MONDAY

SHIFT FORUM: “Gain Back Your Self-Confidence.” shiftonline.org. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $15-$25. Minnesota State University Mankato at Edina, 7700 France Av. S., Edina. 612-440-1072.

JOB DEVELOPMENT CAREER FAIR: Speak with employers, submit résumés and receive job information. hennepin.us/employmentservices. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-596-1990.

TUESDAY

JOB SEARCH SESSION: “From Strengths to Superpowers.” 7:30 a.m. Free. Easter by the Lake Lutheran Church, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. 651-452-3680.

WEDNESDAY

JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Free help with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 12:15-2:15 p.m. Northeast Library, 2200 Central Av. NE., Mpls.; 1-4:30 p.m. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.

THURSDAY

JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Free assistance with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. George Latimer Central Library, 90 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Arlington Hills Community Center & Library, 1200 Payne Av., St. Paul; 2-4 p.m. Walker Library, 2880 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.