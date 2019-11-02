Post time: 1:55 p.m. Best plays: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket—Race 6 (1,4/all/1,2,3,4,5/2), $60.00; $20 win/place on Yosida in Race 12, $40.00. Total $100.

4 Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint. 7 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $1 million.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Covfefe (J. Rosario, Cox)122/2-1

2: Danuska's My Girl (G. Franco, Ward)124/20-1

3: Heavenhasmynikki (R. Santana, Hess)124/20-1

4: Come Dancing (J. Castellano, Martin)124/5-2

5: Lady Ninja (D. Van Dyke, Baltas)124/10-1

6: Bellafina (F. Prat, Callaghan)122/6-1

7: Selcourt (L. Saez, Sadler)124/10-1

8: Dawn the Destroyer (Gaffalione, McLaughlin)124/12-1

9: Spiced Perfection (J. Velazquez, Miller)124/4-1

COVFEFE is all about speed, and the rail should be a magnet with her quick turn of foot. Filly has five wins in five starts and is always on or near the lead. Will have company up front, but her class should hold up to the wire. COME DANCING should sit the perfect trip behind the speed for first attack. Consecutive wins coming in. SPICED PERFECTION and LADY NINJA are late-closing threats at healthy prices.

5 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint. 5 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $1 million.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Totally Boss (J. Ortiz, Arnold)126/5-1

2: Pure Sensation (P. Lopez, Clement)126/5-1

3: Imprimis (L. Dettori, Orseno)126/8-1

4: Shekky Shebaz (I. Ortiz, Servis)126/12-1

5: Stubbins (F. Prat, O'Neill)124/12-1

6: Stormy Liberal (J. Velazquez, Miller)126/8-1

7: Leinster (Gaffalion, Arnold)126/8-1

8: Legends of War (R. Bejarano, O'Neill)124/20-1

9: Final Frontier (L. Saez, Albertrani)126/6-1

10: Eddie Haskell (J. Rosario, Glatt)126/9-2

11: Om (M. Franco, Miller)126/15-1

12: Belvoir Bay (J. Castellano, Miller)123/12-1

13: Girls Know Best (J. Bravo, Kenneally)123/20-1

14: Double Touch (J. Velazquez, Sadler)126/30-1

California-based runners have dominated this race at Santa Anita, but that was down the 6½-furlong hill. This year’s race will be at 5 furlongs, so I’m looking elsewhere. PURE SENSATION, an eight-year-old gelding, comes in sharp after going gate-to-wire last out in Grade 3 stakes race. TOTALLY BOSS will save ground along the rail but jockey Jose Ortiz will have to navigate from midpack. There’s a ton of speed in the race, so in case of pace meltdown, keep your eye out for IMPRIMIS, STUBBINS and EDDIE HASKELL.

6 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile. 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $1 million.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Giant Expectations (J. Ortiz, Eurton)126/12-1

2: Improbable (R. Bejarano, Baffert)123/3-1

3: Spun to Run (I. Ortiz, Guerrero)123/6-1

4: Mr. Money (G. Saez, Calhoun)123/6-1

5: Omaha Beach (M. Smith, Mandella)123/8-5

6: Ambassadorial (J. Spencer, Chapple-Hyam)126/30-1

7: Coal Front (J. Castellano, Pletcher)126/6-1

8: Blue Chipper (F. Prat, Young-Kwan)126/20-1

9: Diamond Oops (J. Leparoux, Biancone)126/15-1

10: Snapper Sinclair (R. Santana, Asmussen)126/30-1

OMAHA BEACH was morning line-favorite for this year’s Kentucky Derby but missed the race because of illness. He returned in October with an impressive win after a faulty start. IMPROBABLE returns to the mile, where he got his last win two back. Owns excellent positional speed and runs hard every effort. SPUN TO RUN comes off career-best speed figure.

7 Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf. 1¼ miles. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $2 million.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Iridessa (W. Lordan, J. O'Brien)120/8-1

2: Sistercharlie (J. Velazquez, Brown)124/8-5

3: Fleeting (R. Moore, A. O'Brien)120/6-1

4: Billesdon Brook (S. Levey, Hannon)124/10-1

5: Mirth (M. Smith, D'Amato)124/20-1

6: Thais (M. Franco, Brown)124/30-1

7: Vasilika (F. Prat, Ward)124/8-1

8: Castle Lady (M. Barzalona, Pantall)120/15-1

9: Villa Marina (O. Peslier, Laffon-Parias)120/8-1

10: Mrs. Sippy (J. Rosario, Motion)124/8-1

11: Just Wonderful (W. Buick, A. O'Brien)120/20-1

12: Fanny Logan (L. Dettori, Gosden)120/15-1

SISTERCHARLIE has a six-race winning streak and a late closing kick. Lack of group speed is a concern but trainer Chad Brown has won this race four times. Expect the mare to sit a tad closer to the pack. MIRTH will come smoking out of the gate, attempting to lead the field to the wire with the bull’s-eye on her back. VASILIKA has multiple wins at Santa Anita, her home track, in her three-year career.

8 Breeders’ Cup Sprint. 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $2 million.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Catalina Cruiser (J. Rosario, Sadler)126/4-1

2: Hog Creek Hustle (M. Smith, Foley)124/20-1

3: Firenze Fire (I. Ortiz, Servis)126/12-1

4: Mitole (R. Santana, Asmussen)126/9-5

5: Engage (J. Velazquez, Asmussen)126/15-1

6: Shancelot (J. Ortiz, Navarro)124/4-1

7: Whitmore (F. Prat, Moquett)126/15-1

8: Landeskog (A. Cedillo, O'Neill)124/12-1

9: Imperial Hint (J. Castellano, Carvajal)126/4-1

10: Matera Sky (Y. Take, Mori)126/30-1

California runners have won the past three Sprints, and I’m staying the course. CATALINA CRUISER has one loss in eight starts, after a contaminated start. MITOLE has won nine of 13 races and never finished out of the money. IMPERIAL HINT will vie for command up front and is a threat with his tactical speed.

9 Breeders’ Cup Mile. 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $2 million.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Suedois (J. Castellano, O'Meara)126/20-1

2: Lucullan (L. Saez, McLaughlin)126/12-1

3: Space Traveller (D. Tudhope, Fahey)123/12-1

4: Trais Fluors (W. Lee, Condon)126/20-1

5: True Valour (D. Van Dyke, Callaghan)126/20-1

6: Got Stormy (T. Gaffalione, Casse)123/7-2

7: Bolo (J. Leparoux, Gaines)126/30-1

8: El Tormenta (E. Da Silva, Cox)126/12-1

9: Circus Maximus (R. Moore, A. O'Brien)123/3-1

10: Without Parole (I. Ortiz, Brown)126/20-1

11: Uni (J. Rosario, Brown)126/7-2

12: Lord Glitters (J. Spencer, O'Meara)126/12-1

13: Hey Gaman (L. Dettori, Tate)126/12-1

14: Bowies Hero (F. Prat, D'Amato)126/12-1

15: Caribou Club (J. Talamo, Proctor)126/15-1

16: Next Shares (J. Velazquez, Baltas)126/30-1

GOT STORMY usually sits off the pace, but with not much speed in the field, jockey Tyler Gaffalione might hit the go button and attempt to pull off the minor upset on the lead. UNI is most likely your favorite when the gates open, but late runner’s biggest enemy is the lack of group speed. CIRCUS MAXIMUS and SPACE TRAVELLER are my top picks among the Europeans.

10 Breeders’ Cup Distaff. 1⅛ mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $2 million.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Paradise Woods (A. Cedillo, Shirreffs)124/5-1

2: Ollie's Candy (J. Rosario, Sadler)124/15-1

3: Street Band (S. Doyle, Jones)121/10-1

4: Midnight Bisou (M. Smith, Asmussen)124/6-5

5: Dunbar Road (J. Ortiz, Brown)121/6-1

6: Wow Cat (I. Ortiz, Brown)124/15-1

7: Secret Spice (J. Velazquez, Baltas)124/10-1

8: La Force (D. Van Dyke, Gallagher)124/30-1

9: Serengeti Empress (F. Prat, Amoss)121/12-1

10: Mo See Cal (P. Lopez, Miller)124/30-1

11: Blue Prize (J. Bravo, Correas)124/6-1

MIDNIGHT BISOU has won her past seven races, has three wins at Santa Anita and will be most likely the lowest-priced favorite on the card. PARADISE WOODS will get ideal stalking trip with the inside draw and is probably the biggest threat to the favorite.Expect SECRET SPICE, SERENGETI EMPRESS and MO SEE CAL to duke it out on the lead, setting it up for top two picks.

11 Breeders’ Cup Turf. 1½ miles. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $4 million.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Zulu Alpha (J. Ortiz, Maker)126/20-1

2: Acclimate (M. Garcia, D'Amato)126/20-1

3: United (F. Prat, Mandella)126/20-1

4: Mount Everest (W. Lordan, A. O'Brien)122/15-1

5: Anthony Van Dyck (R. Moore, A. O'Brien)122/3-1

6: Channel Cat (L. Saez, Pletcher)126/15-1

7: Alounak (C. Lecoeuvre, Hickst)126/20-1

8: Bandua (T. Gaffalione, Sisterson)126/20-1

9: Bricks and Mortar (I. Ortiz, Brown)126/9-5

10: Old Persian (W. Buick, Appleby)126/4-1

11: Arklow (J. Castellano, Cox)126/12-1

12: Channel Maker (J. Velazquez, W. Mott)126/10-1

Europeans have won the past four Turfs. No reason to jump ship here. OLD PERSIAN is a multiple winner across the pond and won the Grade 1 Northern Dancer at Woodbine in North American debut. ANTHONY VAN DYCK might be the best runner of the Europeans but hasn’t won in past three starts. BRICKS AND MORTAR is by far the best of the American runners with 10 wins, including six in a row coming in.

12 Breeders’ Cup Clasic. 1¼ miles. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $6 million.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Math Wizard (R. Santana, Joseph)122/30-1

2: Seeking the Soul (B. Hernandez, Stewart)126/20-1

3: Owendale (J. Castellano, Cox)122/15-1

4: War of Will (T. Gaffalione, Casse)122/20-1

5: Yoshida (M. Smith, Mott)126/8-1

6: Elate (J. Ortiz, Mott)123/6-1

7: Higher Power (F. Prat, Sadler)126/6-1

8: McKinzie (J. Rosario, Baffert)126/3-1

9: Mongolian Groom (A. Cedillo, Ganbat)126/12-1

10: Vino Rosso (I. Ortiz, Pletcher)126/4-1

11: Code of Honor (J. Velazquez, McGaughey)122/4-1

The Classic this year is evenly matched, but the past four winners have been at 5/2 or less. There’s decent speed in the group, so I’m going to look for a closer who can pick up the pieces and take a shot with the Japanese-bred YOSHIDA, with Mike Smith aboard. The five-year-old hasn’t won in more than a year but had triple-digit speed figures in past two starts and has been training well at Santa Anita. McKINZIE has finished in the top two spots in 12 of 13 starts and is the deserving favorite. VINO ROSSO returns after a questionable DQ last out in the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Belmont. Tactical foot puts him on or near the lead.