post time: 12:45 pm. Best bet: Spring Steen (6th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 3, (2,3,4,5/1,4,5,6,7/1,2,3,8,11/5), $50.

1 350 Yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ms Dazys Cartel (Torres, Charette-Hill)124/5-1

2: Hundred Year Flood (Swiontek, Manriquez)124/5-2

3: Get Em Gator (Frink, Hanson)124/12-1

4: Valiant Redrunner (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)124/9-2

5: Dream Dynasty (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)124/6-1

6: Corona Can Dance (Hamilton, Hanson)124/7-2

7: Capos Lambretta (Canchari, Livingston)124/8-1

8: Harleys Wild Fire (Romero, Weidner)124/10-1

MS DAZYS CARTEL had brutal break in lone start and deserves another shot. HUNDRED YEAR FLOOD has the best speed numbers in the field. VALIANT RUNNER is a first time starter for hot barn.

2 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Iowa Sooner (E. Esqueda, Olmstead)125/9-2

2: Thisbetterwork (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)125/7-2

3: Rm U Bet the Rocket (Swiontek, Peters)127/15-1

4: Take Me Ta Church (Goodwin, Swan)125/12-1

5: Sanngria (Serrano, Olmstead)125/8-1

6: Runaway Flyer (Frink, Weidner)127/5-1

7: Whataflynn Rider (Jasso, Johnson)125/4-1

8: Hiclass Whiskey (Romero, Stein)125/5-2

9: Apollitical Rainbow (Torres, Charette-Hill)125/10-1

THISBETTERWORK has been a double flop as the favorite coming in, but might of found ideal field to break her maiden. Stablemate IOWA SOONER, has been close last two efforts at big prices. HICLASS WHISKEY just missed at 32-1 last out.

3 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Turquoise Trail (Meche, Sheehan)120/12-1

2: Winning Walk (Martin Jr., House)120/5-2

3: Franki D Oro (Butler, Hornsby)120/8-1

4: Agent Bishop (Arrieta, Nolen)123/2-1

5: She Be Addie (Eikleberry, Roberts)120/7-2

6: Dixie Nation (Harr, Cline)115/6-1

WINNING WALK is a new shooter for trainer Brian House, who is hitting 58% with his first time starters. SHE BE ADDIE is a newbie out of the Robertson barn, and comes in with a solid series of works. AGENT BISHOP has right to improve, after exiting best speed number on the grass last out.

4 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Memorable Angel (Hamilton, Rarick)123/8-1

2: Shakin for Love (Lindsay, Eidschun)120/10-1

3: Hashi (Meche, Nolen)123/12-1

4: Just Splendid (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/5-2

5: Laser Ladee (Eikleberry, Sharp)120/7-2

6: Pearle de Veene (Chanchari, Livingston)123/6-1

7: Altered Dream (Martin Jr., Heitzmann)123/3-1

JUST SPLENDID is strictly the one to catch to get your picture taken, but concern is, been second best last four races. LASER LADEE drops a notch in class, and should catch a late gear from mid-pack. ALTERED DREAM brings early zip to the game, and should get first crack on the front runner.

5 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Trevor's Call (Gonzalez, Williams)123/5-1

2: Union Riches (Goncalves, Rarick)123/7-2

3: Tizona (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/6-1

4: Masked (Butler, Berndt)123/8-1

5: Arizona (Ordaz, Silva)123/12-1

6: Cole Camp (Meche, Nolen)123/8-1

7: Beer Sheriff (Loveberry, Anderson)123/15-1

8: Great Sky (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/9-2

9: Tiz Meow (Hernandez, McFarlane)123/10-1

10: Count Hu (Hamilton, Diodoro)123/12-1

11: Odyssey Explorer (Carter, Diodoro)123/20-1

12: Fear Fighter (Martin Jr., Silva)123/15-1

TIZONA was a gate-to-wire winner out of state last out, and could prove tough if takes to the Shakopee grass. GREAT SKY had some close calls this summer meet, and has every right to get the win with perfect trip. TREVOR'S CALL and UNION RICHES must be included in the conversation, and both have won at this level.

6 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Kalliste Rose (Arrieta, Lund)120/8-1

2: Dicey (Lindsay, Swan)120/3-1

3: Full of Grace (Butler, Robertson)117/4-1

4: She's No Drama (Gonzalez, Kenney)120/6-1

5: Spring Steen (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/5-2

6: Sparkling Champagn (Roman, Robertson)117/10-1

7: College Queen (Goncalves, Lund)120/9-2

SPRING STEEN has three wins in last four starts, and is strictly the one to beat. DICEY is no slouch, and was a four length winner last out. Main threat to top pick. FULL OF GRACE will keep Spring Steen company up front, and price will be right to give a look.

7 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: American Misfit (Bell, Donlin Jr.)123/20-1

2: Summer Lovin (Meche, Riecken)123/15-1

3: Madison's Quarters (Eikleberry, Berndt)120/9-2

4: Its Noon Somewhere (Roman, Anderson)123/6-1

5: Gio Angel (Loveberry, Silva)120/5-1

6: Storm Shelter (Hernandez, Westermann)123/12-1

7: She Looks Proud (Hamilton, Hornsby)123/8-1

8: You Are Invited (Martin Jr., Sterling Jr.)123/10-1

9: Dawn Traveller (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/12-1

10: Gold Diggin Darlin (Goncalves, Lund)120/15-1

11: Pure Sugar (Butler, Sterling Jr.)123/7-2

12: Lil' Red Devil (Garner, Anderson)123/8-1

13: Drane Fame (Lindsay, Rhone)123/20-1

MADISON'S QUARTERS will tour the course on the lead, and could be tough to catch if gets away with easy fractions. GIO ANGEL will let others settle the difference up front, and was a winner two back from off-the-pace. PURE SUGAR is the horse to beat, but not excited about drawing a far outside post with the quick turn into the race.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Star in Charge (Meche, Nolen)120/6-1

2: Sky City (Hamilton, Rarick)120/5-1

3: Hurricane Force (Loveberry, Robertson)120/5-2

4: Courtney's Hero (Martin Jr., Rhone)120/8-1

5: Vanderbilt Beach (Bell, Riecken)120/10-1

6: Spirit of Caledon (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/9-2

7: Sweeping Edge (Butler, Rhone)120/7-2

8: Norco (Eikleberry, Pfeifer)120/8-1

SPIRIT OF CALEDON got the victory last out with his strong late kick. Should benefit from contested fractions to roll on. HURRICANE FORCE stretches out to two turns for the first time on the main track. Expect to keep front runner honest on the lead. SWEEPING EDGE also stretches out, and should be a tough foe second off the layoff.

9 About 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Derby Dance (Loveberry, Rengstorf)123/7-2

2: Gattaia (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/4-1

3: Good Marks (Butler, Rhone)120/3-1

4: Indiana Bella (Carter, Diodoro)120/10-1

5: Showreel (Eikleberry, Richard)120/5-1

6: Miss Shawhan (Hamilton, Diodoro)120/12-1

7: North of Eden (Goncalves, Berndt)120/6-1

8: Cause to Wonder (Martin Jr., Silva)120/8-1

DERBY DANCE comes in with consecutive wins with her late closing kick, and is the main threat from the back of the pack. GOOD MARKS owns excellent positional speed, and should be in the hunt early for the strong jockey/trainer duo. GATTAIA will be forwardly placed from the start, and is a consistent money-maker. Has three wins in last five starts.

10 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Oaklie Gal (Arrieta, Bethke)120/5-2

2: Mia Angel S (Eikleberry, Silva)120/5-1

3: Clever Criminal (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/6-1

4: Give Em Shade (Harr, Wiley)115/15-1

5: Pandora Sky (Williams, Fields)123/10-1

6: No Dispute (Loveberry, Padilla)120/2-1

7: BL Breezy (Meche, Backhaus)123/9-2

Wide open maiden field to close the card. I'll take a stab with B L BREEZY with the drop in class, and the surface switch. OAKLIE GAL and NO DISPUTE are my backup plays for underneath spots.