Johnny Clegg, a British-born South African singer, songwriter and guitarist whose fusion of Western and African influences found an international audience and stood as an emblem of resistance to apartheid in his adopted land, died Tuesday in Johannesburg. He was 66.

Clegg learned in 2015 that he had pancreatic cancer.

From his teenage years onward, Clegg ventured with ever greater boldness across racial lines. He spent time in the gritty, violence-prone hostels reserved for migrant black mineworkers that were formally off limits to most of his fellow white South Africans. His music crossed racial lines as well.

In the bands Juluka ("Sweat" in the isiZulu language) and Savuka ("We have risen") and as a solo artist, Clegg became known for songs and performances that resonated through South Africa's long struggle against racial ­separation.

"We have a mission," he told the New York Times in 1990, "which is to bring a whole collection of songs that are about the South African experience to the world."

His song "Impi" ("Regiment"), from Juluka's album "African Litany" (1981), celebrated the victory of Zulu forces over British colonial invaders at Isandhlwana in 1879. In "African Sky Blue," on the same album, Clegg and the Zulu guitarist Sipho Mchunu transposed those warriors to South Africa's modern gold mines.

"Scatterlings of Africa," reflecting the myriad dislocations of South African society, became a breakthrough commercial success in Britain and elsewhere in 1984, enabling Clegg to abandon an academic career in Johannesburg as an anthropologist and devote himself full time to his music.

The South African government said on Tuesday that Clegg's music "had the ability to unite people across the races" and that he had "made an indelible mark in the music industry and the hearts of the people."

Throughout the apartheid era, Clegg and his bands were harassed by the authorities and occasionally detained. Their performances were often disrupted, wherever they were held. Under apartheid legislation known as the Group Areas Act, white people were not permitted to enter segregated black townships without official permits, which were often withheld, while black people were kept out of whites-only areas by nighttime curfews and a web of zoning ­restrictions.

Other apartheid proscriptions kept Clegg's music off state-run radio shows. (He said he was first arrested at 15.)

At the same time, he was censured by the Musicians' Union of Britain precisely because he performed in South Africa, in contravention of an embargo that was supposed to reinforce the isolation of the apartheid regime.

Despite that sanction, Clegg toured widely, securing an international following. He was particularly popular in France, where he was made a Chevalier of Arts and Letters in 1991. Britain named him an officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2015. In South Africa, he received the country's highest civilian medal, the presidential Ikhamanga Award, in 2012.

Jonathan Paul Clegg was born on June 7, 1953, in Bacup in northwest England. His parents separated when he was an infant, and he did not meet his father, Dennis, until he was 21.

Clegg's mother, Muriel, moved back from Britain to her native Rhodesia and married a South African journalist, Dan Pienaar. The couple broke up when Clegg was 12. But before they did, Pienaar introduced his stepson to life in segregated black townships, which were rarely if ever visited by white people.