Jockey Francisco Arrieta, Canterbury Park's leading rider, won both $50,000 stakes races Saturday aboard the favorites. He won by 4¼ lengths in the 10,000 Lakes Stakes aboard Hot Shot Kid and then rode Ari Gia to a front-running victory in the Lady Slipper.

The 10,000 Lakes field was depleted following the scratches of A P Is Loose and Mr. Jagermeister, leaving just three horses. Hot Shot Kid, a 5-year-old Minnesota-bred, paid $2.60 to win, covering 6 furlongs in 1 minute, 10.08 seconds.

Ari Gia, a 5-year-old Minnesota-bred mare, was claimed for $6,250 at Turf Paradise in November by trainer Jose Silva Jr. and since the claim has won five times, earning more than $82,000 in purse money. She returned $5.60 to win Saturday, beating Honey's Sox Appeal by 3½ lengths in a time of 1:10.29 for 6 furlongs.

"I rode her six times," Arrieta said. "Five wins. She always tries hard."

Augustana advances

Jordan Barth went 3-for-4 and had two RBI to lead host Augustana to an 8-6 baseball victory over Oklahoma Baptist in the title game of the NCAA Division II Central Region 1. Ryan Nickel and Nate Crossman also had two RBI for the defending national champion Vikings (43-14), who now advance to a best-of-three super regional starting Friday at home.

Etc.

• Gophers women's golf coach Michele Redman is tied for 11th place after three round of the USGA Senior Women's Open in Southern Pines, N.C. She shot her second straight 72 for a 221 total. Barbara Moxness, a Minnesota native born in Montevideo, is also at 221.

• Gophers freshman wrestler Gable Steveson beat Tony Nelson, a former two-time NCAA champion at Minnesota, 5-1 in the senior freestyle finals of the World Team Trials in Raleigh, N.C. Brayton Lee, a 149-pound classmate of Steveson, beat Sam Sasso 11-8 and 8-1 to earn a spot on the U.S. team for the Junior World Championships.

• Joey Wong hit a two-run single in the second inning and Jake Matthys gave up only one run and two hits in eight innings as the St. Paul Saints edged the visiting Milwaukee Milkmen 2-1 in American Association baseball. The Saints are 1-2.

• St. John's baseball season ended with a 7-3 loss to Buena Vista (Iowa) at the NCAA Division III regional in River Forest, Ill. Buena Vista (26-18) broke a 3-3 tie with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Johnnies (32-14) had tied the score with three two-out runs in the top of the sixth.