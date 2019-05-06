NEW YORK — John Lukacs, the iconoclastic historian who brooded over the future of Western civilization, wrote a best-selling tribute to Winston Churchill, and produced a substantial and often despairing body of writings on the politics and culture of Europe and the United States, has died.

Lukacs died of heart failure early Monday at his home in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, according to his stepson, Charles Segal. He was 95.

Lukacs was a refugee from Hungary who had lived in Pennsylvania since the 1950s. He completed more than 30 books, on everything from his native country to 20th century American history to the meaning of history itself. His works included "Historical Consciousness," ''Five Days in London," the memoir "Confessions of an Original Sinner" and a biography of his friend George Kennan, the Cold War strategist.