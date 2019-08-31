Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: First Hunter (4th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 2 (All/All/4/1,3), $49.

1 5½ furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Baby Leche (Gonzalez, Silva)118/5-2

2: Pretti Xtreme (Canchari, Robertson)118/9-2

3: Angiemeansbusiness (Arrieta, Metz)118/8-1

4: Pokegama (Loveberry, Padilla)118/2-1

5: Csilla (Butler, Rarick)118/10-1

6: Spitfire Suzie (Hernandez, Padilla)118/3-1

PRETTI XTREME is a first-time starter with a strong series of works for hot barn. SPITFIRE SUZIE has a race under her belt and outside post should work in her favor. Stablemate POKEGAMA is a new shooter and boasts a bullet drill last morning work.

2 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Americas Shinning (Goncalves, Rhone)123/3-1

2: Derbys Moneymaker (Meche, Backhaus)123/6-1

3: Ray’s Angel (Loveberry, Biehler)123/8-1

4: May We All (Harr, Sharp)115/10-1

5: Foreign Rumor (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/12-1

6: Water Patrol (Gonzalez, Padilla)123/5-2

7: Phantom Threeonine (Hernandez, W’mann)123/7-2

PHANTOM THREEONINE got the win last out from off the pace and projects to sit in stalking spot with speed to inside. WATER PATROL will make a strong late presence and should benefit from contested fractions. AMERICAS SHINNING has quick early foot and will save ground with rail ride.

3 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tiz Meow (Arrieta, McFarlane)123/6-1

2: Drama in Danube (Butler, Sterling, Jr.)123/8-1

3: Link (Eikleberry, Sharp)123/10-1

4: Splash for Gold (Canchari, Robertson)123/12-1

5: Ain’tseentheball (Goncalves, Pfeifer)123/3-1

6: Overanalyzfakenews (Mojica, Diodoro)123/5-2

7: Champsachamp (Roman, Kenney)123/7-2

OVERANALYZFAKENEWS drops in for tons cheaper and will negotiate the travel from midpack. Strictly the one to beat with the drop and top barn. AIN’TSEENTHEBALL will have the target on his back as probable front-runner. Caught late last out and had to settle for place honors. SPLASH FOR GOLD got the win last out at a mile and the cutback in distance should work in his favor.

4 About 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Laura Ray (Goodwin, Litfin)120/12-1

2: Deputy Dora (Evans, Westermann)120/10-1

3: Miss Shawhan (Hamilton, Diodoro)123/9-2

4: First Hunter (Canchari, Robertson)123/5-2

5: Cause to Wonder (Butler, Silva)120/7-2

6: Ocean Dream (Martin, Jr., Silva, Jr.)120/5-1

7: Raging Gold Digger (Eikleberry, Berndt)123/6-1

8: Gattaia (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/8-1

FIRST HUNTER comes in with back-to-back wins and is capable in this spot for the trifecta win ticket. CAUSE TO WONDER is a skilled closer, but lack of group speed could be a factor. Still worth a underneath spot on your ticket. MISS SHAWHAN struggled last out after tardy start and deserves another chance.

5 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Savvy Ally (Canchari, Robertson)117/2-1

2: Kiss of Dahpespe (Mojica, Kenney)120/10-1

3: Sierrita (Lindsay, Bethke)120/8-1

4: Merri Mesa (Hamilton, Rarick)120/6-1

5: Mizzen Air (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/5-2

6: Wrap It Up (Arrieta, Rarick)123/7-2

7: Saucy At Midnight (Butler, Litfin)120/15-1

SIERRITA is my price play of the day and has a shot if things go right. SAVVY ALLY brings speed to the table and is your most likely favorite for tough connections. WRAP IT UP won by over three lengths last out in frontrunning fashion. Capable to get the win with repeat performance.

6 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lil’ Red devil (Hernandez, Anderson)123/12-1

2: Atilla Katie (Goodwin, Weidner)123/20-1

3: Gold Diggin Darlin (Goncalves, Lund)120/15-1

4: Drane Fame (Eikleberry, Rhone)123/15-1

5: Nariz Canela (Loveberry, Rengstorf)120/8-1

6: She Looks Proud (Canchari, Hornsby)123/6-1

7: Trappiza (Mojica, Diodoro)123/3-1

8: Gio Angel (Gonzalez, Silva)120/7-2

9: Zee Ro Drop (Arrieta, Berndt)123/9-2

10: Extra Gorgeous (Meche, Eidschun)120/10-1

TRAPPIZA has been banging heads with better foes out of state. ZEE RO DROP has strong turf pedigree and should be rolling from the bell. NARIZ CANELA was gate-to-wire winner last out and strictly the one to catch to cash your ticket.

7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Rolls Royce Deal (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/10-1

2: Ender (Hamilton, Broberg)120/4-1

3: London Legacy (Lindsay, Van Winkle)123/3-1

4: Awesome Emmit (Goncalves, Donlin)120/5-2

5: Unleash the Beast (Gonzalez, Silva, Jr.)120/9-2

6: Jerrys Pridenjoy (Hernandez, Richard)117/6-1

7: I’m a G Six (Loveberry, Padilla)117/15-1

LONDON LEGACY always gives his best and was on his game last out for the pacesetting win. UNLEASH THE BEAST is no pushover in the speed department but is facing tougher rivals here. AWESOME EMMIT will enjoy perfect stalking trip behind the loaded speed battle for first crack at the front-runners.

8 About 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Samurai Mike (Eikleberry, Litfin)123/5-2

2: Front Office (Lindsay, Donlin, Jr.)120/7-2

3: Ready to Forgive (Hernandez, Berndt)120/6-1

4: One Bet From Even (Goodwin, Litfin)120/12-1

5: Johnny Runner (Gonzalez, Davis)120/8-1

6: Cape Rosso (Roman, Heitzmann)123/2-1

CAPE ROSSO drops to lowest level of his career and the confirmed closer will let others sacrifice themselves up front. SAMURAI MIKE drops in from the allowance level and will exhibit speed along the fence. JOHNNY RUNNER tries the turf experiment with very strong turf pedigree.

9 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hamazing Honor (Hamilton, Hornsby)120/7-2

2: Bellwood Forever (Meche, Riecken)123/15-1

3: Summer Lovin (Hernandez, Riecken)123/2-1

4: Shine On Me (Arrieta, Metz)123/5-2

5: Extra Chrome (Harr, Wiley)118/12-1

6: Pretti Savi (Canchari, Robertson)120/8-1

PRETTI SAVI stretches out to routing for the first time and will be a strong pace factor. Distance is the question, but barn has been firing. SUMMER LOVIN will loom the late closing threat in this small field, so expect to sit closer to the pace. SHINE ON ME should be in the mix when things get interesting.