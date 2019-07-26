Post time: 6 p.m. Best bet: Runaway Wind (9th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 7, (1,2,3,5,6,7,9/All/4/1,3), $56.

1 300 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $16,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Haute Wagon (Swiontek, Hanson)125/3-1

2: Fly With a Buzz (Eikleberry, McKinley)125/7-2

3: Holy Storm (Goodwin, Swan)125/5-2

4: Eyeonthewind (Frink, Weidner)125/6-1

5: Trs Boy Named Sue (Canchari, Livingston)125/10-1

6: Its Big Pappa to You (Romero, Wilson)127/8-1

7: Apolls Reign (Torres, Wilson)125/12-1

Tough jockey/trainer combination for HOLY STORM, winning at 57% as a team. HAUTE WAGON has been runner-up last two races. FLY WITH A BUZZ is usually in the mix, and has been the favorite four times in his six starts.

2 300 yards. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lake Life (Navarrete, Jr., Hardy)124/6-1

2: Bp Fancy Alibi (Ramirez, Charette-Hill)124/5-1

3: Teller Hooray (Goodwin, Hardy)124/10-1

4: Aj Quick Chick (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/7-2

5: One Famous Blue (Eikleberry, Hammes)124/9-2

6: Candy Moon Fling (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/8-1

7: Cc Senator Page (Serrano, Pascoe)124/12-1

8: A Bit Dicey (Swiontek, Manriquez)124/8-1

9: Jessabluemoonlady (Jasso, Johnson)124/15-1

10: Df Zookie Cookie (Torres, Charette-Hill)124/10-1

11: Bodacious Affair (Canchari, Livingston)124/15-1

12: Ferarri Gto (Goodwin, Wilson)124/20-1

13: Kastoli (Serrano, Marsh)124/20-1

DF ZOOKIE COOKIE had a bumpy start last out and now gets ideal outside post to avoid the bouncy start. AJ QUICK CHICK was runner-up last out in her second start. ONE FAMOUS BLUE got off slowly last effort, but rushed up for show honors.

3 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Gold and Skol (Roman, Bravo)118/12-1

2: Caramel Angel (Meche, Scherer)118/10-1

3: Macho Rapido (Butler, Rhone)118/5-2

4: Williecatchem (Loveberry, Robertson)118/9-2

5: Love My Boss (Carter, Diodoro)118/8-1

6: Happy Hour Cowboy (Mojica, Robertson)118/6-1

7: Gone Cruising (Eikleberry, Bravo)118/5-1

8: Big Falcon Rocket (Martin, Jr., Silva)118/7-2

LOVE MY BOSS has been training sharply for his debut, and trainer Robertino Diodoro isn’t shy winning at first asking. GONE CRUISING is another first-time starter and comes in off a bullet drill for trainer Francisco Bravo. Both MACHO RAPIDO and WILLIECATCHEM have a race under their belt, and have been freshened up since with morning drills.

4 1 mile 70 yards. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Legendolly (Harr, Donlin, Jr.)118/12-1

2: Trendy Neve (Loveberry, Padilla)120/7-2

3: Tahkodha Luv (Hernandez, Lund)120/10-1

4: China Dish (Mojica, Tracy, Jr.)123/4-1

5: Davidsderbydaygirl (Mawing, Westermann)120/8-1

6: Speeding Lady (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/9-2

7: Desert Expanse (Eikleberry, Rhone)120/15-1

8: Timber Lady (Bedford, McKinley)120/5-1

9: Arnold’s Patsy (Butler, Rhone)123/5-2

ARNOLD’S PATSY has failed as the chalk last two outings but might have found the ideal field to get the job done. CHINA DISH will loom the late closing threat, so the hotter the splits, better for her. TRENDY NEVE returns to the turf, after a brutal effort on the dirt last out.

5 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lila’s Lucky Lady (Loveberry, Biehler)120/8-1

2: Two Be Royal (Mojica, Rengstorf)123/9-2

3: Giving Tree (Goodwin, Scherer)120/12-1

4: Hash Brown (Martin, Jr., House)123/12-1

5: Dusty Princess (Bell, Donlin, Jr.)123/5-1

6: Cozzy Kinda Love (Bedford, McKinley)123/8-1

7: Wild Munny (Roman, House)123/4-1

8: Lady Langfuhr (Arrieta, Richard)123/10-1

9: According to Aspen (Gonzalez, Tracy, Jr.)123/10-1

10: Morning Report (Hernandez, Westermann)123/7-2

11: Cup o’ Tea for Me (Wolff, Wolff)123/15-1

MORNING REPORT gave a top-notch effort last out but was nabbed right before the wire. Come catch to get the win. WILD MUNNY and TWO BE ROYAL finished right behind Morning Report, but never really made up ground.

6 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Conquest Tizfire (Arrieta, Nolen)123/5-2

2: Flat Out Diva (Martin, Jr., Silva)120/3-1

3: Awesome Sunset (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/8-1

4: Elsie’s Kid (Mojica, Robertson)120/6-1

5: Unique Factor (Gonzalez, Lund)120/7-2

6: Accapella Bella (Roman, Bravo)123/10-1

7: Pretti Savi (Loveberry, Robertson)120/12-1

CONQUEST TIZFIRE will be holding the rail with her quick turn of foot and will be committed for home on the lead. ELSIE’S KID will be right on the heels of top pick and was four-length winner last out from the stalking position. FLAT OUT DIVA and PRETTI SAVI run on the grass for the first time tonight with ample speed and versatility.

7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Florida Two Step (Arrieta, Van Winkle)120/5-2

2: Smart Warrior (Mojica, Robertson)120/8-1

3: Western Ridge (Roman, Scherer)123/7-2

4: Sunday Sermon (Goodwin, Hornsby)123/15-1

5: Tonka Flower (Loveberry, Robertson)120/5-1

6: Pisinero (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/10-1

7: Sedaris (Martin, Jr., Nolen)120/4-1

8: Themanlook (Hamilton, Sweere)123/12-1

9: Sermon by the Sea (Gonzalez, Davis)120/9-2

SERMON BY THE SEA ran a decent third in lone start and has been dolled up with a sharp bullet morning drill this week. FLORIDA TWO STEP had traffic issues last out and deserves another shot as the probable favorite when the gates open. WESTERN RIDGE and TONKA FLOWER are candidates for winner honors in a wide-open race.

8 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Queen Isabella (Goodwin, Rarick)123/12-1

2: Timber Creek (Gonzalez, Sheehan)123/8-1

3: Delfina (Eikleberry, Sharp)120/3-1

4: Hamazing Honor (Mawing, Hornsby)120/4-1

5: Laura N Lukas (Butler, Litfin)120/8-1

6: Shine On Me (Arrieta, Metz)123/7-2

7: Irish Sunrise (Lindsay, Kenney)120/6-1

8: Te Na Na (Meche, Applebee)123/5-1

HAMAZING HONOR caught a sloppy track last out and should be uncorking a big run on a fast track in another wide-open affair. IRISH SUNRISE should exhibit early speed but will need a top effort to get the job done. DELFINA was second-best two back at this distance and most likely be your lukewarm favorite due to connections.

9 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fearless Will (Arrieta, Bravo)120/3-1

2: Jerrys Pridenjoy (Hernandez, Richard)120/10-1

3: Around the Dial (Mojica, Robertson)120/6-1

4: Runaway Wind (Loveberry, Robertson)120/5-2

5: Kenai Bob (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/7-2

6: Honor Deputy (Hamilton, Hanson)120/12-1

7: Reef’s Destiny (Harr, Cline)118/8-1

RUNAWAY WIND keeps getting better with each race, and was a runaway winner last out. FEARLESS WILL moves to the rail with decent early speed and will be pressing the pace from the get-go. AROUND THE DIAL was a sharp winner last out as the favorite and will be chasing his stablemate Runaway Wind for the journey to the finish line. KENAI BOB is a major player, but best used underneath.

10 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: American League (Butler, Broberg)120/6-1

2: Cedar Rapids (Lindsay, Metz)120/8-1

3: Grand Marais (Martin, Jr., Scherer)120/4-1

4: Wickets Way (Roman, Berndt)120/3-1

5: Got Even (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/5-1

6: Bluegale (Harr, Rickert)115/15-1

7: Purple Sky (Arrieta, Eidschun)120/8-1

8: Five Star Creek (Hamilton, Rarick)120/7-2

GRAND MARAIS drops to lowest level of his career, so I’ll take a shot on the drop in a evenly matched field. AMERICAN LEAGUE is strictly the rabbit to catch to get the win at a price. FIVE STAR CREEK stretches out after winning by four lengths sprinting.