CLEVELAND – Outfielder Johnny Field, claimed off waivers by the Twins on Friday from Tampa Bay, has been called up from Class AAA Rochester and will join the team for a series against the Indians.
Robbie Grossman, who strained his right hamstring on Sunday, was placed on the 10-day disabled list.
Field, 26, hit .213 with six home runs and 14 RBI for the Rays in 63 games this season.
Grossman is hitting .253 with four home runs and 34 RBI in 92 games.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Trial: England cricket star Stokes knocked out men in street
Ben Stokes, one of the world's most expensive cricket players, knocked two men unconscious in a street brawl after flicking a cigarette end at gay men he mocked outside a nightclub, the prosecution said at the England star's trial on Monday.
Motorsports
NASCAR chairman arrested for DWI, oxycodone possession
NASCAR mogul Brian France was arrested in New York's Hamptons for driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of oxycodone after he was seen blowing through a stop sign, police said.
Sports
The North Score: Our sports analytics beat
The North Score, led by reporter Chris Hine, will feature analytics-based stories about the players and teams we cover. Our goals are to explain trends, answer burning questions and look through an analytics lens to find new stories within Minnesota teams.
Twins
An ongoing battle: Mauer has seen evolution of shifting during Twins career
To stay true to his hitting style, Joe Mauer has to combat not just pitchers who throw harder than ever, but computers spitting out information that makes defensive positioning more sophisticated.
Lynx
Stewart, Howard help Storm beat Liberty 96-80
Breanna Stewart scored 32 points to help the Seattle Storm beat the New York Liberty 96-80 on Monday afternoon at a camp day game at Madison Square Garden.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.