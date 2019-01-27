TUESDAY

JOB SEARCH SESSION: “LinkedIn Basics.” 7:30 a.m. Free. Easter by the Lake Lutheran Church, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. 651-452-3680.

WEDNESDAY

JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Assistance with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 1-4:30 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

THURSDAY

JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Free help with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. George Latimer Central Library, 90 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Arlington Hills Community Center & Library, 1200 Payne Av., St. Paul; 2-4 p.m. Walker Library, 2880 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

HUMAN RESOURCES PANEL DISCUSSION: “Mastering Your Career’s Most Important Conversation.” Registration required. bit.ly/pxd106jobpanel. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Minnetronix, 1645 Energy Park Drive, St. Paul.