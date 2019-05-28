NASHVILLE, Tenn. — John Gary Williams, the lead singer for the R&B vocal group The Mad Lads who sung "I Want Someone" and "Don't Have to Shop Around," has died at the age of 73.
Filmmaker John Hubbell, who is working on a documentary about Williams, said on Tuesday that Williams died at his home in Memphis. The exact time and cause of his death were not known.
Williams formed the group with William Brown, Julius Green and Robert Phillips in Memphis and recorded on Stax Record's Volt label. With Williams' high tenor voice and the group's soft soul harmonies, The Mad Lads had several songs on the Billboard R&B chart in the 1960s, including "I Want a Girl" and "By the Time I Get to Phoenix."
