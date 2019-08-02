Post time: 6 pm. Best bet: Wings Locked Up (5th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 7, (1,5,8,9/All/1,3,6/5), $48.

1 300 Yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Reigning Berries (Bedford, McKinley)124/10-1

2: Chicklet (Torres, Weidner)124/8-1

3: Myownersbroke (Ramirez, Wilson)124/9-2

4: Give Me Mucho Dinero (Swiontek, Black)124/5-1

5: Game Gone Wild (Goodwin, Stein)124/4-1

6: Dirt Road King (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)124/5-2

7: Ima Sizzlin Runaway (E. Esqueda, Stein)124/15-1

8: Custom Painted Wagon (Frink, Weidner)124/12-1

9: Iza Bela B (Romero, Weidner)124/7-2

DIRT ROAD KING missed by a neck in lone start. One to beat with repeat effort. IZA BELA B got away sharply last out, but was out kicked at the end. GAME GONE WILD was out dueled and settled for place honors last race.

2 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Faster Than Hasta (Jasso, Johnson)127/3-1

2: Mansory (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)125/4-1

3: Cr Lil Bro (E. Esqueda, Olmstead)125/10-1

4: High Rate of Motion (Romero, Crawford)127/6-1

5: Damn Strait (Torres, Charette-Hill)127/8-1

6: Jess Great (Swiontek, Flores)127/12-1

7: Olivias Jett (Goodwin, Swan)127/7-2

8: Ms Jess Knockout (Frink, Johnson)127/5-1

MANSORY comes in with consecutive wins, and gets Eikleberry to ride tonight. FASTER THAN HASTA had valid excuse last out after getting cutoff late. DAMN STRAIT failed as the favorite last effort, but can’t throw out this strong jockey/trainer duo.

3 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Splash for Gold (Butler, Robertson)123/12-1

2: Schindlers Risk (Roman, Schindler)123/15-1

3: Factory Made (Goncalves, Lund)120/4-1

4: Sweet Idi (Loveberry, Robertson)123/8-1

5: Couch Trainer (Eikleberry, Litfin)120/7-2

6: Last Minister (Gonzalez, Berndt)123/5-1

7: Triple Double Zero (Hamilton, Rarick)120/15-1

8: Lovanskol (Meche, Sharp)123/10-1

9: Jerf (Arrieta, Donlin Jr.)123/9-2

10: Hamazing Vision (Mojica, Diodoro)123/10-1

11: Second Guess (Martin Jr., Berndt)120/8-1

LAST MINISTER has been facing better, so look out if ready to go at a healthy price. LOVANSKOL and JERF are major players, and appear to be the main threats from off-the-pace. COUCH TRAINER will attempt to lead the field to the winner’s circle. Trainer still looking for first win, so tough to put on top.

4 About 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ginger Rose (Mawing, Silva)120/15-1

2: Housemaker (Loveberry, Van Winkle)120/9-2

3: Lookin Ata Runaway (Butler, Rengstorf)123/5-1

4: Silvera (Mojica, Diodoro)120/6-1

5: Cause to Wonder (Eikleberry, Silva)120/12-1

6: Laura Ray (Goodwin, Litfin)120/10-1

7: Stellabrini (Arrieta, Donlin)120/7-2

8: Princess O’Prado (Arrieta, Rarick)120/15-1

9: Roxy Rocket (Hernandez, Rarick)120/8-1

10: RJ’s Silver Syd (Meche, McKinley)120/8-1

11: Ocean Dream (Gonzalez, Silva Jr.)120/10-1

12: C Islandsurprise (Martin Jr., Scherer)120/12-1

LOOKIN ATA A RUNAWAY enters with back-to-back wins as the chalk with Butler aboard. Pedigree loves the grass. STELLABRINI was a winner two back, but was a non-factor as the favorite last out. Look for her late, if at all. GINGER ROSE draws the rail, loaded with speed. Expect to make some noise early and try to hold on. HOUSEMAKER was second last out off the extended layoff. Must use in a wide open race.

5 About 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Burgamiester (Goncalves, Berndt)120/9-2

2: Fireman Oscar (Loveberry, Van Winkle)120/5-1

3: P Club (Arrieta, Kenney)120/7-2

4: About Our Time (Hamilton, Fields)123/10-1

5: Win Lion Win (Meche, Ramsay-Banks)120/4-1

6: Wings Locked Up (Eikleberry, Stuart)123/5-2

7: Majestic Pride (Butler, Robertson)123/8-1

8: Creative Art (Mojica, Davis)120/12-1

9: Satellite Storm (Gonzalez, Lund)120/10-1

WINGS LOCKED UP is the speed of the field, and will control things on the lead. Strictly to one to catch to get the win. MAJESTIC PRIDE is the class of the field, and shortens up with sneaky speed. Odds will be diminished at the windows due to connections. P CLUB and BURGAMEISTER finished right behind Wings Locked Up last race.

6 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Drama in Danube (Butler, Sterling Jr.)123/9-2

2: Welldidyougetit (Hernandez, Metz)123/20-1

3: Delta Reward (Hamilton, Hornsby)120/8-1

4: Spire (Arrieta, Williams)120/5-1

5: Money Broker (Goodwin, R. Rarick)123/12-1

6: Smooth Criminal (Roman, W. Rarick)123/8-1

7: Ain’tseentheball (Goncalves, Pfeifer)123/12-1

8: Vix Vision (Martin Jr., Hanson)123/15-1

9: Wildscore (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/7-2

10: Myperfectsoulmate (Mawing, Westermann)123/20-1

11: Road to Damascus (Loveberry, Padilla)123/4-1

WILDSCORE drops for over half the price with the surface switch. Gelding is popular at the claiming level. DRAMA IN DANUBE should flash improved early speed along the rail with not much speed signed up in the group. Winner three back in front running fashion. SPIRE, SMOOTH CRIMINAL and ROAD TO DAMASCUS all have a fighting chance from off-the-pace.

7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Marshall Hill (Harr, Cline)115/7-2

2: Kaun Te (Escobar, Rhone)123/5-1

3: Chick Magnet (Martin Jr., Biehler)120/15-1

4: Kris Me Deadly (Carter, Diodoro)123/12-1

5: Dreamin of Peace (Gonzalez, Williams)123/5-2

6: Flash Brown (Meche, Bolinger)123/8-1

7: Wild Monkey (Garner, Applebee)123/10-1

8: Office Sid (Mawing, Westermann)120/9-2

9: Philly Boy (Hamilton, Hornsby)123/4-1

MARSHALL HILL has never raced this cheap, so I’ll take a shot at a price with the drop in class. DREAMIN OF PEACE showed more energy last two efforts, where he ran for place honors. OFFICER SID has been training smartly for his return, and might of found the right group to get it done off the bench.

8 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Cabloosie Bay (Loveberry, Bravo)120/10-1

2: Cuando Again (Hamilton, Hanson)123/8-1

3: Wrap It Up (Hernandez, Rarick)120/6-1

4: Teaspoon (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/12-1

5: Ryan and Madison (Roman, Scherer)120/5-1

6: Tribal Transit (Butler, Ashford Jr.)120/7-2

7: Mizzen Air (Martin Jr., Scherer)120/9-2

8: Panoe (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/5-2

PANOE has strong class edge over her rivals, and expect better performance from the veteran today. Has tactical foot to be sitting in cozy spot behind the speed. TRIBAL TRANSFIT transfers up from Prairie Meadows after a gutsy win off the layoff. MIZZEN AIR cuts back in distance with solid early speed, and is a new acquisition for the Gary Scherer barn. CUANDO AGAIN was gate-to-wire winner last race.

9 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Speeding Kid (Mawing, Silva)120/7-2

2: Luckynsuccessful (Eikleberry, Bethke)123/5-2

3: Ender (Hamilton, Broberg)120/2-1

4: Hot Item (Butler, Bethke)120/8-1

5: Reigning Warrior (Martin Jr., Scherer)120/12-1

6: Rolls Royce Deal (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/6-1

SPEEDING KID will depart from the rail with quick turn of foot, and should be living large on the lead with the drop in class. ENDER is the logical favorite, but will have to go from the basement to the penthouse with his late closing kick. ROLLS ROYCE DEAL too will be closing late, and returns to sprinting where he won two back.

10 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Creative Xpression (Gonzalez, Brinson)123/2-1

2: Icy Hot Miss (Hernandez, Bravo)123/12-1

3: Greatest Gal (Arrieta, Berndt)120/7-2

4: Extra Chrome (Harr, Wiley)118/15-1

5: Mucho Super Girl (Butler, Bethke)120/5-2

6: She’s Not the Pope (Eikleberry, Silva)120/8-1

MUCHO SUPER GIRL is a speedy filly, and jockey Dean Butler will try to get her in cruise control on the lead in a group full of chasers. CREATIVE XPRESSION had a contaminated start last out, and deserves another chance. Expect to show improve gate speed with the inside draw. GREATEST GAL looms the late closing threat with top jockey aboard.