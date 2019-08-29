Post time: 6 p.m. Best bet: Pleasant d'Oro (9th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 6 (1,4,5,6,7,8/2,3,4,5,6/1,3,5/5), $45.

1 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Courtney's Hero (Martin Jr., Rhone)120/7-2

2: Classy Individual (Goncalves, Rhone)120/2-1

3: Vanderbilt Beach (Loveberry, Riecken)120/8-1

4: Sweeping Edge (Hernandez, Berndt)120/5-2

5: Stealthy Traveler (Harr, Wolff)115/15-1

6: Grand Marais (Hamilton, Scherer)120/8-1

COURTNEY'S HERO ran in holding pattern last out vs. slightly better for place honors. Expect to exhibit early speed along the fence. Stablemate CLASSY INDIVIDUAL drops from allowance race with the surface switch and is coming off a closing win. SWEEPING EDGE was noncommittal last out from midpack and finished fourth as the favorite. Needs to step it up a notch.

2 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Chroniqueur (Meche, Scherer)120/12-1

2: Lieutenant Powell (Hamilton, Hornsby)120/15-1

3: Power Song (Canchari, Robertson)123/10-1

4: Kiwitahi (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/9-2

5: Jerf (Harr, Donlin Jr.)118/6-1

6: Bevolution (Roman, W. Rarick)123/12-1

7: Front Office (Lindsay, Donlin Jr.)120/20-1

8: Second Guess (Eikleberry, Berndt)120/7-2

9: Survey (Mojica, Diodoro)120/8-1

10: Red Pants (Gonzalez, Davis)120/12-1

11: Schindlers Risk (Loveberry, Schindler)123/20-1

12: Son of So (Butler, R. Rarick)123/15-1

13: Factory Made (Goncalves, Lund)120/5-1

POWER SONG will take them as far as he can go on the lead and price will be right to give a look. KIWITAHI swung six wide last out for the win and will be passing rivals down the stretch for top connections. SECOND GUESS was a sharp winner two back on the turf and returns to the lawn after running third last effort on the main track. SURVEY and RED PANTS are major players in the night's most open race.

3 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Where's Jordan (Martin Jr., Peters)120/15-1

2: Skippy's Strike (Meche, McKinkley)120/7-2

3: Kid Frostie (Butler, Rhone)120/8-1

4: Sky Defence (Mojica, Arnett)120/10-1

5: Great Sky (Arreita, Diodoro)123/12-1

6: Mesa Skyline (Hamilton, Lund)120/15-1

7: Irish Major (Loveberry, Padilla)120/3-1

8: Broken Key (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/9-2

9: Stormy Sailor (Gonzalez, Huizenga)120/12-1

10: Twoko Bay (Goncalves, Scherer)120/6-1

TWOKO BAY is always a threat but rarely a winner. Should be sitting in ideal stalking spot. IRISH MAJOR got the win last race with a powerful closing rush. Lack of early speed could be an issue in getting the job done. SKIPPY'S STRIKE and BROKEN KEY are contenders for win honors and can pass rivals when things begin to unfold.

4 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bentley's Show (Roman, W. Rarick)120/15-1

2: High Drive (Martin Jr., Pearson)120/6-1

3: Herbie (Loveberry, Robertson)120/5-1

4: Born Force (Canchari, Donlin)120/12-1

5: Stephen's Answer (Hamilton, W. Rarick)123/7-2

6: Sweet Stuff (Meche, Donlin Jr.)123/9-2

7: Rate for Me (Lindsay, Metz)120/15-1

8: Scatterd Cash (Butler, Rhone)120/30-1

9: Tiger by His Tail (Arrieta, McFarlane)120/20-1

10: Temple Keys (Goncalves, W. Rarick)120/12-1

11: Renvyle (Goncalves, Hawley)120/30-1

12: Money Broker (Bell, R. Rarick)120/30-1

13: Bourque (Eiklberry, Silva Jr.)120/10-1

14: Smarty Party Papa (Goodwin, Litfin)120/30-1

15: Synnin (Mojica, Diodoro)120/20-1

16: Teddy Time (Loveberry, Robertson)120/8-1

STEPHEN'S ANSWER went gate-to-wire last out for the victory and should be gliding on the lead again. SWEET STUFF will be sitting in the wings behind the wall of speed and held on for the win two back at this distance. HERBIE is a major threat but has lost directions to the winner's circle. Last victory party was two years ago. BOURQUE is a must-use if gets in from also-entered list.

5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dreamin of Peace (Gonzalez, Williams)123/5-1

2: Themanlook (Hernandez, Sweere)123/12-1

3: Raging Sidecar (Mojica, Robertson)120/7-2

4: Broken Together (Harr, Cline)115/9-2

5: Primary Heart (Williams, Hornsby)120/10-1

6: Youwonderwhyidrink (Meche, Bolinger)120/8-1

7: Circle Me Bert (Arrieta, Donlin)120/6-1

8: Homeland Messa (Roman, Berndt)120/5-2

HOMELAND MESSA gets back to sprinting after hitting the brakes last two efforts routing against much better. RAGING SIDECAR is strictly the one to catch out of the Robertson barn to get the win. Caught late last out as the chalk. DREAMIN OF PEACE grabs the rail with decent early speed but probably best used underneath.

6 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Papa's Isla Doll (Lovebery, Rengstorf)123/4-1

2: Foxy Footnote (Hernandez, Bravo)123/15-1

3: Kandy Sweep (Gonzalez, Brinson)123/10-1

4: Lila's Lucky Lady (Mojica, Biehler)120/12-1

5: Penny for Luck (Martin Jr., House)120/7-2

6: Orts Dream (Hamilton, Hanson)123/5-2

7: Shez Just Crusin (Arrieta, Biehler)120/5-1

8: Alotta Soul (Eiklberry, Bravo)120/9-2

9: Diva de Kela (Roman, Biehler)120/8-1

ORTS DREAM was impressive winner last out by over 10 lengths and there appears to be plenty of room to keep moving forward. PENNY FOR LUCK is usually in the picture when things get interesting and has been training sharply since her last race in early June. PAPA'S ISLA DOLL will keep top pick company up front and is coming in with consecutive wins. Three-peat well within range.

7 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Reef's Destiney (Meche, Cline)123/8-1

2: Deflater (Harr, Cline)118/7-2

3: Clifton Beach (Arrieta, Silva Jr.)123/12-1

4: Tapizars Secret (Eikleberry, Richard)120/5-2

5: Tonka Flower (Canchari, Robertson)120/2-1

6: Runaway Wind (Loveberry, Robertson)120/6-1

TONKA FLOWER will be in the hunt from the start with Canchari aboard and was impressive winner two back sprinting on the dirt. TAPIZARS SECRET will also be involved from the bell and should carry his speed to the stretch run. RUNAWAY WIND is a speedball but doesn't need the lead if jockey Loveberry so chooses. Gelding has tactical speed to sit off a tad for first attack on frontrunners.

8 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bee Bit (Eikleberry, Broberg)117/5-2

2: Memorable Angel (Hamilton, R. Rarick)120/15-1

3: Glamorized (Canchari, Robertson)120/2-1

4: Kalliste Rose (Goncalves, Lund)120/12-1

5: Take Charge Gal (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/7-2

6: She Be Addie (Mojica, Robertson)117/8-1

GLAMORIZED will doing be her better running late in the game and should have enough speed in front of her to swoop on. TAKE CHARGE GAL's last effort on the main track was an eye-popping win where she cleared the field by 7 lengths. Stepping up in class full of confidence. BEE BIT draws the inside post with quick turn of foot with Eikleberry aboard.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Smellin Candy (Butler, Hornsby)123/12-1

2: Mommy's Soldier (Goodwin, Applebee)123/8-1

3: Hamazing Vision (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/2-1

4: Minister's Glory (Hernandez, Metz)123/7-2

5: Pleasant d'Oro (Mojica, Diodoro)123/5-2

6: Perfect Line (Eikleberry, Arnett)120/6-1

PLEASANT D'ORO has been very game out of state against tougher foes and could prove tough facing softer for his first local spin. Stablemate HAMAZING VISION is a consistent runner but is 1-14 lifetime. Tough to endorse for top spot. MINISTER'S GLORY will loom the late closing threat at a price.