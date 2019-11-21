Star Tribune photo by Glen Stubbe

John Lassman is out as executive producer of "The KQ Morning Show With Tom Barnard."

Lassman has filled many roles in radio both nationally and locally, but he is perhaps best known as an on-air personality for KQRS from 1983 to 1994. For the past five years, he has served as Barnard's producer.

The radio station declined to comment on the departure, which happened last week.

In 1983, Lassman was working as a promotions director at WAPP in New York City when he helped get a new, struggling artist land a spot on the station's album featuring homegrown music. Jon Bon Jovi ended up thanking Lassman for the big break during his 2018 acceptance speech into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Lassman provided many laughs during the top-rated morning program, most memorably in his role as "The Chucker" who specialized in prank phone calls.