Former Vice President Joe Biden won a surprising come-from-behind victory in the Minnesota Democratic presidential primary Tuesday night, edging out Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, long championed by progressive activists in the state.

Biden’s fortunes appeared to have been buoyed by the endorsement of Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out of the race on the eve of the 14-state Super Tuesday primaries. Klobuchar had been favored to win her home state in recent polls.

Sanders held a large rally in St. Paul on the eve of the election. Biden, by contrast, never campaigned in the state as a 2020 contender.

Biden had finished fourth in a Star Tribune/MPR poll on Feb. 23, trailing Klobuchar, Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Sanders finished second in the same poll, closing in on Klobuchar.

Sanders, who won the Minnesota caucuses four years ago, had been seen as a favorite to carry the state again. He was backed by state Attorney General Keith Ellison and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Biden, though an early favorite in the national Democratic polls, had almost no organization in Minnesota and few high-profile DFL endorsements. He instead focused on Super Tuesday states with larger delegate hauls.

Joe Biden rallied with supporters in Los Angeles on Tuesday night after learning about his victories in a series of Democratic presidential primaries.

With Klobuchar pulling out of the race the day before the primary, her backers in Minnesota were left to choose among five remaining Democratic contenders.

Recent days have seen the wider Democratic race become a slugfest between Sanders, riding a wave of grassroots support for his promise of political revolution, and Biden, who has been locking up support from electability-minded Democrats worried about the self-described democratic socialist’s chances against President Donald Trump in November.

“I believe in Bernie. I like his track record,” said Mark Webster, a 60-year-old security guard who voted Tuesday afternoon at the Elliot Recreation Center in Minneapolis. “I know my whole family is voting for Biden. I’ll be honest with you, two days ago I saw a picture of Bernie with Martin Luther King from the ’60s. Those principles and ideals — I had to.”

Karin Sargent, a 74-year-old retired social worker, said she decided to go for Biden at the last minute.

“I wasn’t going to, but after the events of the last few days I decided to vote for Joe. I liked Pete and Amy, so when they went for Biden I decided I would too,” she said. “For me the main thing is beating Trump.”

The outcome of Minnesota’s primary was thrown wide open Monday when Klobuchar dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden. Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., who left the race a day earlier, also endorsed Biden on Monday. But early voting started back on Jan. 17 in Minnesota, giving Klobuchar and other now-defunct candidates weeks in which to rack up votes.

“With Senator Klobuchar’s exit it suddenly made Minnesota much more competitive,” said Ken Martin, chairman of the Minnesota DFL.

Most other prominent Democratic politicians in Minnesota had endorsed Klobuchar, though a handful including U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson and state Sen. Tom Bakk publicly shifted to Biden after Klobuchar dropped out. Biden’s campaign hired a senior adviser for Minnesota and also aired last-minute TV and radio advertisements in Minnesota that featured Klobuchar.

Warren, too, had campaign staff located in Minnesota, and for months staffers and volunteers had worked to build support for her here. But her recent dip in support as states started voting seemed to damage her prospects in Minnesota as well. Billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who has been pouring millions of dollars of his own money into his campaign, hired several dozen Minnesota staffers and opened a handful of offices statewide, and he campaigned in the state twice in recent months.

Minnesota also held a Republican presidential primary on Tuesday. Trump’s was the only name listed on the ballot, though voters did have a write-in option. Trump has one challenger in former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, but the state Republican Party only submitted Trump’s name for inclusion.

While very low turnout was expected in the GOP primary, a few dedicated Trump supporters came out anyway. In the northern Minnesota city of Virginia, Matthew Dalchow, a 38-year-old welder and military veteran, said he thinks the economy has thrived in Trump’s first term and that increased border security has made the country safer.

“He’s putting Americans first,” Dalchow said.

But the Democratic contest was generating much greater turnout. At the Elliot Park voting site, North Central University roommates Abby Schmidt, 19, and Kyrie Ambrosia-Brown, 20, split: Schmidt went for Sanders, who she called a fighter, while Ambrosia-Brown went for Warren.

“I value someone who actually has a plan and a strategy to get things done,” Ambrosia-Brown said. “And I want to see a woman as president.”

Carissa Rodenbiker, who voted in Rochester, said she went for Warren because she wants a candidate who can unite the liberal and centrist wings of the Democratic Party. “I think she would have the best chance” of doing that, said Rodenbiker, 26.

Kate Bariss, 41, a hotel bartender in Minneapolis, said she decided to go for Biden even though she feels closer to Sanders politically.

Corey Day, Joe Biden's Minnesota senior adviser, left, and Rep. Dan Wolgamott of St. Cloud celebrated Tuesday after hearing that the former vice president had won the state's Democratic primary.

“I’m obviously more concerned about the bigger goal, which is getting Trump the hell out of office,” Bariss said. “In the last couple of days, though, I went back and forth a lot, because I do like Bernie the best. And it’s sort of felt like everyone has been pumping Biden up. I guess I listened to them.”

Bariss said she even considered Bloomberg “only because he hates Trump so much.”

In Rochester, 33-year-old Brittany Mages went for Sanders because she thinks he “potentially will tackle all the things I care about. Health care is a big one for me,” she said. Taylor Banh, 28, a nutrition scientist who voted near Loring Park in Minneapolis, said Sanders “represents the working class and marginalized groups more than anyone else.”

While Sanders supporters seemed more likely to cite issues, Biden voters went more for the electability argument.

“I want someone who, in the end, will beat Trump,” said Denise Yennie, 66, of Rochester, who went for Biden. In St. Paul, 62-year-old Perry Madsen had been planning to go for Klobuchar and was disappointed when she dropped out.

“She had no path,” Madsen said. Now he’s hoping Biden can unite the party. “Joe has the experience,” Madsen said.

Staff writers Torey Van Oot, Mary Lynn Smith, Katie Galioto and Liz Sawyer, and University of Minnesota student Henry Erlandson, all contributed to this report.