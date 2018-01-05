The Labor Department on Friday released the latest figures on hiring and unemployment, with another gain capping a year of increasing opportunities for U.S. workers.

Last month, 148,000 jobs were added, bringing the average over three months to 204,000. The unemployment rate was 4.1 percent, the same as in November. And average hourly earnings grew by 9 cents, to $26.63, bringing the year-over-year increase to 2.5 percent.

The report offers a picture of how the economy fared in President Donald Trump's first year in office. The numbers will be revised at least twice in coming months. But the data suggest that things have been going quite well.

The December gain is the 87th consecutive month of job growth, an unparalleled stretch of good news for workers, who continue to be in high demand.

The monthly jobs gain is below what the economy added for most of the year, but "it's still way ahead of what the economy needs to keep up with the new, slow rate of working-age population growth," said Jed Kolko, the chief economist for Indeed.com, a job-search site.

"2017 was a very strong year for the labor market," Kolko said.

At the same time, job growth for the year was slightly less robust than in 2016, under President Barack Obama. Most economists think presidents do not generally determine the course of the economy, although that has not stopped Trump from taking credit.

In a Twitter post Wednesday, the president pointed to the 4.1 percent unemployment rate as evidence that the economy is "only getting better!" When he took office in January 2017, the rate was 4.8 percent.

It is too early to measure the hiring effects of the corporate tax cut passed last month, but Trump's agenda may be having a positive impact on the economy in other ways. His push to undo regulations on businesses seems to have emboldened them to start pouring more money into machines and plants, the kind of spending that drives broad growth.

Perhaps the most closely watched number in the report was the change in wages from the previous December. Year over year, earnings increased about 2.5 percent.

Perks instead of raises

"We don't see our clients being willing to commit to wage increases on a permanent basis," said Bill Ravenscroft, a senior vice president at Adecco Staffing USA.

The agency employs around 60,000 workers, hiring more during the holiday season, and places many in distribution centers and warehouses often used by e-commerce giants.

Those companies have increased pay in hot warehouse markets such as Memphis or the Inland Empire in Southern California, where they are competing with many other companies crowded into the same area, Ravenscroft said.

But instead of increasing salaries across the board, employers are vying for pickers, packers and shippers by offering new perks. Logistics companies have begun providing on-site child care or reimbursing employees who need to put their children in day care while they work.

Some companies are entering workers in raffles every week for the chance to win laptops, televisions and tablets or are bringing food trucks to their warehouses and paying for employees' lunches.

"These types of benefits in the past, you associated them with Silicon Valley, startup companies, they weren't synonymous with your traditional employers," Ravenscroft said. "We aren't seeing them saying we are going to take a long-term, universal approach to raising wages."

Harder to fill jobs

There are signs beneath the surface, though, that more widespread wage growth may be around the corner. In areas where unemployment has dipped below the national rate, pay has begun to accelerate.

Cities where joblessness is 3.5 percent or lower have also witnessed an impressive 4 percent year-over-year increase in earnings, said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Bob Peterson, chief executive of Melton Truck Lines, said he had no choice but to increase pay for his 1,600 drivers this year.

"With unemployment this low, anyone worth their salt has got a job and probably a darn good one," Peterson said.

The tight job market has been especially tough on Peterson, because he requires a drug test for everyone who comes through the door. Many fail, especially after several states legalized marijuana for medical or recreational use.

"There's guys and gals that like to smoke weed, but they can't drive a commercial vehicle because it's prohibited," Peterson said. He says he has to talk to 250 applicants to hire one employee.

Peterson has not given out raises in two years, he said, because when he has asked his clients to increase their rates, they have threatened to hire another trucking company. He is planning to increase salaries by 10 percent in 2018.

The industries that have been performing particularly well have been construction and manufacturing — middle-wage, middle-skill sectors that had been lagging. Following a disappointing 2016, manufacturing added 196,000 jobs last year. Construction payrolls increased by 210,000. Mining employers also posted solid gains throughout 2017.

Manual-labor positions are the kinds of jobs that Trump has promised to bring back in droves, so the uptick could be politically important.