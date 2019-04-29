NEW YORK — The family for John Singleton said the Oscar-nominated filmmaker died Monday after he was taken off life support after suffering a stroke almost two weeks ago.

"This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John's doctors," read the statement.

The 51-year-old director of "Boyz in the Hood," ''Poetic Justice" and other films was in intensive care in a Los Angeles hospital since he had a stroke on April 17.

John Singleton was nominated for an Oscar for 1991's "Boyz N the Hood." His recent projects include the TV series "Snowfall."

As news that Singleton would be taken off life support circulated, many paid tribute to the director. Jordan Peele, the "Get Out" and "Us" director called him "a brave artist and a true inspiration."

"His vision changed everything," said Peele.