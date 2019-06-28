Post time: 6 p.m. Best bet: One Famous Ocean (2nd race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 7, (3,6,8,9,10/All/1,8/4), $45.00.

1 300 yards. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Unbroken Belle (Frink, Hanson)124/15-1

2: Cc Senator Page (E. Esqueda, Pascoe)124/12-1

3: A Bit Dicey (Ramirez, Manriquez)124/15-1

4: Relentless Reva (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)124/20-1

5: Nanyehi (Goodwin, Swan)124/3-1

6: Cf High Rate Rita (Romero, Crawford)124/9-2

7: An Ivory Rose (Swiontek, Olmstead)124/6-1

8: Divas First Moon (Jasso, Johnson)124/7-2

9: Im Perry Perry Quick (Torres, Charette-Hill)124/10-1

10: Willie N Wonderland (Canchari, Livingston)124/8-1

NANYEHI was second best in both starts at Remington Park, and looks to move forward up north. AN IVORY ROSE didn't embarrass herself in lone effort, and has every right to win second time out. DIVAS FIRST MOON and CF HIGH RATE RITA are must use in wide open race.

2 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,000.

1: Mansory (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)125/5-1

2: One Famous Ocean (Eikleberry, Olmstead)125/9-5

3: Blue Eyed Andy (Goodwin, Hybsha)127/9-2

4: Valiant Suzy (E. Esqueda, Olmstead)127/7-2

5: Follies Dashin Angel (Romero, Campos)125/10-1

6: Favorite Pearl (Swiontek, Pascoe)127/6-1

7: Streak N Sparks (Frink, Haglund)127/8-1

ONE FAMOUS OCEAN is strictly the one to beat for hot barn. Stablemate VALIANT SUZY, appears to be main threat and is alert gate breaker. MANSORY also comes out of the same stable, and exits a dueling win last race.

3 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

1: Extra Grand (Roman, Wiley)123/6-1

2: Skat Happens (Meche, McKinley)123/7-2

3: Caballo's Rose (Garner, Sheehan)123/10-1

4: Greatest Gal (Arrieta, Berndt)120/3-1

5: Icy Hot Miss (Hernandez, Bravo)123/8-1

6: Foxy Footnote (Eikleberry, Bravo)123/5-2

7: Extra Chrome (Mawing, Wiley)123/12-1

FOXY FOOTNOTE was a non factor last out versus better, but I'll take a shot on the drop with Eikleberry remaining aboard. GREATEST GAL also makes aggressive drop, and is expected to pass tiring rivals down the stretch. ICY HOT MISS is the one to catch to get the win, but will have to step it up a notch. Not much speed in field, so could last longer than most think.

4 About 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,500.

1: Roxy Rocket (Hernandez, Rarick)120/10-1

2: Seynatawnee (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/8-1

3: Stellabrini (Arrieta, Donlin)120/2-1

4: North of Eden (Butler, Silva)120/9-2

5: Yankee Pride (Canchari, Fields)120/5-2

6: Princess O'Prado (Gonzalez, Rarick)120/3-1

NORTH OF EDEN closed well for the third spot off the layoff last out. Didn't get dream trip that race, so is a contender for win honors without the traffic issues. STELLABRINI closed with a rush last out to get up in time for impressive victory. 8 year old mare appears to have some fight in her left. SEYNATAWNEE could be living large on the lead if goes unchallenged.

5 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

1: Irish Major (Loveberry, Padilla)120/5-2

2: War General Too (Hamilton, Pearson)120/12-1

3: Bandit Point (Harr, Cline)115/7-2

4: Bruder Bob (Mojica, Robertson)120/8-1

5: Stormy Sailor (S. Gonzalez, Huizenga)123/10-1

6: Trevor's Call (E. Gonzalez, Williams)120/9-2

7: Stephen's Answer (Martin Jr., Bethke)123/6-1

8: Buymeabond (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/5-1

STORMY SAILOR was early speed winner last out by four lengths. Expected be involved from the bell, and on the heels of the front runner. TREVOR'S CALL was the gate-to-wire winner last out and is the rabbit to catch to get the win. Career best speed number for that win. IRISH MAJOR will loom the late closing threat along the rail with Loveberry aboard. Main threat to the top two down the stretch.

6 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000.

1: Bobby Baby (Eikleberry, Davis)120/5-2

2: Blue Harbor (Goncalves, Berndt)120/7-2

3: Go Gold (Bell, Donlin Jr.)123/12-1

4: Real Lute (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/9-2

5: Consumerconfidence (Arrieta, Davis)120/8-1

6: Top of the Page (Mojica, Diodoro)120/4-1

7: Glacken's Ghost (Loveberry, Robertson)120/10-1

8: Impetu (Gonzalez, Silva Jr.)120/5-1

9: Pine Grove Road (Hamilton, Rarick)120/15-1

BOBBY BABY has been a winner in three of past six starts, and narrowly missed in the losses. Will be holding the rail before unleashing a strong middle move. BLUE HARBOR is a deep closer and will be doing his better running in the late stages. Winner two back at Gulfstream Park from off the pace. IMPETU and REAL LUTE are expected to hook up in early speed duel.

7 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

1: Temples Mon Cheri (Butler, Riecken)123/15-1

2: Ooga Ooga Mooska (Bell, Russell)123/12-1

3: Hidden Reward (Gonzalez, Silva)120/3-1

4: Orts Dream (Hamilton, Hanson)123/12-1

5: Patriotic Bei Bei (Meche, McKinley)123/6-1

6: Going Running Too (Eikleberry, Hardy)120/10-1

7: Legendolly (Lindsay, Donlin Jr.)123/15-1

8: Trendy Neve (Gonzalez, Padilla)120/7-2

9: Wild Munny (Martin Jr., House)123/8-1

10: Digger Heels In (Goncalves, Berndt)120/9-2

HIDDEN REWARD has been knocking on the door in her four career starts, but think she gets the job done tonight as lone speed. WILD MUNNY is a first time starter, with a strong series of works coming in, including four bullet drills. GOING RUNNING TOO looks for improvement second time out after running for fifth honors in lone start.

8 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

1: Archarchmonarch (Mojica, Diodoro)123/7-2

2: Purely Given (Gonzalez, Diodoro)123/4-1

3: Prayintheprairie (Lindsay, Van Winkle)123/9-2

4: Reigning Warrior (Martin Jr., Scherer)123/12-1

5: Perfect Movement (Meche, Backhaus)123/10-1

6: General Macarthur (Gonzalez, Padilla)123/5-2

7: Wajna Surprise (Eikleberry, Hanson)123/8-1

8: Vow of Francis (Butler, Rhone)123/5-1

9: Green Card (Goncalves, Hawley)123/12-1

GENERAL MACARTHUR drops for over half the price with the surface switch and has tactical speed to be in the hunt from the start. ARCHARCHMONARCH will show zip along the rail and will try to run out the clock to the wire. Barnmate PURELY GIVEN will press the issue from the start and will get first crack at his bunkie.

9 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

1: Five Star Creek (Hamilton, Rarick)123/7-2

2: Lonesome Highway (Meche, Bethke)123/6-1

3: Gloria's Angelo (Goncalves, Lund)123/9-2

4: Justcallme Charlie (Gonzalez, Rengstorf)123/5-1

5: Land of Oz (Lindsay, Donlin)123/12-1

6: Courtney's Hero (Butler, Rhone)123/8-1

7: Dos Cuernos (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/10-1

8: Hurricane Force (Loveberry, Robertson)123/5-2

FIVE STAR CREEK drops to lowest level of his career, and should be riding the pine with ample early speed. HURRICANE FORCE is probably the horse to beat for strong connections, but I feel the gelding's best running is done on the lawn. Betting against the favorite, but using in exotics. GLORIA'S ANGEL has been runner-up last two out, including last out beaten favorite. Some things to like, but using underneath.

10 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

1: Smart Prospector (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/2-1

2: Johnny the Jet (Goodwin, Riecken)123/5-2

3: Sizzler (Eikleberry, Bravo)123/7-2

4: Greeleys Spirit (Bell, Sharp)123/8-1

5: Handsome Roy (Gonzalez, Silva)123/15-1

6: String Bikini (Meche, Riecken)118/12-1

GREELEYS SPIRIT should have enough speed in front of him to roll late on. Contested fractions should have him passing tired legs down payoff alley. Expect SMART PROSPECTOR and JOHNNY THE JET to be banging heads from the bell. Both have a knack for the wire, but I think something gives in this one at a expected grueling pace.