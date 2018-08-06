– Outfielder Johnny Field, claimed off waivers by the Twins on Friday from Tampa Bay, has been called up from Class AAA Rochester and will join the team for a series against the Indians.

Robbie Grossman, who strained his right hamstring on Sunday, was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

Field, 26, hit .213 with six home runs and 14 RBI for the Rays in 63 games this season.

Grossman is hitting .253 with four home runs and 34 RBI in 92 games.