– John Bolton publicly rebuked President Donald Trump’s diplomatic outreach to North Korea on Monday, a signal that the former White House national security adviser could assume a role as an outspoken critic of a president with whom he was often at odds.

Trump brought Bolton onboard in April 2018 after being impressed by his pugnacious foreign policy views during his appearances on Fox News. But the president now faces the prospect that his former adviser, who was ousted three weeks ago, could aim his unsparing, critical fire at the White House at a time when Trump faces mounting political peril over the impeachment inquiry opened by House Democrats into his conduct with another foreign leader.

Bolton made no mention of the mounting scandal in his first public remarks since leaving the administration. But he delivered a forceful address that left no ambiguity that he believes Trump is pursuing a losing strategy on North Korea.

At the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Bolton warned that leader Kim Jong Un has no intention of relinquishing his nuclear weapons, despite three meetings with Trump over the past 15 months. And he argued that U.S. economic sanctions are not being effectively enforced and suggested that he thinks the United States should consider pursuing regime change in Pyongyang or a military strike against Kim’s arsenal.

North Korea “has not made a strategic decision to give up their nuclear weapons. I think the contrary is true,” Bolton said. “The strategic decision Kim Jong Un has made is to do whatever he can to keep nuclear weapons capability and development.”

White House officials declined to comment on his remarks, noting that he did not criticize Trump by name.

FILE -- President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, on the North Korean side of the Demilitarized Zone at Panmunjom, June 30, 2019. In his first public comments since leaving the White House, John Bolton, the former national security adviser delivered a stark warning Sept. 30 about President Trump’s approach to North Korea, undercutting the president’s yearslong insistence that North Korea wanted to make a denuclearization deal with him. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Former U.S. government officials offered mixed reactions to Bolton’s willingness to speak out so pointedly just weeks after leaving the administration. After Bolton was forced out in early September, Trump criticized his former aide, saying he did not blame Kim for wanting “nothing to do” with him. Bolton had held a hard line on the talks with the North, demanding the Kim regime relinquish its full nuclear weapons arsenal before any U.S. sanctions would be lifted.

Christopher Hill, who served as the lead U.S. negotiator during the Six-Party Talks with North Korea during the George W. Bush administration, has criticized Trump’s strategy. But he said of Bolton, “I think what we see from John Bolton today is what we’ve seen from him in the past, and that is that he simply does not understand he is not working for himself.”

Others said Bolton was within his rights to warn the public over the inherent risks of negotiating with North Korea, given his proximity to Trump’s diplomatic efforts.

“I didn’t hear him say the word ‘Trump,’ ” said Richard Armitage, who served as deputy secretary of state in the Bush administration. “By all accounts, he fought to have a more sensible policy on North Korea. John Bolton realizes — like everyone except Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in — that Kim Jong Un has no intention of denuclearizing.”

Organizers of the event, which was co-sponsored by the JoongAng Il-bo, a South Korean newspaper, said they asked Bolton to participate shortly after he left the Trump administration.

Bolton was paid a fee that was in the tens of thousands of dollars, said two people familiar with the matter. Victor Cha, a former Bush administration official who runs CSIS’ Korea Chair, declined to comment.

In his remarks, Bolton was careful not to stray into personal attacks on the president. But he excoriated Trump for not calling North Korea’s series of short-range missile tests a direct violation of U.N. resolutions. “North Korea today, as we speak, is violating resolutions,” Bolton said. “When the United States is the one having led the fight to get those resolutions, and you say you really don’t care, other countries can draw the conclusion that they really don’t care about the sanctions contained in those resolutions.”





