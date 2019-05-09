With apologies, John Daly will become the first golfer to use a cart at a major tournament since 2012. Daly received a medical exemption for the PGA Championship.

Daly, 53, suffers from osteoarthritis in his right knee. The PGA Championship will be contested at New York’s Bethpage Black course, known for its length and uneven terrain.

“I hope I don’t get a lot of grief from the fans,” Daly said. “I have osteoarthritis so bad. … I can walk up a hill, I just can’t walk down one.”

Daly applied to the PGA of America for a cart under the Americans With Disabilities Act. He has been playing on the PGA Tour Champions 50-and-older circuit, which allows for carts, but as a past winner of the PGA Championship he is eligible to play in the tournament as long as he is able.

Daly withdrew from the U.S. Senior Open last year after saying that the USGA denied his request to use a cart.

He also withdrew from last year’s British Open, claiming his arthritis was “unbearable.” In a tweet at the time, Daly said, “It would have been nice to have gotten a cart but unfortunately was turned down by our tour board.”

Casey Martin drives to the fifth green during the second round of the 2012 U.S. Open golf tournament at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

In 1998 and 2012, Casey Martin used a cart while twice competing in the U.S. Open, after winning legal battles. He had a circulatory disorder in his right leg.