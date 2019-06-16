Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Factory Made (3rd Race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket — Race 3, (2/All/All/1,2), $56.

1 250 yards. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Custom Painted Wagon (Ramirez, Chrtte-Hll)124/12-1

2: Sfs Bouncing Betty (Naverrete Jr., Black)124/8-1

3: Bp Fancy Alibi (Torres, Charette-Hill)124/4-1

4: Valiant Lota (Goodwin, Hybsha)124/7-2

5: Sw Valencia (Romero, Pascoe)124/5-1

6: Apollitical Prize (Tapia, Johnson)124/6-1

7: A Bit Dicey (Brown, Manriquez)124/10-1

8: Aj Quick Chick (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/3-1

VALIANT LOTA could be a dangerous shipper from Los Alamitos. AJ QUICK CHICK gets ideal post for the hot barn. BP FANCY ALIBI has a fighting chance in her third start.

2 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Streak N Sparks (Frink, Haglund)127/6-1

2: Jess Great (Navarrete Jr., Flores)127/12-1

3: Full Power Eagle (Esqueda, Olmstead)125/7-2

4: Safari Moonlight (Torres, Charette-Hill)127/3-1

5: Fosse (Goodwin, Hybsha)127/5-2

6: Ima Jj Junior (Romero, Weidner)125/8-1

7: Follies Dashin Angel (Tapia, Campos)125/10-1

SAFARI MOONLIGHT should enjoy facing softer after being a non-factor last two out. FULL POWER EAGLE deserves another shot after a rough trip last effort. FOSSE has been a neck shy the past two races.

3 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Kilarney Blarney (Garner, Applebee)123/7-2

2: Factory Made (Goncalves, Lund)120/2-1

3: Tiz a Magic Man (Bedford, Russell)123/8-1

4: Brians Star (Harr, Peters)118/15-1

5: Hunky Monkey (Lindsay, Sheehan)123/12-1

6: Seabeescando (Eikleberry, Silva)120/5-2

FACTORY MADE drops to lowest level of career, and should be plenty fit against this group. SEABEESCANDO will need a legit pace to roll on with his late closing kick. HUNKY MUNKEY has been freshened up with three works since stopping last effort.

4 About 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance Optional Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Merri Mesa (Hamilton, R. Rarick)123/4-1

2: Princess O’Prado (Eikleberry, W. Rarick)120/12-1

3: Showreel (Hernandez, Westermann)120/2-1

4: Stormy Music (Arrieta, McFarlane)117/6-1

5: Seaside Song (Gonzalez, Davis)120/5-1

6: Tiz Little Bull (Loveberry, Rengstorf)123/3-1

7: Socks (Martin Jr., NoelN)123/8-1

TIZ LITTLE BULL was impressive winner last out from off-the-pace. SHOWREEL was gate-to-wire winner last race, and will come out firing again today with jockey Hernandez remaining aboard. STORMY MUSIC runs on the local turf for the first time, after transferring up from Turf Paradise.

5 1 mile, 70 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance Optional Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hunters Appeal (Gonzalez, Stuart), 123/7-2

2: Rolls Royce Deal (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/6-1

3: Why God (Gonzalez, Padilla)120/5-2

4: Primarily Gold (Loveberry, Donlin)123/8-1

5: Twoko Bay (Goncalves, Scherer)120/12-1

6: United Patriot (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/9-2

7: Whata Show Off (Martin Jr., Berndt)120/5-1

8: Sexy Dexy (Hernandez, Swan)117/10-1

WHATA SHOW OFF drew away from the field last out, and getting the impressive win by over 8 lengths. HUNTERS APPEAL comes in with consecutive wins from Prairie Meadows as the betting favorite. ROLLS ROYCE DEAL also comes in with back-to-back wins, and should be involved from the bell with the stretch-out. Come catch PRIMARILY GOLD to get the win.

6 About 1 mile on turf. State bred. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Arnold’s Patsy (Loveberry, Rhone)123/3-1

2: Shot of Wine (Meche, Backhaus)123/4-1

3: Trendy Neve (Gonzalez, Padilla)120/7-2

4: Blues Touch (Martin Jr., Rhone)123/6-1

5: Timber Lady (Bedford, McKinley)120/12-1

6: Sting Bee (C. Wolff, P. Wolff)123/10-1

7: Legendolly (Lindsay, Donlin Jr.)123/9-2

8: Kathleen V. (Arrieta, Bethke)123/15-1

ARNOLD’S PATSY was runner-up last out after sitting in the main body of runners, and improving her way up to the second spot. SHOT OF WINE finished two spots behind Arnold’s Patsy last out, and has every right to move forward with clean trip. TRENDY NEVE and LEGENDOLLY are must use in a wide-open race.

7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Midnight Reverie (Arrieta, McFarlane)117/6-1

2: It Makes Sense (Gonzalez, Davis)123/9-5

3: Ship It Red (Goncalves, Lund)120/4-1

4: I’m a G Six (Gonzalez, Padilla)117/8-1

5: Tiz Meow (Lindsay, McFarlane)123/10-1

6: Bandit Point (Harr, Cline)115/5-2

IT MAKES SENCE pressed the pace before taking over down the stretch, and clearing away from the field last out. BANDIT POINT is the class of the field and will be doing his better running late. SHIP IT RED has two wins in last three starts, and tactical foot will put him on or near the lead from the bell.

8 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Colfear (Arrieta, Rarick)123/15-1

2: Kid Frostie (Butler, Rhone)123/5-2

3: Horsefeathers (Loveberry, Martin)120/6-1

4: Jimbo’s Biz (Gonzalez, Silva)120/2-1

5: Jerf (Bedford, Donlin Jr.)123/10-1

6: Spotitude (Hamilton, Litfin)123/9-2

7: Schindlers Risk (Roman, Schindler)123/5-1

KID FROSTIE finished ahead of many of his rivals today for the second spot last race. JIMBO’S BIZ ran right behind the top pick, and looks for revenge with the rematch. HORSEFEATHERS got the win last out sprinting on the main track, and will attempt to duplicate with the surface switch.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dazzle Man (Goncalves, Hawley)123/12-1

2: Perfect Movement (Butler, Backhaus)123/8-1

3: Archie (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/6-1

4: Star in Charge (Martin Jr., Nolen)123/7-2

5: American League (Lindsay, Fields)123/2-1

6: Williston Dude (Arrieta, Bethke)123/5-2

ARCHIE returns to the dirt after fading badly last out on the turf course. AMERICAN LEAGUE led the field to the wire last out at today’s distance. STAR IN CHARGE improved last out to get up for the show dollars, and should benefit from contested fractions coming from off-the-pace

10 11⁄16 miles. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Misdeed (Eikleberry, Silva)123/15-1

2: Reigning Warrior (Goncalves, Scherer)123/7-2

3: Scrap Iron (Martin Jr., Silva)123/12-1

4: Scattered Cash (Butler, Rhone)123/5-2

5: Slick as Ice (Arrieta, Bethke)123/8-1

6: Vanderbilt Beach (Hamilton, Riecken)123/2-1

Have to forgive SLICK AS ICE last race to put money on him. Gelding hopped out of the gate, and never recovered. VANDERBILT BEACH has had many close calls, but hasn’t found the winner’s circle in nearly two years. SCATTERED CASH came in a dollar short last race off-the-layoff and is a candidate to move forward second off-the-bench.