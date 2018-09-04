Joe Mauer is the Twins' nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award for the second consecutive season.
The award goes to the major leaguer who “best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team.” The winner will be announced during the World Series.
The Twins had three winners: Rod Carew (1977), Dave Winfield (1994) and Kirby Puckett (1996).
According to a Twins release, Mauer and "his wife Maddie annually host the Mauer and Friends Kids Classic luncheon event to benefit Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare. In its fourth year the event has raised more than $1 million for the hospital’s foundation. Joe brings teammates to Gillette to see patients often, serves as spokesman and annually hosts a bowling fundraiser for the Highland Friendship Club and also has supported Friends of St. Paul Baseball, an organization that helps improve baseball facilities for youth in St. Paul. Additionally, Mauer established a community ticket program called Mauer’s Minnies, providing Twins game tickets to thousands of economically disadvantaged youth from Minneapolis and St. Paul. Since 2005, 25,000 youth and their families have attended a Twins game for free because of Mauer’s generous contributions. He also acts as a spokesman and mentor to the MLB Player’s Association’s Action Team. In partnership with Volunteers of America, the Action Team enlists high school students to recruit others to volunteer in their community. Joe meets with Action Team members and mentors them on their outreach work."
The nominee from each team:
Arizona Diamondbacks – Paul Goldschmidt
Atlanta Braves – Kurt Suzuki
Baltimore Orioles – Chris Davis
Boston Red Sox – Brock Holt
Chicago Cubs – Jon Lester
Chicago White Sox – José Abreu
Cincinnati Reds – Tucker Barnhart
Cleveland Indians – Carlos Carrasco
Colorado Rockies – Ian Desmond
Detroit Tigers – Michael Fulmer
Houston Astros – Charlie Morton
Kansas City Royals – Danny Duffy
Los Angeles Angels – Andrew Heaney
Los Angeles Dodgers – Justin Turner
Miami Marlins – Martín Prado
Milwaukee Brewers – Corey Knebel
Minnesota Twins – Joe Mauer
New York Mets – Steven Matz
New York Yankees – CC Sabathia
Oakland Athletics – Chad Pinder
Philadelphia Phillies – Rhys Hoskins
Pittsburgh Pirates – Jameson Taillon
St. Louis Cardinals – Yadier Molina
San Diego Padres – Clayton Richard
San Francisco Giants – Buster Posey
Seattle Mariners – Nelson Cruz
Tampa Bay Rays – Mallex Smith
Texas Rangers – Cole Hamels (now playing for the Cubs)
Toronto Blue Jays – Kevin Pillar
Washington Nationals – Ryan Zimmerman
Last year's winner was Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs.
