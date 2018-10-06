BETHESDA, Md. — The suburban Maryland home of the late John Glenn has been sold for $1.3 million.
WTOP in Washington reported Saturday that the dwelling that belonged to the former astronaut and U.S. Senator from Ohio had been on the market for five months.
The Bethesda house sold at the end of August. It was custom built for John Glenn and his wife in the 1990s. It's said to have some of the best views in the area. It overlooks the 11th hole of a golf course.
Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962. He served in the U.S. Senate from 1974 to 1999. He died at age 95 in 2016.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Amy Klobuchar blasts Kavanaugh legal record, says Ford allegations changing views of sexual assault
More from Star Tribune
Politics Amy Klobuchar blasts Kavanaugh legal record, says Ford allegations changing views of sexual assault
More from Star Tribune
Politics Amy Klobuchar blasts Kavanaugh legal record, says Ford allegations changing views of sexual assault
More from Star Tribune
Politics Amy Klobuchar blasts Kavanaugh legal record, says Ford allegations changing views of sexual assault
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: Trump cheers Kavanaugh vote aboard Air Force One
The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):
Politics
FBI supplemental review of Kavanaugh was limited from the start
WASHINGTON – An exasperated President Donald Trump picked up the phone to call White House counsel Don McGahn last Sunday. Tell the FBI they…
National
Abortion rights group seeks rehearing on Louisiana law
A group that supports abortion rights wants a federal appeals court to revisit its split decision upholding a Louisiana law that requires abortion providers to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.
Nation
In 1968, LBJ nixed use of nukes in Vietnam
Westmoreland activated plan in '68 to move nuclear weapons to the South.
Politics
Demand in Minnesota for absentee ballot continues to climb
Other parts of the country are tracking similar surges.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.