Post time: 6 p.m. Best bet: French Dancer (1st race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 1, (1/All/All/4,6), $42.

1 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,250

#: Horse, jockey, trainerWt./Odds

1: French Dancer (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/9-5

2: Jimbo’s Biz (Lopez, Diodoro)120/9-2

3: Take Charge Bob (Hernandez, Padilla)123/30-1

4: Richie Gary (Martin Jr., Scherer)120/2-1

5: Sink the Bismarck (Roman, Riecken)123/8-1

6: Kaun Te (Butler, Rhone)123/6-1

7: Marco’s Tribute (Eikleberry, Rhone)123/12-1

Look for FRENCH DANCER to jump to the lead with the inside post and not look back for his first career win. Stablemate JIMBO’S BIZ, has had rough starts in three of his last four efforts. Has a fighting chance closing late with a clean break. MARCO’S TRIBUTE and RICHIE GARY are the best choices to round out the exotic wagers. Both need a total pace collapse to get the victory, but top pick appears to be lone speed.

2 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,750

1: Hanalei Sun (Roman, Berndt)120/6-1

2: Mrs. D’s Concerto (Arrieta, Donlin)120/8-1

3: Trendy Neve (Butler, Padilla)120/5-1

4: Legendolly (Martin Jr., Donlin Jr.)123/5-2

5: Shez Just Crusin (Keith, Biehler)120/3-1

6: Patriotic Bei Bei (Goncalves, McKinley)123/4-1

7: Clever Criminal (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/10-1

TRENDY NEVE is a first-time starter with a strong series of works coming in. All systems say go for the filly with Dean Butler aboard. SHEZ JUST CRUISIN ran for show dollars twice last year in four career starts. Has worked well heading into her sophomore year. HANALEI SUN and MRS. D’s CONCERTO are first-timers with works suggesting they are cranked to go.

3 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $38,500

1: Double Bee Sting (Lopez, Rengstorf)123/6-1

2: Ta Kela Warning (Butler, Rhone)123/9-5

3: Honey’s Sox Appeal (Roman, Robertson)123/8-5

4: Pinup Girl (Eikleberry, Sweere)123/9-2

5: U S Express (Goncalves, Donlin Jr.)123/12-1

6: Vidira (Arrieta, Schnell)123/8-1

TA KELA WARNING switches surfaces after failing to fire last out on the Tampa turf course. Owns excellent positional speed to be involved from the bell. HONEY’S SOX APPEAL is probably the horse to beat on paper, but trainer Mac Robertson usually doesn’t send his runners firing off the long layoff. PINUP GIRL and DOUBLE BEE STING loom late closing threats if pace gets heated up front.

4 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,750

1: Digger Heels In (Hamilton, Berndt)120/7-2

2: Rosie’s Flower’s (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)120/5-1

3: China Dish (Lopez, Tracy Jr.)123/12-1

4: Lila’s Lucky Lady (Arrieta, Biehler)120/2-1

5: Ishwarie (Mawing, Rampadarat)120/15-1

6: Sharon’s Temper (Roman, Schnell)120/6-1

7: Arnold’s Patsy (Butler, Rhone)123/3-1

LILA’S LUCKY LADY came up third best at Will Rogers Down off the extended layoff, and should prove tough to fend off down the stretch. SHARON’S TEMPER begins her racing career on opening night with a solid work tab coming in, including three bullet works. ARNOLD’S PATSY has yet to make a dent, but might of found the right group to make some noise. Had a couple of nice works at Tampa before shipping up.

5 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,750

1: Hidden Reward (Eikleberry, Silva)120/7-2

2: Wild Desire (Roman, Riecken)123/6-1

3: No Dispute (Lopez, Padilla)120/5-1

4: Grand Prize (Hernandez, Berndt)120/3-1

5: Giving Tree (Martin Jr., Scherer)120/2-1

6: Alotta Soul (Butler, Bravo)120/8-1

7: Military Liaison (Arrieta, Bethke)120/20-1

ALOTTA SOUL is a first time starter out of the Francisco Bravo barn, who excels with his new shooters at a 34% win clip. HIDDEN REWARD, GRAND PRIZE, and GIVING TREE should be knocking heads from the start, at what should be a spirited pace. I’ll give Grand Prize the slight edge to out duel his rivals. NO DISPUTE has worked well for her debut and must be included on your exotic tickets.

6 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,750

1: Battle Colors (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/4-1

2: Archie (Eikleberry, Silva)123/9-2

3: The Last Prophet (Mawing, Schindler)123/15-1

4: Candy for Three (Lopez, Diodoro)123/5-2

5: He Is a Roadster (Bedford, Rengstorf)123/12-1

6: Langs Legend (Roman, Donlin Jr.)123/8-1

7: Reigning Warrior (Martin Jr., Scherer)123/7-2

8: Lootn and Shootn (Hernandez, Bolinger)123/12-1

9: Peacock Cowboy (Goncalves, Lund)123/10-1

BATTLE COLORS didn’t enjoy the sloppy track last two out, and should improve with a dry surface. Expect the gelding to use his muscle up front with his quick turn of foot off the rail. ARCHIE will be rolling late from the cheap seats with Ry Eikleberry at the helm. Drops to lowest level of his career. PEACOCK COWBOY ships up from Arizona and is loaded with speed. Winner last out in gate-to-wire fashion.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $37,250

1: Justcallme Charlie (Goncalves, Rengstorf)123/3-1

2: Mystic Shadow (Mawing, Bolinger)123/20-1

3: Minnesota Miracle (Hamilton, Berndt)120/5-1

4: Formidable Force (Eikleberry, Bravo)123/9-2

5: Water Patrol (Butler, Padilla)123/12-1

6: Kela Brew (Lopez, Robertson)123/15-1

7: Notte Oscura (Martin Jr., Scherer)120/10-1

8: Dancin Nicky (Hernandez, Robertson)123/8-1

9: Jobim (Roman, Robertson)120/2-1

JOBIM faced tougher last out at Oaklawn Park, where he was involved for most the journey before giving way late. Should get nice stalking trip with all the speed to the inside of him. MINNESOTA MIRACLE has been on the shelf since last season, but hit the board in all three starts, including a front running style win as the favorite. KELA BREW cuts back in distance and should close with a rush at what should be a snappy pace scenario.

8 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $14,500

1: Mucho Super Girl (Martin Jr., Bethke)120/15-1

2: Caballo’s Rose (Goodwin, King)123/3-1

3: Somerset Allie (Butler, Rhone)123/5-2

4: Mia Angel S (Eikleberry, Silva)120/2-1

5: Stellatide (Roman, Sheehan)120/6-1

6: Kathleen V. (Arrieta, Bethke)123/10-1

MIA ANGEL S should come out firing in a field lacking early speed. Filly faced tougher at Oaklawn in her three lone starts. SOMERSET ALLIE was last seen in September on the local track, but owns some quick work sessions for her 2019 debut. Main threat to top pick. MUCHO SUPER GIRL had valid excuses in both her starts last summer, and could surprise with clean start and trip.