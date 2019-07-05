Post time: 6 p.m. Best bet: Hold That Thought (8th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket — Race 7, (All/8/1,4/All), $54.00.

1 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Custom Painted Wagon (Frink, Weidner)124/10-1

2: Iza Bela B (Romero, Weidner)124/6-1

3: Vo Fantastic Aira (Torres, Hardy)124/9-2

4: Flashi But Classi (Canchari, Livingston)124/12-1

5: Ima Sizzlin Runaway (Esqueda, Weidner)124/12-1

6: Dirt Road King (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)124/7-2

7: Give Me Mucho Dinero (Goodwin, Black)124/10-1

8: Kool Attempt (Swiontek, Manriquez)124/9-5

KOOL ATTEMPT was outfinished by a head bob in lone start and is strictly the one to beat. DIRT ROAD KING and GIVE ME MUCHO DINERO are first-time starters with a fighting chance to win at first asking.

2 250 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

1: One Famous Blue (Eikleberry, Hammes)124/8-1

2: Get Em Gator (Frink, Hanson)124/20-1

3: Pretty in Paint (Canchari, Livingston)124/15-1

4: Mott the Hopple (Goodwin, Black)124/4-1

5: Mf Docs Corona (Swiontek, Hardy)124/12-1

6: Ryders Dream (E. Esqueda, Campos)124/20-1

7: One Relentless Candy (Romero, Weidner)124/20-1

8: Krashin King (Torres, Charette-Hill)124/2-1

9: Apollitcal Prize (Jasso, Johnson)124/3-1

10: Mistr Downtown (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)124/12-1

11: Corazon de Cartel (Ramirez, Weidner)124/6-1

12: La Tabaquera (E. Esqueda, Candia)124/20-1

13: Royal N Dashing (Goodwin, Weidner)124/15-1

MOTT THE HOPPLE finished fourth on a sloppy track in her debut, and looks to move forward on a fast surface. KRASHIN KING has been knocking on the door and might have found the right group to knock it down. APOLLITICAL PRIZE got up for the third spot after a tardy start in her lone effort.

3 5 furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

1: Baktohertricks (Arrieta, Williams)118/3-1

2: Wicket Hope (Mawing, Sterling Jr.)118/8-1

3: Happy Outcome (Goodwin, Sterling Jr.)118/10-1

4: Heighten (Hamilton, Hanson)118/5-1

5: Causin Mischief (Lindsay, Van Winkle)118/4-1

6: Rumpleminx (Goncalves, Lund)118/5-2

7: Mizoney (Eikleberry, Hanson)118/8-1

BAKTOHERTRICKS is one of two runners with a race under her belt in this baby field. Should manage forward position along the pine with jockey Arrieta aboard. CAUSIN MISCHIEF ran right behind top pick to cover the superfecta ticket in debut. RUMPLEMIX, WICKET HOPE and HAPPY OUTCOME are first-time starters with the best works coming in for their initiation.

4 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

1: Command Code (Mojica, Heitsmann)123/8-1

2: Golden Sceptor (Goncalves, Lund)120/2-1

3: J P’s Pride (Eikleberry, Berndt)123/9-5

4: Brozilian (Arrieta, Kenney)123/10-1

5: Broken Together (Harr, Cline)115/10-1

6: Kilarney Blarney (Garner, Applebee)123/15-1

7: Stitzy (Hamilton, Berndt)120/5-1

8: Spunky Kitten (Meche, Bolinger)120/15-1

J P’s PRIDE has failed as the chalk last two races, but I’ll give him one more chance against a whimsical field. Expect to prompt the pace from the start. GOLDEN SPECTOR is a logical threat in present form, and has run for show honors in past three races. KILARNEY BLARNEY and STITZY are destined to duel on the front end, sacrificing themselves for the off-the-pace runners.

5 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

1: Starfest (Butler, Rhone)123/8-1

2: Lady Langfuhr (Gonzalez, Richard)123/12-1

3: Rhythm Dancer (Roman, Bethke)123/20-1

4: Lil’ Red Devil (Hernandez, Anderson)123/20-1

5: Under Current (Goncalves, Berndt)123/5-2

6: Lila’s Lucky Lady (Loveberry, Biehler)120/6-1

7: Helen’sphotoflash (Keith, Biehler)123/8-1

8: According to Aspen (Mojica, Tracy Jr.)123/4-1

9: Shot of Wine (Meche, Backhaus)123/15-1

10: Caterina Iano (Gonzalez, Tracy Jr.)123/10-1

11: Wanamingo (C. Wolff, P. Wolff)123/20-1

12: Anniesfirstdance (Mawing, McKinley)123/20-1

UNDER CURRENT is usually in the mix when things unfold. STARFEST is allowance dropper for the Rhone barn. LILA’S LUCKY LADY tries the turf experiment with solid early speed.

6 About 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

1: Western Swing (Mawing, Nolen)123/6-1

2: Giant Gamble (Lindsay, Donlin Jr.)123/4-1

3: Can’t Touch Me (Goodwin, Hornsby)118/10-1

4: Irritator (Mojica, Heitzmann)123/2-1

5: Synnin (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/8-5

6: Hyperbolizer (Bedford, Rickert)123/12-1

IRRITATOR is a tactical runner who can take the lead or sit back in the shadows. Impressive winner two back on a sloppy course. SYNNIN didn’t enjoy the sloppy track last out, and looks to rebound if race stays on the turf. Tough connections and probable favorite at post time. GIANT GAMBLE was fractious in the gate last race and was never the same once the race started. Needs to be more relaxed to have a shot.

7 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

1: Rosie’s Flower’s (Gonzalez, Rengstorf)120/12-1

2: Pandora Sky (Williams, Fields)123/20-1

3: Giving Tree (Goodwin, Scherer)120/2-1

4: Stellatide (Harr, Sheehan)115/9-2

5: No Dispute (Loveberry, Padilla)120/6-1

6: Clever Criminal (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/10-1

7: Mia Angel S (Eikleberry, Silva)120/3-1

8: Cowgirl Court (Keith, Biehler)123/10-1

9: Aunt Ethel (Bedford, Wiley)120/20-1

GIVING TREE plunges in class in hopes of returning to last year’s form, where she scored the silver in all three starts. MIA ANGEL S has exhibited early speed, but habit of fading late has been the issue. Should be part of the scrimmage on the front end. STELLARIDE exits her best career finish and speed figure, and could build confidence off that effort.

8 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

1: Keagan’s Ford (Lindsay, Fauchald)120/15-1

2: Supermans Bodgit (Bedford, Wiley)123/5-1

3: Little Short Stack (Garner, Sheehan)123/15-1

4: Gotta Lil Captain (Harr, Wiley)115/15-1

5: Hunky Monkey (Meche, Sheehan)123/9-2

6: Matt and Cheese (Arrieta, Bethke)123/6-1

7: Camelot’s Arrow (Loveberry, Peters)123/10-1

8: Hold That Thought (Hamilton, Hanson)120/1-1

HOLD THAT THOUGHT looks to break his maiden in his softest test yet. Looks to be a now-or-never effort. SUPERMANS BODGIT appears to be Hold That Thought’s main threat, and is coming off a runner-up effort. LITTLE SHORT STACK and GOTTA LIL CAPTAIN are first-time starters with outside chances.

9 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

1: Oso Ready (Mojica, Heitzmann)120/9-5

2: Major League (Hamilton, Backhaus)120/6-1

3: Blue Jeans N Beer (Lindsay, Van Winkle)123/4-1

4: Drop the Gloves (Butler, Rhone)123/2-1

5: Dion (Arrieta, Bethke)120/8-1

6: Lonesome Highway (Roman, Bethke)120/10-1

OSO READY drops to career low, and will attempt to run away from the field and play catch-me-if-you-can on the lead. DROP THE GLOVES got the win last out as the favorite, and will be tough if runs back with repeat effort. BLUE JEANS N BEER got his head down in time for the win, and should be within shouting range on stretch run.

10 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

1: Williston Dude (Arrieta, Bethke)120/5-1

2: Madelyn’s Wild Max (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/9-5

3: Grand Marais (Hamilton, Scherer)123/8-1

4: Peacock Cowboy (Goncalves, Lund)123/5-2

5: Real Fast Music (Gonzalez, Padilla)123/9-2

6: Mud Light (Butler, Litfin)120/8-1

MADELYN’S WILD MAX didn’t disappoint as the favorite last out, and will be on the prowl behind the frontrunner for first assault. PEACOCK COWBOY comes in off career-best speed number, and gelding usually gets a share. Logical candidate for win honors. REAL FAST MUSIC and WILLISTON DUDE are major players and are hard to leave off the ticket.