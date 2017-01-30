Last seen in town playing with Dead & Co. in 2015, John Mayer is keeping his solo career alive this year with a new album and tour that will bring him back for an April 15 concert at Xcel Energy Center. Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. via Ticketmaster and the arena box office for $46-$100.

Dubbed the Search for Everything World Tour after the new LP of the same name, the outing is promising a little bit of everything from Mayer. The shows will be split up into three parts: one with a full band, one with the John Mayer Trio and one a solo-acoustic segment. No openers for the tour have been named.

Mayer was advertised to perform at Xcel Center for last October’s all-star tribute to Prince but didn’t make it in the end. Unlike fellow no-shows Christina Aguilera and Anita Baker, he did send word a few days beforehand that he would not be there. The word on the street was much more favorable after his Target Center performance with what’s left of the Grateful Dead crew, with whom he will continue to perform this summer for shows in California, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Here's the slow-grooving first single from Mayer's new album.