DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Second-seeded John Isner advanced to the third round of the Delray Beach Open on Wednesday night, beating Lukas Lacko of Slovakia 6-4, 6-3.
The 6-foot-10 American set up a match against eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France, a 6-2, 7-6 (3) winner over Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan in the outdoor hardcourt event at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center.
England's Dan Evans followed his opening victory over third-seeded defending champion Frances Tiafoe with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Lloyd Harris of South Africa. Evans will face sixth-seeded Andreas Seppi of Italy, a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 winner over Australia's Jordan Thompson.
Top-seeded Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina, playing his first event after missing four months because of a right knee injury, will face American Reilly Opelka in a second-round match Thursday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.