Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Watertonian (8th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4— Race 6, (2,6/1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9,10/7/1,2,3,7), $36.00.

1 300 yards. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

1: Bodacious Ace (Vargas, Johnson)122/15-1

2: Cashair (D. Velazquez, Olmstead)122/10-1

3: Fiery Success (B. Velazquez, Hybsha)122/12-1

4: Super Pollitical (Swiontek, Campos)122/12-1

5: Cartels Queen (Eikleberry, Clay)122/2-1

6: Ali Returns (Goodwin, Hardy)122/5-1

7: Sunshine Wagon (Melancon, Hybsha)122/15-1

8: Jess Doin Time (Edqueda, Olmstead)122/6-1

9: Dawsons Affair (Ramirez, Olmstead)122/15-1

10: Mansory (S. Ricardo, Hanson)122/5-1

11: Make Me a Mojito (Clark, Black)122/8-1

12: The Heat Is On (Samuels, Johnson)122/3-1

CARTELS QUEEN had a rough break in her first start and could move forward with clean break. CASHAIR had an erratic journey in lone start and could improve with straight trip to the wire. FIERY SUCCESS and ALI RETURNS look to be the cream of the crop of the firsters.

2 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,000.

1: Shooters Alley (Butler, Litfin)120/8-1

2: Valyrian (Eikleberry, Richard)120/7-2

3: My Samurai Warrior (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/5-2

4: Six Ninety One (Hamilton, Hanson)120/6-1

5: Pete’s Slew (Mojica, Diodoro)120/3-1

6: Plaska (I. Hernandez, Rarick)120/4-1

MY SAMURAI WARRIOR was done early after a brutal break. Look for the nine year to come flying late, picking up the pieces. PLASKA should get the perfect stalking trip with a field loaded with speed. Winner last out after prompting the pace. Expect SIX NINETY ONE and PETE’S SLEW to sacrifice themselves on the lead, hooking up in a early duel.

3 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

1: Will to Gold (Swiontek, Goodsell)124/5-1

2: Darrenator (Loveberry, Rhone)124/5-1

3: Mambocello (Goodwin, McFarlane)124/8-1

4: Whiskey Trail (Eikleberry, Rarick)124/5-2

5: Buxton (Hamilton, Berndt)124/3-1

6: Wilko Tango (Gonzalez, Merrick)124/10-1

7: Myperfectsoulmate (Hernandez, Westermann)124/12-1

8: Sweeping Edge (Butler, Rhone)124/9-2

WHISKEY TRAIL will sit in the wind tunnel behind the wall of speed for first assault on the front runners. Lures top jockey Eikleberry to ride. WILKO TANGO will be advancing late to the party. Ran a strong second last out off the four month layoff. DARRENATOR drops to lowest level of career and has a strong series of works coming in.

4 7½ furlongs. Turf. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

1: Arnold’s Patsy (Eikleberry, Rhone)118/10-1

2: Andrea’s Halo (Goodwin, Merrick)118/15-1

3: Kathleen V. (Arrieta, Bethke)118/20-1

4: Anniesfirstdance (Bedford, McKinley)119/15-1

5: Starfest (Butler, Rhone)118/4-1

6: Ooga Ooga Mooska (Goncalves, Kretzler)124/20-1

7: Caterina Iano (Sanchez, Tracy)118/10-1

8: Under Current (D. Velazquez, Berndt)118/2-1

9: In Donna’s Court (Melancon, Peters)118/20-1

10: Gaylesluckylady (Mojica, Lund)124/8-1

11: Devil Lady (Hamilton, Hanson)118/8-1

12: Peytons Sky Dancer (Keith, Biehler)124/15-1

13: Eppur Si Muove (Hamilton, Berndt)124/6-1

UNDER CURRENT’s best performance was on her lone turf effort, where she ran a strong third in 2017. STARFEST also returns to the sod, where she does her best running. Rhone/Butler team is always dangerous on the grass. DEVIL LADY will probably be the one to catch on the stretch-out, with a field loaded with stalkers and closers.

5 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

1: Intrinsic (Lindsay, Fields)119/12-1

2: Money Broker (Gonzalez, Foley)119/15-1

3: Over Ez (Arrieta, Silva)119/10-1

4: Hatties Jewel (Goncalves, Bethke)124/9-2

5: Dakotaroan (Mojica, Lund)124/10-1

6: Bold Charmant (Loveberry, Davis)119/8-1

7: Mesa Skyline (Eikleberry, Litfin)119/5-2

8: Kickenit (Butler, Silva)124/4-1

9: Touch Vision (Bedford, Riecken)119/6-1

MESA SKYLINE drops to lowest level of his brief career in hopes of getting his first win of the year. Late closer needs snappy fractions in front of him. KICKENIT is strictly the one to catch. Purchased by the Silva stable, which has started the season on fire. HATTIES JEWEL and TOUCH VISION plunge in class and will be rolling late.

6 Northbound Pride Oaks. 1 mile. Turf. Fillies. 3-year-olds. Purse: $50,000.

1: My Holiday (Delorme, Ashford)116/12-1

2: Sippin Kitten (Goncalves, Maker)116/2-1

3: Tahoe Dream (Butler, Robertson)122/3-1

4: Passion Plus (Loveberry, Granitz)116/6-1

5: Rose N Motion (P. Canchari, Knox)114/50-1

6: Sirenusa (Beschizza, Sharp)116/9-5

7: Flyin Falynn (Eikleberry, Swan)116/15-1

SIRENUSA is undefeated in both starts and now stretches out on the lawn in the Northbound Pride Oaks Stakes. Expect the probable post-time favorite to go to the lead and try to run out the clock. SIPPIN KITTEN is the main threat to the top pick, out of the Michael Maker barn. Expect the talented filly to be doing her better running late. TAHOE DREAM and PASSION PLUS are major players but probably best used underneath.

7 Honor the Hero Stakes. 5 furlongs. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

1: Jack Snipe’s (Goodwin, Scherer)122/5-1

2: Get a Valentine (Beschizza, Sharp)120/7-2

3: Fireman Oscar (Loveberry, Van Winkle)118/12-1

4: Wings Locked Up (Mojica, Stuart)122/3-1

5: Indy Forest (De’Oliveira, Foley)118/30-1

6: Majestic Pride (Butler, Robertson)118/8-1

7: Consumerconfidence (Arrieta, Davis)118/10-1

8: He’s Munnie (Goncalves, McFarlane)118/15-1

9: Hay Dakota (D. Velazquez, Berndt)118/10-1

10: Bushrod (Hamilton, Becker)118/8-1

11: Boston Charley (Becerra, Fields)118/15-1

GET A VALENTINE has the speed to be in the front from the start in the Honor The Hero Stakes. Jockey Beschizza, makes the trip for trainer Joe Sharp, to reunite with the gelding. MAJESTIC PRIDE returns to his home track where he is a consistent money-maker. Should be a healthy price when the gates open. FIREMAN OSCAR looms the late closing threat with a field loaded with speed.

8 6 furlongs. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

1: Dixie Blues (Loveberry, Richard)119/12-1

2: Water Patrol (Sanchez, Padilla)119/10-1

3: Smooth Criminal (Arrieta, Silva)119/8-1

4: Warrior Boss (Gonzalez, Brinson)119/9-2

5: Poverty Flats (Melancon, Anderson)124/15-1

6: Sizzler (Eikleberry, Bravo)124/9-2

7: Watertonian (Goncalves, Heitzmann)119/5-2

8: Luckynsuccessful (Hamilton, Robertson)119/3-1

WATERTONIAN took charge and won in impressive fashion last out as the favorite. Tough to beat with repeat performance. WARRIOR BOSS was a gate-to-wire winner in his debut on opening night. Has every right to move forward off that effort. LUCKYNSUCCESSFUL is capable in this spot, coming from off-the-pace, for a much respected barn.

9 1 miles, 70 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,500.

1: Scrap Iron (Mojica, Diodoro)124/5-2

2: Misdeed (Eikleberry, Silva)124/7-2

3: Express River (Guglielmino, Bravo)124/10-1

4: Vanderboom Ridge (Keith, Biehler)124/6-1

5: Sea Treaty (Sanchez, Padilla)124/8-1

6: Call It Luke (Clark, Gordon)124/8-1

7: Leavinglosangeles (Loveberry, Gordon)124/3-1

LEAVINGLOSANGELES will be prompting the pace from the start, exiting from the outside post with Loveberry aboard. Rarely runs a bad race. SCRAP IRON had three consecutive wins before finishing fourth on the turf last out. Moves to the fence with speed. MISDEED came from mid-pack to drive away with every stride for the win last out.