Post time: 6:10 pm. Best bet: Vivacitas (2nd race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 1, (1,2,5,6/6/All/1,3,4,7), $48

1 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $7,500. Purse: $16,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Princess O'Prado (Arrieta, Rarick)123/5-2

2: Lookin Ata Runaway (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)123/3-1

3: Memories Galore (Butler, Bethke)123/10-1

4: Ms Elegance (Loveberry, Padilla)123/15-1

5: Silvera (Mojica, Diodoro)123/2-1

6: What'd I Miss (Goncalves, Lund)123/6-1

SILVERA has been chasing better throughout her career, and looks to bounce back after failing to fire on a sloppy track last out. PRINCESS drops in class with the surface switch, and might have found the proper level to roll late on. LOOKIN ATA RUNAWAY returns to the track with a strong work tab for trainer Tony Rengstorf. Might need pace to collapse to get the job done.

2 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $20,500

1: Paddy's Choice (Gonzalez, Rarick)123/5-1

2: Priceless Miracle (Lopez Jr., Wiley)123/20-1

3: Sheena (Mojica, Schnell)120/6-1

4: Residual Sugar (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)120/5-2

5: Nariz Canela (Hernandez, Rengstorf)120/20-1

6: Vivacitas (Butler, Schnell)123/6-5

VIVACITAS is the veteran of the field, and draws ideal outside post to stalk the inside speed. Like the quick come back, after failing to get the job done as the chalk last out. RESIDUAL SUGAR has showed short-lived speed out of state, and could last longer up front with new surroundings and with Eikleberry aboard. PADDY'S CHOICE and PROCELESS MIRACLE are first-time starters and works suggesting they're ready to go.

3 1 mile 70 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,000

1: Count Hu (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/2-1

2: Shoe Money (Eikleberry, Litfin)123/15-1

3: Mommy's Soldier (Butler, Applebee)123/10-1

4: Caddo Daddo (Loveberry, Westermann)123/6-1

5: Money Broker (Martin Jr., Rarick)123/3-1

6: Clifden (Gonzalez, Padilla)123/5-2

COUNT HU jumps off the grass to run on the main track after coming up a nose shy last effort. Surface switch is strong angle for trainer Robertino Diodoro. MONEY BROKER is expected to win the first half-mile with no real speed in the field. Veteran jockey Eddie Martin Jr, will be imploring his gelding to hold on to the wire. CLIFDEN will track the pace and might have found the right field to make a dent. Must use on the exotic tickets.

4 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000

1: Officer Sid (Mawing, Westermann)120/5-1

2: Flash Brown (Hernandez, Bolinger)123/5-1

3: Direct Impact (Lopez Jr., Wiley)123/9-2

4: Jimbo's Biz (Mojica, Diodoro)120/5-2

5: Epic Force (Bedford, Wiley)123/20-1

6: Seabeescando (Eikleberry, Silva)120/8-1

7: Big Valiant (Loveberry, Applebee)123/3-1

8: Philly Boy (Gonzalez, Hornsby)123/15-1

JIMBO'S BIZ has had a couple of rough starts out of the gate, and could prove tough with a clean start. DIRECT IMPACT also has showed bad habits at the gate but deserves another chance with a clean break. OFFICER SID draws the rail and might cut loose to the lead with a lack of group speed. Should be a healthy price at post time.

5 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $36,000

1: Shez Just Crusin (Keith, Biehler)120/9-2

2: Rosie's Flower's (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)120/5-1

3: Giving Tree (Arrieta, Scherer)120/3-1

4: Sharon's Temper (Butler, Schnell)120/5-2

5: Ishwarie (Mawing, Rampadarat)120/20-1

6: Legendolly (Lindsay, Donlin Jr.)123/15-1

7: Shabam (Martin Jr., Biehler)120/8-1

8: Patriotic Bei Bei (Goncalves, McKinley)123/5-1

GIVING TREE finished off-the-board last out as the favorite in return race. Should improve the second time out with top jockey Francisco Arrieta aboard. SHARON'S TEMPER gave a good account of herself in her lone start with a strong rally for place honors. Positive jockey switch makes her the M/L favorite. SHEZ JUST CRUISIN got third on opening night with a mild rally. Must respect, but prefer top two choices. SHABAM is the lone first-time starter and has been working well for debut.

6 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $36,250

1: Hidden Reward (Eikleberry, Silva)120/9-5

2: She's Not the Pope (Gonzalez, Silva)120/10-1

3: Mucho Super Girl (Arrieta, Bethke)120/8-1

4: Give Em Shade (Lopez Jr., Wiley)120/12-1

5: Shot of Wine (Goodwin, Backhaus)123/20-1

6: Facing North (Martin Jr., Biehler)120/8-1

7: Clever Criminal (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/5-1

8: Wild Desire (Mojica, Riecken)123/7-2

9: Diva de Kela (Keith, Biehler)120/12-1

HIDDEN REWARD will use her muscle to get to the lead with the inside draw, but won't get a picnic on the lead with other speedsters in the field. Exits a prolonged pace battle last out. WILD DESIRE will be in the wind tunnel behind the wall of speed for first attack. The brisk pace scenario will be a perfect set-up for her. MUCHO SUPER GIRL and CLEVER CRIMINAL, will be involved from the start, and are major contenders in this wide-open race.

7 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $18,000

1: Javacandy (Bedford, Rengstorf)120/9-5

2: Sidasta (Eikleberry, Schnell)123/3-1

3: Foxy Footnote (Hernandez, Bravo)123/4-1

4: Kandy Sweep (Gonzalez, Brinson)123/12-1

5: Extra Grand (Lopez Jr., Wiley)123/20-1

6: Caterina Iano (Mojica, Tracy Jr.)123/6-1

7: Icy Hot Miss (Butler, Bravo)123/10-1

8: Devil Lady (Hamilton, Hanson)123/15-1

SIDASTA has been on the bench since last July, but comes in with some sharp works, including three bullet drills. FOXY FOOTNOTE ships up from Will Rogers with the slight hike in class after a fourth- place finish in return race. Will be flying late to the scene, so would appreciate a swift pace up front. ICY HOT MISS appears to be lone speed, and will attempt to pull off the upset in gate-to-wire fashion.

8 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $35,500

1: Brechin's Command (Lindsay, Williams)123/6-1

2: Lucky Lorretta (Martin Jr., Berndt)123/7-2

3: College Queen (Goncalves, Lund)123/3-1

4: Kiss of Dahpespe (Arrieta, Kenney)123/12-1

5: Aiken to Be (Bell, Robertson)123/6-5

6: Team Hollywood (Mojica, Diodoro)123/8-1

COLLEGE QUEEN will try to lead the field to the wire in front-running style. Might be in cruise control if goes unchallenged. AIKEN TO BE is strictly the horse to beat with the strong class edge, but only supports three works since last race in October. Taking a wait-and-see approach. LUCKY LORRETTA stumbled out of the gate last out and needs to forgive that effort to have a shot. Could slip in for the minor awards.