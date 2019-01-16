VALLEY FORGE, Pa. — Vanguard Group founder and investing pioneer John C. Bogle has died at age 89, according to the company.
Bogle simplified investing for the masses by introducing the first index mutual fund for individual investors in 1976. Vanguard also shook up the industry by ending the company's reliance on outside brokers by directly marketing its funds to investors without charging upfront fees known as sales loads.
Bogle served as Vanguard's chairman and CEO from its 1974 founding until 1996. He stepped down as senior chairman in 2000, but remained a vocal critic of the fund industry and Wall Street, writing books, delivering speeches and running a markets think tank that bears his name.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Watchdog: GSA ignored clause of Constitution on gifts with Trump hotel lease
The inspector general for the General Services Administration says the agency improperly ignored the U.S. Constitution's emoluments provision outlawing foreign gifts when it approved President Donald Trump's management of his Washington hotel soon after his 2016 election.
Business
3 months after deadly NY crash, NTSB has yet to inspect limo
More than three months after 20 people died in a stretch limousine crash in rural upstate New York, federal safety investigators have yet to get their hands on the most crucial piece of evidence: the wrecked vehicle itself.
Business
MNsure sign-ups up slightly
Steady enrollment as premiums declined on the individual market.
Nation
John Bogle, Vanguard founder, dies at 89
Vanguard Group founder and investing pioneer John C. Bogle has died at age 89, according to the company.
Variety
The Latest: New wrongful death lawsuit filed against doctor
The Latest on wrongful death lawsuits filed against an Ohio doctor accused of ordering potentially fatal doses of pain medicine to near-death hospital patients (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.