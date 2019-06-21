Post time: 6 p.m. Best bet: Cinco Star (3rd race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket — Race 3, (3/3,4,6,7,8/All/2,3), $35.

1 250 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Wicked 6 (Torres, Hardy)124/7-2

2: Favorite Gramma (Canchari, Livingston)124/9-2

3: Capos Hero (Navarrete, Jr., Hardy)124/9-5

4: Game Gone Wild (Frink, Weidner)124/6-1

5: Chicklet (Romero, Weidner)124/8-1

6: Flashi But Classi (Goodwin, Livingston)124/10-1

7: Jazzing Joanna (Swiontek, Black)124/5-1

CAPOS HERO missed by a nose last out after ducking in at the start. Clean break should put her in the winner’s circle. Stablemate WICKED 6, is first time starter with quick works. CHICKLET deserves another shot after veering out in lone start.

2 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $14,000.

1: Capisci (F. Ramirez, Charette-Hill)125/8-1

2: First Dashin James (Tapia, Holdaway)127/7-2

3: Df Lawton (Torres, Charette-Hill)125/6-1

4: Eye Blue by You (Swiontek, Weidner)127/12-1

5: J S Valentino (Goodwin, Hybsha)125/5-2

6: Nbc Mr Blackie (Romero, Crawford)127/2-1

J S VALENTINO prevailed last effort by getting his nose down in time. Appears to be getting better with each race. FIRST DASHIN JAMES has finished for the silver and bronze in last four races. CAPISCI was off her game last out vs. tougher off the layoff.

3 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

1: Drama in Danube (Butler, Sterling, Jr.)123/7-2

2: MNight Ride (Eikleberry, Hardy)123/8-1

3: Cinco Star (Evans, Robertson)123/2-1

4: Jobim (Mojica, Robertson)120/12-1

5: Dancin Nicky (Gonzalez, Robertson)123/15-1

6: Drop of Golden Sun (Bedford, Rengstorf)123/5-2

CINCO STAR appears much the best with speed numbers towering the field. DRAMA IN DANUBE will be chased by his opponents from the start with the inside draw. MR. NIGHT RIDE ran a strong race to score last out, and will be pressing Drama In Dambe from the get-go.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000.

1: Raziela (Goncalves, Lund)120/10-1

2: Labelhermypal (Meche, Applebee)123/12-1

3: Gio Angel (Gonzalez, Silva)120/5-2

4: Nariz Canela (Mawing, Rengstorf)120/7-2

5: Agent Bishop (Martin, Jr., Nolen)123/8-1

6: Extra Gorgeous (Mojica, Robertson)120/6-1

7: Elliebel (Gonzalez, Swan)120/5-1

8: Franki D Oro (Butler, Hornsby)120/9-2

EXTRA GORGEOUS is a new shooter out of the Robertson barn and might have found the proper level and field to win at first asking. GIO ANGEL worked her way up the path to finish third last out in her first turf attempt. NARIZ CANELA settled for the fourth spot behind Gio Angel at a huge price.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

1: Melody Rose (Keith, Biehler)120/3-1

2: Conquest Tizfire (Martin, Jr., Nolen)123/4-1

3: Top Mission (Butler, Sterling, Jr.)120/5-2

4: Bee Bit (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/6-1

5: Eutychia (F. Arrieta, Swan)120/8-1

6: Callmejessiejames (Gonzalez, Silva, Jr.)123/9-2

7: Summer Lovin (Mawing, Riecken)123/10-1

CONQUEST TIZFIRE ships up from Gulfstream Park where she faced better. MELODY ROSE got the victory last out in her second career start as the favorite. TOP MISSION was a winner two back on the Tampa lawn, but followed it up with a so-so effort on our local sod.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000.

1: Fiftyshadesograyce (Goncalves, Lund)115/9-2

2: St. Biretta (Martin, Jr., Bolinger)120/2-1

3: Masterful Stride (Loveberry, Fields)120/3-1

4: J P Rocker (Gonzalez, Rarick)120/8-1

5: P Club (F. Arrieta, Kenney)120/5-2

6: Giant Gamble (Lindsay, Donlin, Jr.)120/10-1

ST. BIRETTA cuts back in distance, but is a versatile runner, with decent early speed. MASTERFUL STRIDE showed more energy last out, tracking the speed from right off-the-pace. P CLUB was a winner two back, and looks too sharp to leave off your ticket with the cutback in distance. FIIFTYSHADESOFGRAYCE is strictly the one to catch to get the win.

7 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

1: Reconciling (Lindsay, Fields)123/3-1

2: Smart Rachel (Mojica, Diodoro)123/12-1

3: What’d I Miss (Goncalves, Lund)123/5-1

4: Ms Elegance (Loveberry, Padilla)123/10-1

5: Lets Tango (Meche, Riecken)123/6-1

6: Memories Galore (Gonzalez, Bethke)123/8-1

7: Kinley Cash (Harr, Cline)118/4-1

8: Papa’s Isla Doll (Gonzalez, Rengstorf)123/7-2

PAPA’S ISLA DOLL takes big drop in class from allowance race, and is a multiple winner. RECONCILING had a rough start out of the gate last out, and should improve second off the bench with clean break. WHAT’D I MISS looks to rebound after failing to fire on the grass last out.

8 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

1: Oaklie Gal (Meche, Bethke)120/6-1

2: Davidsderbydaygirl (Hrnndz, Wstrmnn)120/8-1

3: Cam’s Force (Martin, Jr., Peters)123/10-1

4: Blue Moon Belle (Mawing, Danger)123/5-2

5: Sweet as Canbe (Mojica, Robertson)120/3-1

6: Just Audacious (Roman, Anderson)123/12-1

7: No Dispute (Loveberry, Padilla)120/7-2

SWEET AS CANBE is a first time starter for strong connections, and enters with a solid series of works. BLUE MOON BELLE is your most experience runner, but is 0-12 coming in. NO DISPUTE had traffic issues in lone start and deserves another shot with Jareth Loveberry remaining as the pilot.

9 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

1: Bank On Me (Meche, Fauchald)120/15-1

2: Direct Impact (Roman, Wiley)123/2-1

3: Moment of Magic (Loveberry, Donlin)120/10-1

4: Red Magic (Hernandez, Danger)123/7-2

5: El Enano (Ordaz, Silva)120/5-2

6: Supermans Bodgit (Bedford, Wiley)123/8-1

7: You Got the Look (Lopez, Jr., Fields)120/6-1

DIRECT IMPACT might be a single in many Pick 4 tickets, even with his 0-18 record. EL ENANO and RED MAGIC are newbies with the best chance for the upset.

10 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

1: Icy Hot Miss (Hernandez, Bravo)123/5-2

2: Look Who’s On Top (Hamilton, Rarick)120/12-1

3: Carriage (Eikleberry, Richard)123/8-1

4: Sin City (Keith, Biehler)123/2-1

5: Orizaba (Butler, Schnell)120/7-2

6: Gladee’s Gray Lady (Goodwin, Hornsby)120/15-1

CARRIAGE caught a sloppy track last out against tougher, and now will attempt to lead the field to the wire on preferably dry surface. SIN CITY will loom the late closing threat, and a pace duel would enhance her chances. ORIZABA won last out on a muddy track, so rate higher with wet surface.