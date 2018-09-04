Joe Mauer is the Twins' nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award for the second consecutive season.

The award goes to the major leaguer who “best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team.” The winner will be announced during the World Series.

The Twins had three winners: Rod Carew (1977), Dave Winfield (1994) and Kirby Puckett (1996).

According to a Twins release, Mauer and "his wife Maddie annually host the Mauer and Friends Kids Classic luncheon event to benefit Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare. In its fourth year the event has raised more than $1 million for the hospital’s foundation. Joe brings teammates to Gillette to see patients often, serves as spokesman and annually hosts a bowling fundraiser for the Highland Friendship Club and also has supported Friends of St. Paul Baseball, an organization that helps improve baseball facilities for youth in St. Paul. Additionally, Mauer established a community ticket program called Mauer’s Minnies, providing Twins game tickets to thousands of economically disadvantaged youth from Minneapolis and St. Paul. Since 2005, 25,000 youth and their families have attended a Twins game for free because of Mauer’s generous contributions. He also acts as a spokesman and mentor to the MLB Player’s Association’s Action Team. In partnership with Volunteers of America, the Action Team enlists high school students to recruit others to volunteer in their community. Joe meets with Action Team members and mentors them on their outreach work."

The nominee from each team:

Arizona Diamondbacks – Paul Goldschmidt

Atlanta Braves – Kurt Suzuki

Baltimore Orioles – Chris Davis

Boston Red Sox – Brock Holt

Chicago Cubs – Jon Lester

Chicago White Sox – José Abreu

Cincinnati Reds – Tucker Barnhart

Cleveland Indians – Carlos Carrasco

Colorado Rockies – Ian Desmond

Detroit Tigers – Michael Fulmer

Houston Astros – Charlie Morton

Kansas City Royals – Danny Duffy

Los Angeles Angels – Andrew Heaney

Los Angeles Dodgers – Justin Turner

Miami Marlins – Martín Prado

Milwaukee Brewers – Corey Knebel

Minnesota Twins – Joe Mauer

New York Mets – Steven Matz

New York Yankees – CC Sabathia

Oakland Athletics – Chad Pinder

Philadelphia Phillies – Rhys Hoskins

Pittsburgh Pirates – Jameson Taillon

St. Louis Cardinals – Yadier Molina

San Diego Padres – Clayton Richard

San Francisco Giants – Buster Posey

Seattle Mariners – Nelson Cruz

Tampa Bay Rays – Mallex Smith

Texas Rangers – Cole Hamels (now playing for the Cubs)

Toronto Blue Jays – Kevin Pillar

Washington Nationals – Ryan Zimmerman

Last year's winner was Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs.