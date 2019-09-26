– When a reporter asked former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday if he had spoken to his son Hunter about his work in Ukraine, Biden jabbed his finger repeatedly at the reporter and shot back: “Ask the right questions.”

A few hours later, when coverage of President Donald Trump’s phone call to Ukraine’s president about Biden and his son had reached a fever pitch, the Biden campaign e-mailed the news media to declare — in bold underlined words — that any story would be “misleading” if it did not state up front that Trump’s claims were unsubstantiated.

On Sunday night, the Biden campaign released a fundraising appeal on Twitter asking, “Will media see through Trump’s sleazy playbook? Or fall for it again?” And by Tuesday, the drumbeat of warnings to the press had grown so intense that even Lanny Davis, a longtime Democratic operative, weighed in, attacking “innuendo journalism.”

For the past three years, every Democratic campaign, politician and activist has operated in the shadow of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss, caught in a cycle of self-recrimination and soul-searching about how to defend themselves against Trump and his Republican allies in 2020. It’s a conversation that began in the hours after Clinton’s unexpected loss, as aides reckoned with their inability to defend her from Trump’s conspiratorial accusations, and has continued ever since, with Clinton herself dispensing advice in private conversations with Democratic primary candidates as they prepared to begin their campaigns.

Now, Biden and his team think they have the answers. Among their conclusions: There are no guardrails. No one else will fight your battles. Responding to accusations from Trump and his allies — even to deny them — only gives them oxygen. And haranguing the referees in the media is a must.

Senior aides on the Biden campaign argue that the Clinton campaign was not forceful enough in responding to the long drip of stories about her use of a private e-mail server and the Clintons’ family foundation. Those news reports only helped to feed Trump’s narrative that his rival was an untrustworthy creature of Washington, they argue.

Rather than litigate the specifics in public, Biden aides and allies argue that Clinton and her team should have focused more on privately shaming the media out of investigating already debunked allegations, while leaving Clinton focused on attacking Trump and delivering her own message to voters. The allies spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose conversations about campaign strategy.

“Democrats are very wary of a candidate being Hillary-ed going into 2020,” said Zac Petkanas, director of rapid response for Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

Throughout the 2020 race, Biden has pitched himself as the strongest candidate to combat Trump’s attacks. Whether combating Trump through the mainstream media proves correct will provide voters with a critical, real-time test of his strength, as allegations that Trump pressured the president of Ukraine to open a corruption investigation of Biden and his son are at the heart of a political firestorm that prompted Democrats on Tuesday to begin impeachment proceedings.

There is no evidence so far to support Trump’s claim that Biden improperly intervened to help his son’s business in Ukraine. But that hasn’t stopped the Trump campaign from pushing the allegations, giving Biden the nickname “Quid Pro Joe.” (Trump himself seems to be sticking with “Sleepy Joe.”)

During a fundraiser in Baltimore on Tuesday night, Biden fired back with a moniker of his own: “He loves nicknames. I’d like to give him a new nickname — former President Trump.”

The allegations against Trump — that he used the power of his office to influence a foreign government to help him politically — are also far more serious than during the 2016 race.

“Biden doesn’t have to answer for nothing,” said James Carville, Democratic strategist and longtime adviser to the Clintons. “There’s one story here. The president of the United States tried to sic a foreign government on a political opponent.”