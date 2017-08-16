Joe’s Crab Shack in Roseville is closed as the Houston-based parent restaurant company works its way through bankruptcy.

Many other locales around the country have also closed, according to the national Consumerist watchdog website.

Until this month, the Roseville dining spot had been operating at the northeast corner of Snelling Avenue and County Road C.

There are no other Joe’s in Minnesota, with the closest in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Under parent Ignite Restaurant Group, Joe’s and its sister Brick House Tavern chain are awaiting new ownership once that leadership shift wins bankruptcy court approval later this week.

Nation’s Restaurant News is reporting that the leading option for new ownership is Landry’s, which won an auction for Ignite’s assets last week. Both are based in Houston.

Landry’s brands include Rainforest Cafe, Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, McCormick and Schmick’s and Morton’s.