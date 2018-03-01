Former Vice President Joe Biden is heading to Pennsylvania to campaign for a Democratic congressional candidate trying for an upset in an upcoming special election.

Conor Lamb's campaign and Biden aides confirm that the two men will appear together twice Tuesday, one week before the March 13 election between Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone.

Lamb is trying to win in a Pittsburgh-area district that President Donald Trump won by almost 20 percentage points in 2016. Polls suggest a tight race for the seat that opened when Republican Rep. Tim Murphy resigned last year.

Biden is among the few national Democrats that down-ballot candidates will welcome to GOP-leaning districts and states. Biden campaigned last fall for Alabama Democrat Doug Jones ahead of his Senate special election victory in a Republican-dominated state.